The 1-Minute Market Report - June 27, 2019

We continue to rally for a few months, perhaps tacking on another 5% or so to the gains already achieved, and then the bull finally runs out of gas. A recession ensues a few months after the market peaks, and we go into full bear-market mode. (60%).

We get the often-talked-about "melt-up" triggered by a grand trade deal with China, a peaceful resolution to the dangerous confrontation with Iran, a surprisingly deep rate cut by the Fed, and so on. (15%).

We continue to grind higher with lots of volatility until the end of 2019. (25%).

The market finally broke through resistance and made a new all-time high. What next? Three scenarios are possible, and I put probabilities on each.

What happened last week.

What we're watching for next week.

The market finally broke through resistance and made a new all-time high. What next? Three scenarios are possible, and I put probabilities on each.

1. We continue to grind higher with lots of volatility until the end of 2019. (25%)

2. We get the often-talked-about "melt-up" triggered by a grand trade deal with China, a peaceful resolution to the dangerous confrontation with Iran, a surprisingly deep rate cut by the Fed, and so on. (15%)

3. We continue to rally for a few months, perhaps tacking on another 5% or so to the gains already achieved, and then the bull finally runs out of gas. A recession ensues a few months after the market peaks, and we go into full bear-market mode. (60%)

Chart of the Week - The outlook for global economic growth

This table is from UBS, the giant Swiss wealth manager. (You can see the full note to their clients here). This is my take on what it means.

Global growth is slowing. The U.S. is expected to go from 2.9 to 2.8 and 2.0 in 2020. That's barely enough growth to sustain employment and corporate earnings.

The Eurozone is in worse shape, trending down to 1.3 in 2020. And China is trending towards 6.1 which appears robust but barely keeps their economy afloat.

Chart 2. The Inverted Treasury Yield Curve

The Treasury yield curve has inverted and it's getting worse. By itself, this indicator doesn't mean that much. But when paired with other signs of a weakening economy it becomes more significant.

History tells us that the economy can continue to expand long after the first curve inversion. But ask yourself this question: How close to the recession line are you willing to go? Prudence calls for a gradual reduction of portfolio risk at the very least.

Chart 3. S&P periodic returns.

The market is on a roll. The year-to-date gain is now a very robust 17.7%. The charts below show periodic returns for the S&P 500 and the distance from several key markers like support and moving averages. This is a quick-and-dirty view of where we are today.

Chart 4. How each market sector is impacted by interest rates

I love this chart. It's from the same note to clients by UBS. If you've been in the market long enough, you know that financials are positively correlated with rates and utilities are negatively correlated with rates.

The value of this chart is that it looks at the correlations for all sectors over the last 10 years. We're now at an inflection point for the future direction of rates as set by the Fed. This chart can help you decide how to tilt your portfolio among sectors, based on your assessment of where rates are likely headed next.

Final Thoughts

To borrow a line from Jim Morrison of The Doors, "the future's uncertain and the end is always near." I think this applies perfectly to our current economic and equity market prospects. The end of this magnificent bull may be near, but nobody knows how far "near" is.

I'm a probability guy - a handicapper if you will - meaning that I don't look at the market in a binary way. I pay attention to the ever-shifting winds that blow across the global economy and I assign probabilities for each possible outcome, using a 6-12 month time frame.

According to my two econometric models, I figure we have about 10% upside and 20% downside from here. I don't like those odds, so I'm taking money off the table in stages.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.