Do Not Sell In May (June) And Go Away; Look At These Buy Candidates

Following the old adage could cost you an opportunity to buy cheaper a great company overlooked in the times of investing holidays.

Intro to my approach

You might have noticed in my previous articles how I mentioned this or that ticker as a result of running this or that screen. Indeed, I had, until 2 weeks ago, worked for over 6 months on performing hundreds and hundreds of backtests based on a number of multi-factor strategies that I patiently tweaked (in-sample, out of sample, etc.). I had tried to find ones that would provide me with a diversified portfolio of highest performers. I went back with backtesting to year 2000, specifically to look for strategies which could provide me with either a mitigation against or a fast recovery from market crashes. Unfortunately, the tool I had used got closed down and I had to look for another one to reproduce my strategies. I am now testing a software called Equities Lab, and the forthcoming articles will be mostly based on the results I’m obtaining from it.

Why the "Sell in May" rule may be broken

There are divided opinions about the validity of the adage “Sell in May and go away”. We are well after May, but I think that June still could be considered as a selling month, just before the real summer starts - I am referring here to a general concept of summer break. For those interested in academic and research discussion, I recommend starting from reading the summaries in Investopedia, where they cover both arguments for and against and links to articles and research: “Sell in May and Go Away Definition” and “The Truth About 'Sell in May and Go Away'".

What I have discovered is that when I applied the trading model of selling holdings in May and buying again in October, the returns were slashed by 30-50%! So, it paid off more to keep on trading through summer.

In case you are as addicted to watching stock market as I am and curious about proving the old “wisdom” wrong (or right) during summer 2019, I propose you to follow my articles on precisely this: making investments during this summer. Who knows, maybe we can make some surprising profits. Of course, I cannot guarantee an abnormal performance of these stocks either during or outside summer season. This whole exercise aims predominantly at testing my screens live. I am also planning to start investing in these positions as cash will become available. In the end, my purpose is to multiply my capital, not to write witty articles.

Candidates to buy for the period from June through September

Here are the stocks that I have added in last 7 days to my watchlist/paper portfolio:

For the purpose of monitoring the price development, please, find these stocks below with the date of adding to the watchlist/portfolio and their last close price as well as current return. (NB: I am a bit ambivalent about which word to use, because on one hand it is a long list, so the word “watchlist” fits more. On the other hand, if I had available cash, I would invest in all of them equally, so it would be my portfolio.)

In the upcoming weeks, I will be showing you the development of this portfolio. Some of stocks will be changed following the Buy/Sell signals. Although most of my strategies are rebalanced quarterly, some others have higher frequency.

A couple of highlights for each of the stocks

In alphabetical order:

Apollo Investment Corporation (OTC:AINV) - Despite not having the cheapest valuation among other companies in the Asset Management industry, they have the seventh-highest Operating Margin and the 15th highest Net Profit Margin among 226 companies included in the Finviz list for the industry. Also, their P/E, P/B, and P/S are below their 5-year averages.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - The company, which I covered in a dedicated article a couple of days ago, had the highest ROE, ROI, and EPS growth this year among 5 companies of the Aerospace/Defense Diversified industry.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) - It has the lowest P/E, PEG, and one of the lowest P/B, P/S, and P/FCF among 35 companies in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services list. It holds the first place in the EPS growth this year and has foreseen growth for next 5 years. It also has one of the highest Operating Margins in the group.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) - It has one of the lowest P/E and P/FCF among 53 companies on the Medical Laboratories & Research list. It has one of the highest EPS growth rates in the last 5 years, as well as high expected growth for the next 5 years. It is in the top 10 of Gross, Operating, and Net Profit Margins.

Centene Corporation (CNC) - It has among the 3 lowest P/S and P/CF and among the 3 highest EPS growth rates for the last 5 years and for the next 5 years, among 10 companies in the Health Care Plans industry. Number 2 for the Sales growth in last 5 years.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - A French Internet Information Provider company trading on Nasdaq, it has some of the lowest values for all price-based ratios among 61 companies on the list. It is in second place for EPS growth in the last 5 years.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) - This company is among cheapest by P/S, P/B, and P/CF ratios across 53 companies on the list of Medical Laboratories & Research. Nearly debt-free, it has Current and Quick Ratios above 5.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) - Among 23 companies in Resorts and Casinos, it has the second best EPS growth this year and Sales growth rate for the last 5 years.

GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC) - The only CEF on the list, it has some of the lowest P/E and P/B ratios. Their revenue and net income are much above their 5-year averages.

IDT Corporation (IDT) - Among 24 companies on the list of Diversified Communication Services, it has the second-lowest P/E and P/B ratios and the fifth-highest EPS growth rate in the last 5 years.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) - On the list of 43 regional banks in Midwest, it has the first-lowest P/S, P/B, P/CF and the second-lowest P/E and second-highest sales growth for the last 5 years.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) - This company, which I covered in a dedicated article a couple of days ago, among 24 Personal Products companies, has some of the lowest price ratios, especially the lowest P/FCF. The company experienced the highest EPS growth this year and has the third-highest expected EPS rate for the next 5 years. It is also in the top 5 for ROE, ROA, and ROI and has some of the lowest debt levels. Among peers, it had the highest Gross Margin.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) - It is one of these biotech companies that have earnings, to begin with, with one of the lowest P/E and PEG ratios among a 513 peers' group. It has achieved the eighth-highest EPS growth this year and the top third EPS growth rate for last 5 years. It also has some of highest ROA and ROE.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) - Among 5 Recreational Goods peers, the company experienced the highest EPS growth this year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - Among 10 companies in Health Care Plans industry, it has the lowest P/E and P/CF ratios and among the lowest P/S. It had the highest EPS growth this year and for the last 5 years, and the third-highest rate of Sales growth in the last 5 years. MOH leads on ROA, ROE, and ROI, and has the second-highest NPM.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) - In the Steel & Iron group with 25 peers, it had one of the highest EPS growth rates this year and in the last 5 years, one of the best ROIs and one of the best Current and Quick ratios.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) - Across 53 companies on the list of Medical Laboratories & Research, it has one of the lowest P/B ratios. It also had one of the top EPS growth rates this year, and is expected to see good EPS growth in the next 5 years.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) - Among 22 companies in the Residential Construction group, TOL leads on the bottom 3 lowest P/E and has among the lowest P/B, P/CF and P/FCF, but has among the top 3 growth rates for the last 5 years. Also, it has the fifth-highest Sales growth rate for the last 5 years. TOL also has some of the highest margins.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) - Among 10 companies in Health Care Plans industry, it has some of the top EPS growths this year, expected for next year, and the highest expected EPS growth for the next 5 years. It is also one of the least indebted.

Conclusions

I strongly believe that trading during Summer months can provide you with some surprising opportunities. Some of the companies above seem to be overall very strong in their peer groups and could trade during Summer at discount prices.

