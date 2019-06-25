Pacific Coast Oil Trust's 10%+ Yield Isn't Good Enough

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) is quite an interesting case for income investors. The stock came public in 2012 and began trading at nearly $20. However, based on its business model, ROYT sold its initial shares at just the right time for the trust, not for shareholders. Indeed, the stock subsequently fell to just $0.66 in 2016, erasing nearly every penny initial investors put into shares. The stock has rebounded nicely since that bottom, but it is still just over $2, which is roughly 90% lower than its IPO.

The stock’s double-digit yield is huge, but I think there are too many risks to owning ROYT today, and that investors that want or need high levels of current income should look elsewhere.

ROYT is different from many other income stocks in that it is a perpetual trust that was formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company, or PCEC, through a conveyance of interests in onshore oil properties located in California. ROYT owns the rights to conveyed profits from properties in the Los Angeles and Santa Maria basins that are owned by PCEC. The structure is a bit odd, but in essence, ROYT is leveraged to the production of these properties and the spreads on how much it costs to produce the oil, versus how much it is sold for.

ROYT has some interests in natural gas, but nearly 100% of its revenue comes from oil, so this stock is essentially a pure-play on the price of oil. Indeed, when oil prices were very high right after ROYT came public, it produced enormous profits and thus, was able to pay a huge dividend. As oil prices moderated, so did the share price and dividend, which is variable from month to month.

Q1 shows weak underlying trends

ROYT posted its first-quarter 10-Q and results looked pretty weak from my view. Underlying sales at the trust’s core Developed Properties fell 2.4% year-over-year to just over 200k barrel of oil equivalents, or BOE. Pricing was weak as well, as each BOE, on average, declined from a sales price of $61.91 to $57.92 year-over-year. In addition, product costs soared from $31.67 to $39.59, which significantly reduced margins. ROYT needs this margin to create profits from which it can pay its dividend, so the combined moves of pricing and production costs were huge negatives.

ROYT’s Remaining Properties saw sales volume soar nearly 30% to 59k BOE, but the margin story was similar. Pricing fell from $59.23 to $54.71 while production costs rose slightly from $30.42 to $31.12 per BOE. This segment is much smaller than the Developed Properties segment so it is less important, but both of the trust’s segments struggled in Q1.

Distributable income, which is the trust’s equivalent of earnings-per-share, came to 4.61 cents in Q1. That compares very unfavorably to the 8.4 cents the trust product in the year-ago period, but of course, is no surprise given the massive decline in margins in Q1. Given that the trust essentially exists to pass profits on to shareholders, the decline in distributable income reduces the value of the stock as the distribution necessarily falls as profits move lower.

Based on Q1 performance, the lone analyst’s estimate of $0.26 seems somewhat reasonable, although I think it will ultimately come in lower than that. Keep in mind that Q1 came in at less than $0.05, so $0.26 for the full year implies a material improvement in the run rate of profitability over Q1 for the remainder of the year. This further implies that either oil prices will move materially higher and stay there, or that production costs will fall significantly to reflate margins. The trust’s attributable production costs can be volatile from quarter to quarter so this is possible, as are sustained higher oil prices, but that isn’t something I’m personally willing to bet on given how the Q1 report looked.

Keep in mind that even if ROYT were to hit $0.26, which I don’t think it can based upon the above, it would still represent a significant decline against last year’s showing of $0.33. Higher production volumes at the trust's Remaining Properties were a bright spot in Q1, but not if the margins on those extra barrels are so low.

Distribution cuts are the norm

Since ROYT is owned primarily for the distribution, and in my view, the outlook is rather bleak, the share price should follow the distribution’s performance. To put my bearishness into context, it is helpful to understand just how far ROYT has fallen in a relatively short period of time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

When ROYT came public, it was paying monthly dividends of 15 cents or so on a regular basis. However, that didn’t ultimately last that long and by 2015/2016, the trust was struggling to pay anything at all. This occurred because oil prices collapsed in 2014, and with that pricing power, ROYT’s margins deteriorated significantly.

The trust has distributed in excess of $5 per share in cash since its IPO, but surely, that is little solace to investors that have seen the share price fall by nearly 90%.

The trust’s June payment came to 3.12 cents, which is actually quite a strong showing, and higher than what I would have expected. That’s a 12% increase from the prior payout, but as I mentioned, the trust’s distribution is variable each month based upon the profits the trust earned in the prior month. Thus, just because one month is weak or strong, it doesn’t necessarily mean the trend has changed.

Holders beware

I still think ROYT will struggle to crest a payout of 20 cents this year, which means that while the yield is huge, it likely isn’t worth the risk for shareholders. Risks include higher production costs, which ROYT has essentially no control over, and lower oil prices, which it also has no control over.

Certainly, getting paid on a monthly basis instead of quarterly is attractive. However, given the reasons discussed above regarding pricing and production costs, I think it is unlikely that distributions later this year will come to 3+ cents monthly, which could cause investors to head for the exits on lower monthly payouts. We’ve seen that occur before when the distribution was cut, and it could certainly happen again.

Upside will be based entirely upon higher oil prices, so if you’re uber-bullish on the price of black gold, by all means, ROYT is a solid way to play that thesis out. Should oil prices move materially higher, ROYT stands to gain enormously as its operating leverage would be significant to say the least. However, with production costs rising as quickly as they did in Q1, it seems difficult to use this as the base case moving forward.

I think ROYT is a sell not because its yield isn’t high enough, but because I think there are significant risks to the distribution given unfavorable moves in pricing and production costs. Even if I’m wrong and the distribution comes to $0.26 this year as the analyst covering the stock hopes, the ~12% implied yield isn’t high enough to account for the risks of lower oil prices. The reason is because history has shown us that when profitability begins to unravel for ROYT, it does so in a hurry, and the share price follows quickly.

While ROYT has some attractive features, including the monthly payout and very high yield, it looks unattractive to me at this point. There are too many potential headwinds and too few tailwinds for me to want to own a stock with such high risks. Importantly, part of my bearishness is because ROYT has very little control over its pricing or production costs, so shareholders are simply along for the ride. This sort of structure is very unattractive and indeed, has led to enormous losses for shareholders in ROYT since its IPO. I don’t see any catalysts for this to improve going forward, so I’ll pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.