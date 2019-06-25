Imperial Brands Boasts A 10% Yield

Investors have punished Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) too harshly for the decline in cigarette volumes and are overlooking the fact that the company is easily outpacing the decline with price increases. Additionally, the company's efforts to diversify away from combustible tobacco are underappreciated by the market. Furthermore, a DCF valuation suggests an upside of more than 50% to the current trading price. In my view, the market is mispricing this company which enables you to pick up an undervalued company with a 10% dividend yield.

Growth is not as big of an issue as it might seem

Valuations of tobacco companies have known only one way in the past years which is down. It looks like the prime reason for this is the decline in volumes. Yearly volume declines in the industry are in the low to mid single digits. Imperial Brands is not immune to this trend either. Volumes shrank by 6.9% during the past six months. This admittedly looks bad to say the least. However, Imperial Brands has been able to easily compensate for the volume drop with price increases. The company is successful in this regard so far as evidenced by the fact that revenues are up more than 2% year over year. There are no signs that this will change going forward. Apart from price increases, Imperial counters the volume decline with new product launches. One of these Next Generation Products (NGP) as the company calls them, is "blu", as vaping brand that is already tremendously successful in several markets.

Source: Company presentation

Vaping brand "blu" is a promising growth asset

blu is the vaping brand of Imperial. Launched in 2009 it is now the leader in several retail markets. Blu is important for the company for multiple reasons. First, it enables the company to reach a wider set of customers, most importantly customers who exclusively vape. These are the customers who otherwise would not have come in contact with Imperial at all. The second advantage to having a vaping product in the portfolio is that it diversifies the company and reduces overall risk from changes in consumer behavior. Right now, it looks like consumers are slowly moving away from traditional tobacco products. It is both uncertain whether this trend continues, and which product will ultimately come out on top as the successor to combustible tobacco products. This is why it is vitally important for tobacco companies to offer a wide variety of different products to ensure that they can following future market trends.

Source: Company presentation

A strong advantage of blu is the brand recognition it enjoys. Customers have been loyal to their favorite tobacco brands in the past, so it is nice to see that Imperial was able to develop this important loyalty and recognition in a vaping product as well. I am also happy to see that the strategy of the company for this brand is to build a solid first impression on new customers. If they are happy with their first purchases, they are likely to stick to the brand for many years to come which translates into steady and reliable revenues for Imperial. This strategy already shows signs of major success as can be seen by the level of brand recognition for blu by both smokers and vapers.

Source: Company presentation

Cashflows remain strong

Imperial brands continues to generate strong cashflows despite the decline in cigarette volumes. Operating cashflow excluding working capital changes is up 27% year over year. A noteworthy strength of the company is the fact that capex remains very low. In fact, capex was only 14% of operating income excluding working capital changes during the first half of FY19. On the flipside, this means that Free Cash Flow during that time was 86% of operating income which is plentiful.

Source: Data taken from company filing

The low need for reinvestment is what makes this industry and company especially appealing. It is also a reminder of the fact that growth must be paid for which is why companies with high growth are not necessarily superior to others if they offset the gains from growth by high reinvestment needs. This is turn means that low growth companies without major reinvestment requirements can be just as valuable as their high growth counterparts because they can keep collecting existing cashflows without material reductions to operating cashflow by capex.

The Dividend yield is nearing double digits

Imperial raised the dividend by 10% last year and plans to continue these increases in the future. In 2018 the company paid out £1.82 per share which is roughly $2.32. At the current dollar price of $23.69, this is very close to a 10% yield. Since the company only pays out about two thirds of Free Cash Flow in dividends, this yield should be sustainable despite it being so high. A dividend yield of this size coupled with management's focus on shareholder returns and dividend growth make this an attractive company to income seeking investors.

Valuation

I used a DCF model to value the equity in the company. To account for uncertainties I valued 2 cases, one where revenue grows by 3% per year through price increases and new increased sales of NGPs. The other scenario assumes that price increases and growth in new products is only enough to offset the decline in combustible tobacco sales which nets out to zero growth in overall revenue. For the base, no-growth case I get an equity value of £27 per share while the more bullish growth case yields a result of £31.5 per share. The average of these two figures, £29.25 implies a 56% upside to the current trading price of £18.7 per share. At the current exchange rate, the dollar value of £29.25 is $37.27, a 57% upside to the current trading price in dollars ($23.69).

Risks

1. The company's debt load:

Imperial Brands carries a quite sizable amount of debt on its balance sheet, £13,346 to be exact. This brings the company's debt to equity ratio to 2.42. Given that Imperial is so heavily leveraged, an increase in interest rates will impact the bottom line quite substantially. However, given that rates are currently not going up and the company is focused on paying down debt in the coming years, I see only minor risk in the size of the debt.

2. Volume decline could outpace price increases and growth of new products:

If volumes in combustible tobacco products accelerate their sales decline to a level at which it surpasses the growth of other products and price increases, overall revenue could decline. I assign this risk an even slighter possibility of material impacting the company than the debt risk because Imperial has been able to consistently raise prices for several years and is diversifying its product mix to counteract this issue and reduce its exposure to combustible tobacco products.

Conclusion

This is an undervalued company that is priced for failure even though it continues to post strong results in a difficult environment. The market overestimates the impact of shrinking demand for combustible tobacco products on Imperial Brands. Even if cigarette use keeps declining, it is likely going to be a graduate decline over multiple years which gives companies plenty of time to adapt to the changes. Imperial is ready to respond to changes in consumer demands as it has already branched out its product mix to ensure that it captures future trends.

I do not expect market sentiment to change in the near future but it certainly helps to get paid a 10% dividend yield while waiting for the market to re-price this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IMBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer

This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.



I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.