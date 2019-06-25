Easterly Government: This 5.7% Yield Is Backed By Your Rich Uncle Sam

Show me another way to get 5.7% from the U.S. government. That’s like taking candy from a baby.

Regardless of a dividend increase (in 2019), new investors are getting a 5.7% dividend yield backed by the Full Faith and Credit of the Federal Government.

Easterly's buildings are mission critical, which simply means the landlord has superior negotiating power when leases expire.

How much is the United States in debt?

To get a good answer on that question, let’s ask the experts on the subject. As in the United States government itself.

Going to the Department of the Treasury’s website, admittedly, doesn’t necessarily yield an easy answer other than to say that:

The term national debt refers to direct liabilities of the United States government. There are several different concepts of debt that are, at various times, used to refer to the national debt.

If you’re curious, those would be public debt, debt held by the public, and gross federal debt.

Since I’m not writing about buying up U.S. Treasuries, though, let’s skip all that technical information for now. We’re going to hop over to another government website instead, this time TreasuryDirect.gov.

When we do, we’ll find a page titled, “The Debt to the Penny, and Who Holds It.” There, we’ll find instructions on how to “find the total public debt outstanding on a specific day or days.”

Apparently, all we need to do is “select a single date or date range” in the box or boxes provided “and click on the ‘Find History’ button.” Then try not to faint at the resulting figure.

Consider yourself forewarned, because it’s rather dizzying.

As of June 17, 2019, the federal government’s total public debt outstanding was $22,025,257,265,224.76. Spelled out, that’s 22 trillion, 25 billion, 257 million, 265 thousand, 224 dollars and 76 cents.

If you want an overwhelming visual of how much room just $20 trillion takes up, check out democracy.info’s link here. But summed up, I think it’s safe to say that it’s a lot.

And Yet, Somehow Still Safe and Sound

In a piece titled, “7 Things You Didn’t Know About Sovereign Defaults,” Investopedia writer Troy Segal has this to say about the historical state of the national debt:

Although the conventional wisdom is that the United States has never defaulted on its sovereign debt obligations, there have been some instances that may qualify, using a strict and technical definition. In 1790, for example, the young U.S. Congress passed a law that authorized the issuance of debt to cover the obligations of individual states in the union. Since some of this new debt didn’t start paying interest until 1800, some purists consider this a technical default. The article next mentions the round of bonds issued with gold clauses before the 1930s – legally documented agreements that were abjectly rejected during the Great Depression. And, in 1979, “the government could not make timely payments on portions of three maturing issues of treasury bills due to operational problems in the back office of the Treasury Department.” However, those payments were taken care of after the fact, complete with back interest.

Since then, our federal legislators, administrators, and operators have kept us in the clear in terms of proper payments, no matter how much money they’ve spent along the way.

That might seem impossible to us “little people,” who think in terms of tens and twenties, hundreds and thousands. To us, the term “millionaire” seems mighty nice. And being a billionaire is the stuff of dreams.

Yet our government considers that chump change it can manage in its sleep.

Moreover, nobody else seems to bat an eye at a $22 trillion national debt. Not even the international investors who hold good chunks of it.

For that matter, neither is the government-reliant real estate investment trust, or REIT, we’re going to discuss in depth right below.

The Money’s Right There If Needed

Here’s a big reason why the federal government, international investors, and our featured REIT all agree that the U.S. remains credit-worthy.

As I noted back in November while covering Easterly Government Properties (DEA), “The U.S. government has an advantage that most debtors do not.” If it “needs to pay its debts, it can simply print the money to do so.”

That was true when the U.S. debt clock stood at $21,321,010,909,903, as it did at the time. And it’s still true today.

As much as I might dislike that get-out-of-jail-free card as a U.S. citizen – who would be prosecuted in a heartbeat if I tried any such stunt – I have to recognize the sheer safety of investing in a REIT that does direct business with the federal government.

Just as long as it isn’t through the beleaguered Post Office, that is. And Easterly Government Properties has nothing to do with that hot mess.

The 66 properties it owns and operates, totaling 6.1 million square feet are 100% occupied by 31 different government agencies. Easterly CEO William C. Trimble, III, clarifies his company’s role as being:

… the only internally managed public REIT focused on U.S. government leased real estate. Our growing portfolio of young, mission-critical, Class-A facilities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, which, we believe, provides our shareholders with a steady platform of strong recurring cashflows and superior risk adjusted returns.

By mission-critical, he’s talking about government agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (or DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Internal Revenue Service (or IRS). Those institutions aren’t going anywhere just as long as the U.S. can pay its rent.

And we’re thinking it would put that rent even above its investors if push came to shove.

Easterly Is Only Moving Upward

What else can we say about Easterly Government Properties?

From a financial standpoint, there’s plenty of positive information to share.

A few days ago, I wrote about the power of scale and cost of capital and because of Easterly’s scale, the company has been able to improve its cost of capital, while simultaneously diversifying the portfolio. In 2018, the company grew significantly through the acquisition of a focus GSA-leased 14-property portfolio.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

The above-referenced 14-property portfolio was a multistage acquisition that was broken into three separate tranches over the latter half of 2018 and two early 2019. DEA has now concluded the final closing in which the entire portfolio had a combined acquisition value of $430 million.

These buildings consist of approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable space with a weighted average lease expiration year of 2022. According to management, “the shortened duration provides us with a tremendous opportunity to capture attractive re-leasing spreads in the near term.”

In terms of 2019, Easterly points out that it expects to see “steady growth” and “through the acquisition of one or two bull's eye facilities at a time”. In addition, Easterly is actively engaged in development to deliver “state of the art mission-critical” facilities.

Recently Easterly opened up a new FEMA facility in Tracy, California:

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

Also, Easterly is finalizing construction on an FDA facility in Alameda which remains on track to deliver late in Q3-19:

Source: DEA Investor Presentation (rendering)

And another FDA facility is expected to deliver in Q3-20:

Source: DEA Investor Presentation (rendering)

Now that Government Properties Trust has been acquired by First Potomac (for approximately $1.4 billion), Easterly remains the only “pure play” government property REIT. As I noted recently, CorCivic (CXW) is also acquiring government-leased buildings. However, Easterly has a competitive advantage of being the only REIT that invests in the bullseye model:

As Bill Trimble, Easterly’s CEO points out,

I think that there is a new focus on government properties after we've done a good job of explaining to investors what a wonderful opportunity it is. So I think we have been able to acquire just what we've said we were going to in that 6.5% cap rate for the normal bread-and-butter bull's eye properties that we like to purchase. And then of course, we've seen interest rates slowdown and actual profit will reverse. So I think we're probably here for some time, but as we know it the 6.5% cap rate we can purchase very accretively and we see a good pipeline from here out.

Cost of Capital

Now let’s take a closer look at Easterly’s cost of capital, starting with the debt:

As the end of Q1-18 Easterly had total indebtedness of $819.8 million, including $184.5 million outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility (with $265.5 million available on the revolver). The company’s net debt to total enterprise value is 36.6%, and net debt to annualized EBITDA is 6.7x. We estimate Easterly’s 10-year paper cost to be around 4.2% (the company is too small for agency ratings).

In terms of Easterly’s equity multiple we calculate it as follows:

$1.19 FFO/sh (annualized) / $18.32 (price) = 6.5%

Now, using this formula, let’s compute the WACC for Easterly:

Equity Cost: 10.2% x 60% = 3.9%

Debt Cost: 4.2% x 40% = 1.7%

WACC: 5.6%

In a recent article I used Realty Income (O) and One Liberty Property’s (OLP) cost of capital to explain the benefits for maintaining low cost of capital. As I pointed out, “in order to generate comparable investment spreads of 150 to 200 bps, One Liberty must pursue higher-risk acquisitions at cap rates of at least 7% to 8%.”

Interestingly enough, Easterly generates around 100-bps of spread (6.5% cap rate vs 5.6% cost of capital) and has one of the safest revenue models in the REIT sector (100% government-leased). Furthermore, the buildings are mission critical that simply means that the landlord has superior negotiating power when leases expire.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

How Safe Is The Dividend?

In Q1-19 Easterly’s FFO per share was $0.31 and the company’s cash available for distribution was $18.5 million (~52% growth in cash from Q1-18). For the full-year 2019 the company us guiding FFO per share of $1.16 to $1.20.

The company said that the guidance

...reflects management's view of current and future market conditions and is based on the company completing $200 million of acquisitions separate and apart from the January 2019 closing of the final three properties in the 14-property portfolio and $75 million to $100 million of gross development-related investment in the year.

The company's guidance for 2019 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis represents expected FFO as adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis growth of approximately 6% to 11%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Upon reviewing the midpoint of FFO/sh guidance for 2019, Easterly’s dividend (of $1.04/sh) appears to be covered (by 87%). However, upon review, based on AFFO/sh, Easterly’s dividend is barely covered by true cash flow (here is why we use AFFO).

Source: FAST Graphs

However, when I consider forward-looking estimates (consensus) for Easterly, you can see that the dividend coverage is likely to improve in 2020 and 2021:

FAST Graphs

Keep in mind that the above estimate suggests there will be no dividend growth in 2020 and 2021. Thus far (in 2019), Easterly has not increased its dividend and I suspect it will maintain $1.04 per share in 2019.

However, regardless of a dividend increase, new investors are getting a 5.7% dividend yield backed by the Full Faith and Credit of the Federal Government.

In Conclusion

Now let’s consider Easterly’s dividend as follows:

Source: iREIT

Note: I went ahead and included the forecasted dividend growth in 2020 and 2021.

Now, consider the FFO/sh history and forecast:

Source: iREIT

Now consider the payout ratio (using FFO):

Source: iREIT

In conclusion: We are maintaining a BUY rating on Easterly (shares have returned 20% year to date) and we can see that the company is growing out of the dividend. We consider this REIT a longer-term play (three to five years) and we expect for shares to appreciate by 7%-8% along with a healthy 5.7% dividend yield. We’re not too concerned with the tighter coverage given the high-quality revenue being generated by the U.S. government. Show me another way to get 5.7% from the U.S. government. That’s like taking candy from a baby.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.