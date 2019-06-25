BHP - Stock Price Keeps Shooting Up As The Giant Keeps Growing

Going forward, I expect BHP will continue to generate strong cash flow going forward, and I recommend holding on for the long term.

The company has improved its portfolio with some asset sales, and it has returned the significant received cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

BHP has continued to invest heavily in its portfolio while generating incredibly strong returns from these investments.

BHP (NYSE: BHP) is a more than $130 billion Anglo-Australian multinational mining company. The company is one of the single largest commodity producers in the world, especially in the iron ore markets. As we’ll see throughout this article, a recovering commodities market, combined with the company's strong financial position, mean it'll generate significant returns for shareholders going forward.

BHP - ABC

I last wrote about the company in late-2018. Since then, the company’s stock price has appreciated almost 20%. You can read that article here. Investors who invested at that time would be sitting on a yield on cost of more than 5% along with their strong capital returns.

Commodity Markets

Despite its size, BHP remains attached to a much larger market, the commodity markets. Namely, the company primarily remains attached to oil, iron ore, and copper prices.

Oil Prices - Bloomberg

Oil prices are in the midst of the worst decline that has been experienced for several decades. Prices dropped hard in mid-2014, and despite fluctuating since then, have yet to recover. Prices have yet to re-test their early-2016 lows, however, they continue to bounce around in a fairly tight range. Prices have also not managed to beat the $80 mark.

Still prices are showing a long-term trend up from their early-2016 lows. Many currently believe that the markets aren't fully valuing the tensions in Iran and the potential impact on the oil markets. Oil prices above $70 are expected to hurt demand growth, however, I expect continued tensions should result in prices continuing their recovery to close to $70 per barrel.

Going forward, I expect recovering oil prices will continue to be a major supporter of BHP's income, while also allowing the company to sell additional assets, should it choose too. For reference, the company produces roughly 40 million barrels of oil per year, so a $15 price change means $600 million in annual cash flow change (0.5% dividend).

Copper Prices - Nasdaq

Copper Prices have also had a rough several months, as a result of worries about global demand slowdown. However, in the long term, copper will continue to be an essential element to our modern lives used in cars, computers, cell phones, and everything else that we use on a day-to-day basis.

The two largest issues with copper is that first, copper isn't being discovered fast enough in the large term to make up for how fast it's being removed from the ground. Secondly, as the world continues to become more electronically-driven, long time copper demand is expected to continue growing. These two things together should support long-term copper prices.

The Escondida Mine is to copper, what the Ghawar Field is to oil production. BHP owns 57.5% of this massive mine, which is responsible for 5% of the world's copper production. Overall, the portion of production attributable to BHP is roughly 1.4 billion pounds on an annual basis. That means that the $0.30 change in prices accounts for $420 million in cash flow.

As can be seen, a partial recovery in both copper prices and oil prices, to where they were just 3-6 months ago, could increase BHP's cash flow by more than $1 billion on an annual basis.

Iron Ore Prices - Market Index

Now, Iron Ore prices are where BHP has really signed recently as prices of the commodity have continued to increase to new highs. Unlike most other commodities, thanks to growing world demand, the iron ore prices have officially reached a boom period. In the medium term, BHP plans to take advantage of this, and has significantly increased production to 290 million tonnes per annum.

For reference, the recovery in prices from the start of the year to now, or $50 per tonne, means an extra almost $15 billion in annual cash flow for the company. For a company with a market cap of $140 billion, this is a massive increase in cash flow for the company. That cash flow, the company will use to reward shareholders.

As a result of this boom, BHP's EPS estimates have gone up significantly. Current share prices are roughly $57 per share, and 2019 EPS estimates are $3.8 per share. That's expected to increase by 15% to $4.5 per share by 2020. That is a massive increase in EPS estimates, and should reward shareholders.

For reference, the company's P/E ratio will be changing from 15.0 to 12.8, with a corresponding increase in the company's share price. That means the company will continue to earn significant cash flow, which it'll be able to use to reward shareholders. The company currently offers a dividend of more than 4%, and should see cash flow going forward.

Another way to look at this is the company's entire cash flow increase from January to now is equivalent to 3x the company's dividend. For reference, the company's massive increase in cash flow hasn't been joined by a massive increase in the company's share price at the same time. In fact, the company's share price since 2019 hasn't done much better than the S&P 500.

This massive discrepancy is one of the primary reasons why I expect BHP to generate strong returns for shareholders going forward.

BHP Capital Allocation

BHP’s market strategy, combined with its capital allocation plans have helped the company significantly.

BHP Capital Allocations - BHP Investor Presentation

BHP has focused on a significant unit cost reduction across its portfolio. The company has achieved a ~5% unit cost reduction across the entirety of its portfolio. The company has managed to significantly increase its capacity, with 4 projects completed and 3 underway. The company has managed incredibly strong returns on these projects, with average returns >60%.

Going forward the company believes that the projects it has underway have the potential to generate incredibly strong returns. That’s because the company is operating in commodities such as copper and oil that will continue to have significant long-term demand and are in a difficult position right now. That means projects that are economical right now, will likely continue to be so.

In petroleum, the company has managed to maintain its asset portfolio. The company successfully completed 10 out of 13 successful petroleum exploration and appraisal wells, making some respectable new discoveries. At the same time, the company has continued to increase its production. The company also managed to exit the Onshore US market with a $10.8 billion sale. Most of that was returned to shareholders.

BHP Petroleum and Copper - BHP Investor Presentation

As can be seen, the company’s petroleum production has remained fairly strong despite its sale of assets. The company has been focused on a number of other fields and should actually see its production startup in the early-mid 2020s. On top of that, even with some medium-term prices increases, the company’s cost remains incredibly low, in the low double digits per barrel.

For reference, that price is less than half of the bottoms that oil prices faced in early-2016.

Another significant BHP asset is the Escondida mine, a copper mine in Chile, and one of the largest copper mines in the world. The mine has an estimated 22.5 million tonnes worth of recoverable reserves, which for reference is an almost 20-year reserve life. At the same time, with current copper prices, those reserves are worth almost $122 billion.

That makes the Escondida mine one of the most valuable groupings of commodities known to exist. The mine expects production of approximately 1.2 million tonnes per annum going forward, worth more than $6 billion annually. The company expects that lower grades combined with higher power and water costs will result in costs of roughly $1.15/pound going forward.

That means that out of the estimated $6 billion in annual revenue from the mine going forward, the mine should have annual profits of roughly $4 billion going forward. Of course, BHP doesn’t own the entire mine, however, it’s still incredibly valuable to own.

BHP Iron Ore and Coal - BHP Investor Presentation

Another major aspect of the company’s portfolio is its Western Australian Iron Ore portfolio. The company anticipates some growth in its Iron Ore production in the medium term, with production reaching 290 million tonnes per annum. Iron ore prices have been going up recently, and that’s one of the things which has supported BHP’s significant stock price appreciation recently.

The company’s costs here are incredibly low, and have dropped to under $13 per tonne recently. One of the major things that has benefited BHP’s stock price recently is the price of Iron Ore, which has gone up significantly recently to almost $110 per barrel recently. That, combined with the company’s price reductions, should result in massive cash flow going forward.

One of the other major areas of operation for the company is its coal operations. Generally, I’m not a fan of coal production, I feel it is outdated and quickly becoming unprofitable and new forms of energy, that are less dirty come online. Coal prices have been dropping recently; they are currently in the low-$80s per ton. However, in relation to the company’s $60 per barrel price, the company is still earning respectable cash.

BHP Billiton Financials

BHP Billiton’s strong market strategy, combined with the company’s capital allocation, has resulted in a strong financial position for the company.

BHP Financial Overview - BHP Investor Presentation

This shows the company’s impressive financial results. The company has achieved >10% unit cost reductions, while keeping Escondida and Petroleum unit costs fairly flat. The company expects minimal volume growth going forward as it continues to reorganize its portfolio. However, the company’s reorganization of its portfolio should result in significantly increased stability in its cash flow going forward.

Going forward the company expects roughly 17% returns from its longer-term opportunities. These come from the $14 billion unrisked value of the company’s assets, which shows the strength of the company’s investments and should continue to provide increasing cash flow going forward. The company’s growing ROCE should result in growing cash flow for shareholders.

Going forward, the company expects increasing petroleum production as a result of its exploration. At the same time, the company’s continued strong returns on investments should provide growing cash flow. The company anticipates spending $9 billion per annum on capital spending, which should result in almost $1.5 billion in annual cash flow based on the company’s return on capital.

At the same time, the company has improved its balance sheet to a mere $10-15 billion of debts. Relative to the company’s size, that’s a fairly limited amount of debt and helps to highlight the company’s recent improvements to its cash flow. All of this together gives the company significant room for shareholder returns.

BHP Billiton Yield History - Macro Trends

BHP has been steadily increasing its dividend payout, even when counting for the variability in the company’s dividend policy. The company tries to maintain a 50% payout ratio when counting its special dividend, and yields more than 4%, meaning a shareholder yield of close to double digits. That is a significant yield to shareholders given the company’s size and shows how cheap the company is trading.

The company recently bought back $5.2 billion in shares from proceeds from its share buyback, worth 4%. I expect that the company will continue share repurchases with excess cash flow going forward. Here we have a company heavily investing in its long-term business, paying a respectable dividend. That respectable dividend provides cash as you hold onto your investment.

The company’s investments should pay off heavily going forward and I expect that, combined with the company’s shareholder reward program, will reward investors who hold onto their investment for the long-term.

Conclusion

BHP has done well since I last recommended it. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, and has continued to generate incredibly strong cash flow. This is especially true as commodity prices have recovered going forward. The company has also been focused on reorganizing its portfolio, and has sold billions' worth of assets to generate strong cash flow.

The company has used its portfolio of assets, and the money raised from asset sales to reward shareholders. The company bought back more than $5 billion in assets with a special repurchase program, and paid out a dividend of more than $4 billion. The company will continue to generate a significant amount of cash flow going forward, which it uses to reward shareholders.

Overall, the company's cash flow should continue to increase as it increases shareholder rewards. All of this together will make BHP a strong long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.