Zogenix: Management Misstep & Preclinical Uncertainty Sour Conviction

Zogenix is a "sell" and "watch on the sidelines" in light of the new preclinical uncertainties. In the event of FDA-approval, I would revisit.

Introduction

Zogenix (ZGNX) is developing low-dose fenfluramine, ZX008, for the treatment of pediatric epileptic syndromes (e.g. Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut).

My original investment thesis in Zogenix was based upon the following beliefs:

The efficacy of ZX008 supports use as standard-of-care, in combination with other drugs, for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes.

The safety issues regarding the historic use of fenfluramine in adult obesity are not likely to translate to ZX008 for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes in any meaningful way, as to impact the potential of ZX008.

Zogenix appears undervalued based upon the market opportunity of ZX008 for both syndromes.

All of this came to a screeching halt when the company announced that the FDA had refused to file fenfluramine's NDA. Investors responded by dropping ZGNX valuation by nearly a quarter:

Zogenix provided the following two reasons as the cause: incorrect data & lack of preclinical data. In May, Zogenix announced their intentions to meet with the FDA in early June, as the company believes they can swiftly resolve the issues in the Refuse To File letter. An update regarding the meeting's outcomes has not yet been provided.

Below, I take a closer look.

Regulatory Risk & Setbacks

An unfortunate risk in biotechnology investing involves the risk surrounding regulatory unknowns. Zogenix, for example, received a Refuse to File, in part, because of a mistake (incorrect dataset). This, alone, could set back a drug's arrival to the market by months and, subsequently, can harm valuation. These are the types of events that are unpredictable.

Furthermore, management had communicated before that the preclinical dataset was sufficient and, after all, they did submit the NDA to begin with, reflecting their confidence in sufficient data & CMC. Recall, fenfluramine had been used before in adult obesity. It, therefore, had preclinical data dating back to the '70s and '80s. Zogenix had hoped that this data was sufficient for the FDA and they could bypass a lot of the preclinical checkpoints. Zogenix either misunderstood the FDA, miscommunicated to its investors, or the FDA changed their mind. It's likely a combination of the three.

Disorders like Dravet & Lennox-Gastaut are rare, can result in death, and long-term disabilities. They are both quite resistant to common anti-epileptic treatments. With this in mind, the FDA wanted to bring new drugs to the market as quick as possible. But perhaps the advent and arrival of GW Pharmaceutical's (GWPH) Epidiolex, which provides great efficacy and safety for both these conditions, made the FDA more weary of "rushing" a drug like fenfluramine, which has quite the history?

Summary

Zogenix (ZGNX) appears too risky now and was, subsequently, sold for a ~20% loss within The Formula's portfolio. It still boggles me as to why the FDA (reportedly) now wants new preclinical toxicology data. The drug has already been tested on dozens and dozens of children, including a long-term, extension trial. I believe the most likely explanation is the fact that these terrible pediatric epileptic conditions now have a safe and effective drug in Epidiolex (GWPH). It's certainly disappointing because ZX008 appears to be an incredibly efficacious drug (even more so than Epidiolex) for these rare and difficult-to-treat conditions. But who knows what will come up in preclinical toxicology data? It's, honestly, a coin-flip. Beyond that, new preclinical trials would likely delay the drug's arrival to the market by over a year. Furthermore, Zogenix is still richly valued (>$1B enterprise value) and I don't feel confident it deserves such a valuation at this point considering the new risks at hand. I may revisit Zogenix as an investment opportunity in the event it secures FDA-approval, but it will remain on the sidelines for now. It is possible that the FDA will agree to review the previously-submitted preclinical data, but I find this unlikely.

Financials

As of March 31, 2019, Zogenix reported ~$480M in cash and cash equivalents, giving them a cash runway that extends into 2020. They have ~$12M in long-term debt.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

