Grain Markets To Continue Edging Higher, With Slow Crop Progress Raising Yield And Quality Concerns

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect the market to continue to edge higher in the days ahead, with slow crop progress raising crop quality concerns.

Grain market begins the work week on a positive note after positive inspection data and slow crop progress raising yield and crop quality concerns

The U.S. July corn futures finished Monday's trading session up 1.06% to $4.5175, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 0.54% to $9.1388 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing higher 2.38% to $5.4262. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.59% ($0.10) to $17.12, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 0.83% ($0.13) to $15.86 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 2.07% ($0.12) to $5.91. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month August futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 12 cents to $5.426, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 13 cents to $4.744, resulting in a bearish 68-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.074 to $5.434. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Corn, soybean, and wheat inspections all fall in line with expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending June 20 at 618k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 678k metric tonnes, but in line with traders' expectations of 600k-800k metric tonnes. Japan (242k) and Mexico (128k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 406k metric tonnes, more than last week's 382k metric tonne but in line with traders' expectations of 300k-500k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 225k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 125k of Hard Red Spring HRS. Algeria (91k), Japan (57k), and China (53k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 682k metric tonnes, more than last week's 680k tonnes but in line with traders' range of 500k-775k tonnes. China (530k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending June 20, 2019.

USDA report reveals crop progress remains impacted by weather and poor field conditions with planting, harvesting, and emergence all lagging behind; corn and soybeans quality lagging behind average as well

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of June 23, 96% of this year's corn has been planted. That's behind both last year's and the 5-year average pace of 100%. All states outside of Ohio (80%) are over 90% done, but still lag behind the average of 99-100%. States that are behind the most include Illinois (92%), Indiana (91%), Ohio (80%), Michigan (91%), and Missouri (92%). Of the corn that has been planted, 89% has emerged vs. the 5-year average of 99% and last year's pace of 100%. Michigan (63%), Ohio (66%), South Dakota (79%), Indiana (79%), and Wisconsin (81%) lag well behind its 5-year average of 98%, 99%, 99%, 98%, and 98%, respectively. Of the corn planted, 56% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 59% a week ago and 77% last year.

Spring wheat headed is at 7%, well behind last year's pace of 30% and the 5-year average of 29%. Of the spring wheat planted, 75% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 77% last year and 77% last week.

Soybean planting improved to 85%. That's still behind last year's 100% and the 5-year average of 97%. Louisiana (99%), North Dakota (98%), Minnesota (98%), Mississippi (96%), and Nebraska (96%) continue to lead the way in soybean planting. Meanwhile, Illinois (79%), Indiana (75%), Ohio (65%), Michigan (69%), and Missouri (66%) are well behind the 5-year averages of 97%, 97%, 98%, 98%, and 87%, respectively. Michigan (69%) and Ohio (65%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +16 and +19, respectively. Of the soybeans planted, 71% has emerged vs. the 5-year average's 91% and last year's pace of 94%.

Meanwhile, 61% of the winter wheat crop is in good-to-excellent condition, which is below 64% last week and better than 37% last year. 15% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 39% last year and the 5-year average of 34%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 43% headed (up 10% from the prior week; 64% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 34% pegging (up 18% from the prior week; 67% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 97% emerged (up 3% from the prior week; 66% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 84% planted (up 15% the prior week)

Cotton - 30% squaring (up 11% from the prior week; 50% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Warmer and drier changes to the weather pattern looming late week through early next week

Over the next 7 days, much of the nation, including the central and eastern U.S., will experience a pattern change to drier and hotter conditions. Broad/diffuse upper-level troughing over the central and western U.S. will become more concentrated and focus on the western U.S. Meanwhile, broad upper-level ridging will develop mid- to late week over the central and eastern U.S.

From a temperature perspective, this will mean that temperatures will fall below normal (5-10 degrees) across the western U.S., while temperatures will warm 5-10 degrees above normal across the central and eastern U.S. This will result in widespread 80s and 90s across the central and eastern U.S. mid- to late week and lingering into the beginning parts of next week or July. The warmth will focus more on the north-central U.S. (e.g., northern Plains and Upper Midwest) as inverted upper-level troughing will keep temperatures cooler across the southern U.S. Figure 6 consists of maps from the 18z GEFS showing the 3-8 day upper-level pattern (on the left) and the 3-8 day temperature pattern (on the right).

While temperatures warm amid upper-level ridging, the precipitation pattern is expected to become drier across the central U.S. as the jet stream shifts north. There will be day-to-day chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, but precipitation will be isolated to scattered in variety and un-organized in nature. This will allow for drier conditions compared to recent weeks. That said, any storms that do develop over an area will have the potential for locally heavy downpours. Figure 7 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Figure 8 is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting a normal-to-drier than normal pattern over much of the country, including the grain belts in the 1-7 day time frame (June 24-July 1).

Final Trading Thoughts

Corn planting is still ongoing and well behind last year (particularly over the eastern belt). Corn condition in good-to-excellent category has dropped from the previous week and is behind last year. Soybean planting and emergence is well behind last year and the 5-year average. Soybean condition in good-to-excellent category is behind last year. Spring wheat heading is behind and winter wheat harvesting is behind. Despite the fact that the weather will turn more favorable for the crops and fields (warmer and drier), the aforementioned conditions is threatening the quality of yield for the new crops. Because of this, expect for upside potential to outweigh downside risk.

Stay tuned for more updates!

