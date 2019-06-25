How Sector Weights Inform Global P/E Multiples

The tech overweight in the U.S. explains much of the P/E ratio difference between the U.S. and global stocks.

This article compares industry-level weights and P/E ratios for the S&P 500 and a global index that excludes the U.S.

Marking the third anniversary of the Brexit referendum, I published an article yesterday that demonstrated the underperformance of U.K. stocks versus stocks in the U.S. over the past three years. As part of the article, I detailed the sector differences between the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 (SPY). Seeking Alpha founder, David Jackson, noted: "It would be interesting to apply the P/E ratios of the US sectors to the UK sector weights, and see how the overall P/E ratio of the UK market compares to how it would be if the sectors carried their US P/E ratios on a weighted basis."

I started down the path to answering David's request. I pulled index P/E ratios using the Bloomberg PORT function for the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500. A data issue in the P/E ratio for the Communications sector of the FTSE 100 waylaid this exercise. I still believed the exercise warranted attention and decided to pivot the comparison to the broader FTSE All World Index (ex-US) proxied by the Vanguard FTSE All-World Index ex-US (VEU).

The S&P 500 currently trades at 19.3x trailing earnings while the Global ex-US Index trades at 16.6x - a 19% discount - using the same trailing earnings multiple. Below I show the current industry weights and P/E ratios of the two indices.

While there was a less obvious data issue than the 165x trailing earnings in the UK Communications sector, a weighted average of the index P/E ratios by the index weights did not yield the same results as the overall index P/E ratio. I have included both figures - the calculated weighted average and the listed index P/E ratio in the chart above.

If the P/E ratio of the U.S. sectors used the global sector weights, the calculated multiple would be 1.3x lower, a 6% discount. If the P/E ratio of the All-World index sectors used U.S. weights, the multiple would be 1.3x higher, a roughly 8% premium.

You can see the drivers of these differentials in the columns at the right. High multiple Information Technology (XLK) has a much higher weight in the U.S. than globally. At 21.6% of the S&P 500 with a 22.1x P/E ratio, the Information Technology sector contributed 4.7x of the total S&P 500 P/E ratio. At 8% of the Global Index with a 16.7x P/E ratio, Information Technology makes up just 1.3x of the Global ex-US P/E ratio. That 3.4x differential - a function of the U.S. tech overweight and higher tech multiples - explains much of the global multiple differential.

This tech effect looms large in the global comparison of P/E ratios from an article I published yesterday. Tech weighting also drives the earnings multiple differentials within U.S. equity indices as seen in the difference between the Nasdaq (QQQ) and the Dow Jones (DIA) depicted below.

This was not the article I set out to write this evening, but I think there are some interesting takeaways for Seeking Alpha readers. While U.S. equity multiples remain elevated versus the rest of the world, sector composition differences explain much of this earnings multiple difference.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.