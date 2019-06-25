Exxon Mobil: With Its Dividend Yield Close To A 20-Year High, Is Now The Time To Buy?

This could change, as Exxon Mobil is ramping up multiple new projects to grow future production and earnings.

By Jonathan Weber

The oil and gas industry is not among the favorites right now, institutional investors such as Legal & General and the Norwegian Wealth Fund are shifting away from this industry. This does not mean that oil & gas stocks are a bad investment, though. In fact, a lot points to the contrary.

Stocks of supermajors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) have delivered strong total returns for long periods in the past. Exxon Mobil has, for example, compounded at 13% annually over more than 4 decades according to Dr. Siegel's study on the original members of the S&P 500 index.

Exxon Mobil's low relative valuation (shares trade at 1.7 times book value, whereas the 10-year median price to book multiple is 2.2) corresponds with an above-average dividend yield. Exxon Mobil currently offers a dividend yield of 4.6%, and the company has a long history of dividend growth. Exxon Mobil is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning it has offered dividend increases for at least 25 years in a row. A full list of all Dividend Aristocrats is available here.

We believe that Exxon Mobil has a good chance of delivering compelling total returns over the coming years, through a combination of a high dividend yield and some share price appreciation due to future earnings growth. These qualities make Exxon Mobil a buy for long-term dividend growth investors.

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil has the most aggressive growth plans among its peer group, as the company targets to add 1 million barrels of oil production a day through the mid-2020s. A focus on high-return assets with low break-even costs, such as Exxon Mobil's Permian Basin acreage and its assets in Mozambique, combined with investments in Exxon Mobil's chemicals business, will result in strong earnings and cash flow growth for Exxon Mobil over the coming years.

Growth Outlook

In the past, Exxon Mobil has been, compared to other supermajors, less focused on growing production levels. This was explained by the fact that Exxon Mobil's philosophy included generating above-average returns on capital, which is why the company did not invest in every project that was available. Exxon Mobil, instead, focused on a smaller amount of high-quality projects with highly attractive returns on capital.

Data by YCharts

This strategy of prioritizing quality over quantity when it came to growth projects, was why Exxon Mobil was able to generate the highest returns on capital among its peer group during most of the last 20 years. As Exxon Mobil had not been investing as much into production growth at any cost compared to peers, Exxon Mobil generated strong free cash flows that allowed for a massive pace of shareholder returns, and Exxon Mobil has been the most productive among its peers when it came to reducing its share count.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 12 years, Exxon Mobil has lowered its share count by nearly one-fourth, which is the largest reduction among its peers by far. The strong pace of share repurchases allowed for an additional boost to the company's earnings per share and cash flow per share growth rates.

Exxon Mobil has, however, decided that it would change up its strategy going forward. Exxon Mobil has one of the most ambitious plans for generating production growth over the coming years. Exxon Mobil's management believes that this will not hurt the company's ability to generate above-average returns on capital, i.e. growth will not be pursued at any cost, but rather only where it makes sense economically.

Exxon Mobil has identified many opportunities for growing its portfolio of energy assets profitably over the coming years, even in a low-oil-price scenario.

Source: Exxon Mobil presentation

Exxon Mobil already operates in dozens of countries, with its three main business lines upstream (exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and other liquids), downstream (refining and marketing), and chemical. The chemical business makes Exxon Mobil stand out from its peers, as other supermajors focus on upstream and downstream businesses. The chemical business can generate a baseline of profits even if oil prices are very low, which makes Exxon Mobil less vulnerable versus downturns.

Source: Exxon Mobil presentation

Exxon Mobil believes that demand for both oil and natural gas will rise considerably over the coming decades, as growth is not forecasted to flatline before 2040. Exxon Mobil sees oil demand growing by ~1% a year through 2040, while natural gas demand will grow by ~2.5% a year during the same time frame.

Increased demand is not the only factor that will require investments into production capacities, on top of that, producers such as Exxon Mobil will have to replace the current supply that will deplete over the coming decades.

Production in some countries will likely fall, such as in Venezuela, where investments are not at a level that will keep the existing infrastructure working for decades. Other producers will thus be able to capture market share by ramping up their own production levels, and Exxon Mobil plans to be one of those producers with a rising market share.

Exxon Mobil plans with production growth of 25% through the mid-2020s, as the company targets to produce oil and equivalents of 5 million barrels a day. A significant portion of the expected production growth will come from the Permian basin, which has recently become the world's single most productive oil field. The Permian basin is not the only growth avenue for Exxon Mobil, though, the company also targets rising production levels in deepwater projects in Brazil and Mozambique.

Exxon Mobil also is a member of a consortium that plans to raise production in Iraq's Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields from 125,000 barrels of oil a day to 500,000 barrels of oil a day, which equates to an increase by 300%. This $53 billion mega-project will likely be signed in the near future, and would increase Exxon Mobil's presence in the country massively.

Source: Exxon Mobil presentation

Exxon Mobil's capital spending will increase substantially during 2019 and 2020, before moderating in the early and mid-2020s. This will be necessary in order to achieve Exxon Mobil's goals of growing its total production by a million barrels of oil equivalent per day, but, as Exxon Mobil points out, those projects will come with highly attractive average returns of 20%. This is much more than Exxon Mobil's current return on capital, the new investments will thus not only grow production, but also profitability through rising returns on investment.

Exxon Mobil is also accounting for the fact that oil prices are much lower than they used to be and incorporates this into its planning and investment decisions. Management demands that new projects generate attractive profits even if oil prices would decline further.

Source: Exxon Mobil presentation

In its most recent Investor Day update, Exxon Mobil has announced that its profits would rise by 40% through the mid-2020s, even in the highly unlikely scenario that oil prices fall to $40 per barrel.

Investments into production growth will be complemented by investments into new chemicals projects, such as Exxon Mobil's multibillion-dollar investment into its Baytown, TX, chemical complex that was announced in May. Investments like these will allow Exxon Mobil to capitalize on growing demand for plastics, and the profits that these projects will generate will be more or less independent of oil prices, which would turn out as a positive in case oil prices retract and stay at a lower level for a longer period of time.

Exxon Mobil's forecasted production growth, coupled with investments into Exxon Mobil's downstream business and its chemicals operations, will lead to substantial cash flow growth.

Source: Exxon Mobil presentation

Exxon Mobil forecasts that its cash flows from operations will total about $60 billion annually by 2025, with oil prices at a moderate level. With capital expenditures taking up about $30 billion of that annually, Exxon Mobil would be able to generate free cash flows of about $30 billion a year in the mid-2020s, which will allow for massive shareholder returns a couple of years down the road.

Exxon Mobil's Dividend Yield Is Near A Multi-Year High

Exxon Mobil has, in the past, not offered the highest dividend yields in its peer group at all. This was partially due to the fact that the company has put a lot of money towards share repurchases, but there was another factor at play on top of that. Due to its long history of raising its dividend regularly, and due to the fact that Exxon Mobil has generated above-average returns on capital, Exxon Mobil was seen as somewhat of a premium company in the oil and gas industry.

This premium image went hand in hand with an above-average valuation, which, in turn, resulted in a below-average dividend yield for Exxon Mobil's shareholders.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that the dividend yield has been as high as 5% in the 1980s, but that was only true for one part of the business, as Exxon and Mobil merged later, in 1999. Over the last 20 years, during the time when Exxon Mobil existed in its current form, its dividend yield has never been above 5%, and only hit 4.8% for a very short period of time at the end of 2018.

The dividend yield of 4.4% that we see in the above chart is backward-looking, as it does not factor in Exxon Mobil's most recent dividend increase yet. In April 2019, Exxon Mobil declared that its new quarterly dividend would be $0.87 per share, which equates to annual payouts of $3.48 per share. The new dividend is 6.1% higher than the previous dividend.

Calculating with an annual dividend payout of $3.48 and a share price of $76, Exxon Mobil offers a dividend yield of 4.6% right here, which is very close to the highest dividend yield that Exxon Mobil has offered since the company was created about 20 years ago.

With a dividend yield of 4.6%, not a lot of share price gains are required in order to generate attractive total returns of 8%+. In fact, an annual share price growth rate of just above 5% would allow Exxon Mobil to generate double-digit annual returns in the future.

This does not seem like an unrealistic scenario, as Exxon Mobil's growing production levels, rising net profits, and growing cash flows will make the company more valuable in coming years. It thus makes sense that the market will reward Exxon Mobil for its above-average production and cash flow growth through the mid-2020s, which means that one should assume that share prices will rise during the coming years.

Multiple expansion is another factor that could propel Exxon Mobil's share price upwards, as shares are trading at a relatively low valuation right now, compared to how they were valued in the past.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil's stock is trading at a 7.6 times trailing EV to EBITDA multiple, which is close to the lowest valuation over the last three years. The current valuation also compares favorably to the 3-year and 5-year median multiples. Even without any production and cash flow growth, a change in sentiment that makes Exxon Mobil's valuation rise closer to the longer-term levels, would be sufficient for double-digit share price gains.

Investor Takeaway

In the past, Exxon Mobil has been a premium oil and gas company that generated strong returns on capital and that rewarded shareholders handsomely with regular dividend increases and stock buybacks. Its shares used to trade at a premium valuation versus peers.

Exxon Mobil plans to increase its investments over the coming years, thereby targeting significant cash flow growth through the mid-2020s. This will allow for ongoing dividend increases, while share price gains are likely as well, especially since Exxon Mobil's shares do not trade at a high valuation right now. We believe that total returns will likely be compelling over the coming years, which makes Exxon Mobil's shares look attractive right here for long-term income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.