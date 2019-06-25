CrowdStrike And The Crowded Market (Podcast)

But is there enough of a moat and runway to justify this case? And is there a way to think about this stock like a VC investor?

The stock has been one of the many to start its public career on a fast note, but it would at least seem to have the growth profile to match.

One of the stealthier hot IPOs of this season has been CrowdStrike, a security provider with impressive growth.

By Daniel Shvartsman

We've seen a pile-up of IPOs that I can't remember the market matching in this bull market. The closest equivalent is the spate of social media IPOs from the early to mid-2010s, but even that was a small and relatively less diverse group of companies as compared to the array that have hit the markets in the last 6-9 months.

Generally, Mike and I struggle with IPOs. They tend to be growth stories, priced advantageously for initial sellers, and requiring belief in a path that will need to play out over a few years. And additionally demanding in this batch of IPOs is that they are either seizing new markets, rolling out seemingly new models, or transforming existing industries.

A company like Beyond Meat (BYND), which comes up on this podcast, is somewhat less interesting to discuss from the investing perspective. It seems fairly clear that the company is priced for a prodigious amount of growth, and while it may indeed grow strongly and be a leader, and while meatless protein may be a growing field, the idea that all of that will accumulate to BYND enough to justify a 43x enterprise value to forward sales multiple is, on the surface, easy to reject.

Which brings me to CrowdStrike (CRWD), the subject of this week's Behind the Idea. We reviewed the following articles as part of our prep:

Two of those articles were bullish on the company, though cautious on valuation (or bullish, but expressed at significantly lower pricing). Wilsonville Capital is more bearish on the company, as clear when you consider the company is trading for just shy of 30x forward sales.

The company claims to have a better model for cybersecurity, involving more of an end-to-end service that is adapted to the cloud. It is also posting over 100% revenue growth and claims to have 147% net retention, meaning significant upselling opportunities once they get a customer. These are impressive things. They are also run by this man, who has an impressive sense of fashion:

We try to understand whether the company's moat is knowable for a non-tech expert, and how we might inform ourselves of that as general investors. We also compare it to peers like Carbon Black (CBLK) and Symantec (SYMC), and to the other hot IPOs like Beyond Meat. Click play enough to have a listen.

Topics Covered:

5:00 minute mark - What is CrowdStrike's moat and business model?

10:00 - Analogizing CrowdStrike's security approach to soccer tactics

13:30 - Soft quantitative data as an analytical tool, and its limits

21:00 - Breaking down the growth story, and does it ever get to profitability?

30:00 - Resetting the context, and is the market valuing CrowdStrike or just pricing it?

36:00 - The air in the S-1

40:00 - Maybe the competition isn't that good

43:00 - Looking through the IPO window.

While this article was published after our recording, I encourage you to check it out as well as background on the IPO market and SaaS sector in general.

Once Upon A Time In Tech by Akram's Razor

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.