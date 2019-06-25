Just As Gold Breaks Out, Gold Resource Corp Is Doubling Its Production

Insiders may agree with my bullish forecast, as they too have been buying the stock.

With new and substantial gold production from its second global Unit, GORO is positioned to institute share buybacks and to increase the dividend rate.

This is extremely good timing for Gold Resource Corp which is just now bringing its Isabella Pearl gold mine into commercial production.

Last week marked an important technical milestone, with the price of gold (GLD) reaching new 5 year highs.

As I explain below, the gold price breakout couldn't have come at a better time for long-suffering shareholders of Gold Resource Corp (GORO), whose second major mine, a pure gold deposit, is coming into full commercial production next month.

Gold Resource Corp

Mexican Operations

For its entire existence up to this year, GORO has generated revenue exclusively from its Mexican operations. The Mexican unit is comprised of 6 neighboring properties on the same mineralized trend.

Initial production came from the El Aguila open pit mine in 2012 which generated substantial revenues and profits, after which the company moved underground to the Arista system on the same property. The move underground required substantial infrastructure spending and hence yielded lower profit margins. Eventually the underground operations were expanded to the neighboring Switchback deposit which can make use of the existing infrastructure and should generate healthy positive cash flows and owners' cash profits going forward (see charts below). Moreover, both deposits are still open in many directions such that we can expect future expansion as the company engages in further exploration drilling.

Importantly, the Arista and Switchback underground mines are polymetallic deposits containing, gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc; all of which contribute meaningfully to the revenues generated. Overall this is a big positive as it produces more steady revenues by smoothing out moves of the individual metals' prices. But in today's environment, where currently only the price of gold is breaking out, this type of deposit doesn't offer the same leverage as would a pure gold deposit.

The company's next expansion in Mexico was much more modest: putting a second property, Alta Gracia, into production. This property hosts a small gold and silver oxide deposit. The ore is amenable to agitated leach extraction, which allows the company to process this ore in a different mill circuit than used by the Arista and Switchback deposits. This small deposit is still being explored, so there's potential for future expansion.

As of December 31st, 2018, the Mexican Properties had the following proven and probable reserves:

Over the past few years, much of the positive cash flow generated by the Mexican operations (along with an equity offering in 2019) have been invested in developing a second mining locale: Nevada.

Nevada Operations

In contrast to the polymetallic El Alguila mines, the GORO properties in Nevada host predominantly gold deposits. This is key in today's rising gold price environment.

Most importantly, however, the Isabella Pearl Property began producing gold at the end of April. Here's the relevant information from the company's press release (my emphasis):

The Company broke ground on the Isabella Pearl project in June 2018 with the goal of first gold production by twelve months in June 2019. After ten months of construction progress, the Company announced on March 25, 2019 that it had begun the initial stages of gold processing by applying and circulating leach solution to ore loaded on the heap leach pad. With the focus on reaching cash flow at the earliest possible time, two panels under leach, and final construction of the project’s ADR processing facility ongoing, management decided to utilize a third-party to process gold loaded carbon accumulating in the ADR plant and pour gold dore ahead of schedule. The dore will be shipped and sold to a refinery in the coming days. The spent carbon was regenerated and will be returned to the process cycle at the Isabella Pearl project. Additional gold loaded carbon shipments are planned in the next few days. “It is a tremendous milestone to have produced our first gold dore from Isabella Pearl in just over ten months from breaking ground on the project,” stated Gold Resource Corporation’s CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. “Building a project like this is so exciting. An incredible amount of planning, work and problem solving goes into bringing a project like this online. Our team is still working hard to complete the final portions of the ADR process facility, from which we expect to pour dore bars on site in the future; however, after evaluating the ease of delivery and reasonable cost to utilize a third-party to process our gold infused carbon, it was an easy decision to achieve cash flow sooner than anticipated. These initial first several hundred ounces of gold are the beginning of what we believe will be a great gold project for Gold Resource Corporation shareholders. We remain focused on ADR construction completion over the next several months and now look towards the project production ramp up phase at Isabella Pearl. We are placing more ore on the pad, more panels under leach and increasing leach circulation flows.

Doubling of Gold Production

In all of 2018, GORO produced 26,838 ounces of gold (and 47,622 gold equivalent ounces when factoring in silver production) from its Mexican properties. In the second half of 2019, it hopes to double that gold production by mining 29,300 ounces from Isabella Pearl. That number will climb to 40,800 ounces in 2020. This huge expansion in annual gold production couldn't have come at a better time given gold's recent price surge!

At the end of 2018, the Nevada Operations had the following proven and probable reserves:

This provides for a 4 year mine life, which may have already been increased thanks to recent drilling which will likely expand the deposit:

“These drill results build on last year’s modest drill program at Isabella Pearl where overall gold reserves increased by 11.5%, or 22,200 ounces,” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation. “Drilling over 22 meters of 1.03 grams per tonne gold in a 50-meter step-out from the current pit boundary is exciting. In 2018 we pushed our mine life out from four to four-and-one-half years. I am optimistic these latest 2019 results, coupled with expansion potential from drilling to the north, could push this deposit’s longevity to a full fifth year, not to mention the numerous targets along the larger ten-kilometer Isabella Pearl project mineralized trend.”

Expansion Potential

The results of modest drilling at Isabella Pearl accentuates the great potential of the Nevada properties. There are numerous targets on Isabella Pearl itself, and then the other three properties have true blue sky potential. Importantly, the other three properties are all within 20 miles of Isabella Pearl, such that the company can leverage the investment in the Isabella Pearl development through a "hub and spoke" operation.

Should we truly be in a new secular gold bull market, then the Nevada properties should be producing handsome cash flows for the foreseeable future.

Insider Buying

Another welcome development, and one which confirms the positive outlook offered above, is the advent of new insider buying. Insiders have been good traders to date, selling when the stock was trading in the $6's and now buying with stock trading in the $3's. (Had I noticed the selling at the time, I probably would have sold a few more shares as well, live and learn...)

My Projection: Increased Dividends, Share Buybacks and Reserve Expansions

So what does the start of commercial gold production from the Nevada Unit mean? I believe it marks a huge milestone in the company's history. First, all of the cash flow generated by the profitable Mexican Unit, which recently had been used to finance the development of Isabella Pearl, now becomes available for distribution to shareholders. Similarly, after a year or so of operation, the Nevada Unit should also be producing distributable cash flows on top of whatever cash is necessary to increase reserves at Isabella Pearl and to gradually explore and develop the other Nevada properties. (For reference, according to the most recent annual report, GORO plans to spend $5M in exploration for Mexico and Nevada in 2019.)

In distributing cash to shareholders, I hope (and expect) that the company will prioritize share buybacks with the stock trading near historic lows, while also slowly increasing the dividend rate over time.

All of these developments are exciting on their own, but they can be truly lucrative to shareholders if combined with a new bull market in gold prices, as is potentially developing now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.