Bull Case For VBI Vaccines Damaged, But Still Intact

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) has had a tough week, but it could still have a good end to the year. Despite its flagship hepatitis B vaccine candidate Sci-B-Vac demonstrating superiority to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) standard-of-care Engerix-B across almost all metrics, the stock plummeted by almost two thirds on news that two doses of Sci-B-Vac did not achieve statistical noninferiority to 3 doses of Engerix-B for all patients. Specifically, 66% of Sci-B-Vac patients achieved seroprotection against the virus after 2 doses, versus 76.5% of Engerix-B partients after 3 doses.

Why should VBI fall so precipitously on this news if primary endpoints were hit and every other measurement showed superiority of Sci-B-Vac over Engerix-B? Because competitor Dynavax (DVAX) already has a 2-dose vaccine – Heplisav-B – that is superior in efficacy to Engerix-B on the market.

Heplisav-B has two main advantages that theoretically carve out a market for it. The first is that it is significantly more efficacious than Engerix-B at achieving seroprotection in immunocompromised patients like diabetics, the obese, and the elderly. The second is that as much as 75% of adults who take Engerix-B do not receive all three doses of vaccine, at least according to Dynavax (see slide 5). It's a main marketing point for the vaccine.

Since the seroprotection rate for Engerix-B after two doses is less than 60% in these immunocompromised patient populations, that means that 40% of these people are prone to HBV infection, damaging the all-important factor of herd immunity that is critical for disease eradication. It's one of the big reasons that HBV infection is still a global problem. Heplisav-B can theoretically help solve this problem by immunizing the immunocompromised after only two doses.

So, if Sci-B-Vac can only achieve superiority to Engerix-B in the immunocompromised after three doses but not two, then it is missing a key plank in carving out the market that could ultimately make Sci-B-Vac profitable. Hence, the stock fell 66% on the data.

What's the Bull Case?

Is there still a bull case for VBI? There is, even considering the rebound since results were published. It makes VBI a very interesting if risky stock at these price levels because if the bull case pans out, we have a minimum price target, around $1.90, where it was before the latest data were released. It’s based on two points. The first is safety relative to Heplisav-B, and the second is a pooled data readout together with a second Phase III trial due by the end of the year, which could help VBI overcome at least part of the noninferiority failure of 2 doses versus 3 of Engerix-B.

As they say, safety first. Getting Heplisav-B was quite the task for Dynavax due to safety concerns from the FDA. It was twice rejected and then delayed a third time prior to its final approval in November 2017. The first rejection was in 2012 and required Dynavax to initiate an entirely new clinical trial. The FDA was concerned with the possible autoimmune side effects of the novel adjuvant contained in Heplisav-B that is responsible for making it more effective in the first place. The second rejection had to do with an imbalance in cardiac events in the Heplisav-B arm versus Engerix-B from the new trial, and the higher death total (34) versus Engerix-B (8). The vaccine was ultimately approved, but lingering safety concerns may be a factor slowing sales.

For the Sci-B-Vac Phase III, only 1 serious adverse event was recorded as probably related to the vaccine out of 796 patients, and there were no clusters or unusual patterns of serious adverse events like there were with Dynavax. More importantly, Sci-B-Vac contains no novel adjuvants that initially spurred the FDA to require another Phase III trial. Finally, Sci-B-Vac has already been administered to about half a million patients in the countries where it is already approved, so the safety profile is as strong as it can possibly be.

What about efficacy? The chart below shows where Sci-B-Vac failed, and also its potential to overcome at least part of this failure.

The chart above shows the seroprotection rates achieved from both arms. The vertical line at month 6 is the time the second dose of each vaccine was given. The yellow bar corresponds with the third dose of each vaccine. For all patients, there is a 10.5 percentage point difference in seroprotection between Sci-B-Vac at the second dose and Engerix-B at dose three (see first red circle). This will be difficult to overcome. However, in the 18-44 age group, the difference is less than 4 percentage points.

By the end of the year, VBI will have data from its second Phase III trial available, which will incorporate 1600 more patients in the Sci-B-Vac arm. That’s twice as many patients as in the Sci-B-Vac arm the first Phase III. If the pooled data can overcome this 4 percentage point difference, then Sci-B-Vac will be able to show noninferiority to Engerix-B at 2 doses compared to Engerix-B at 3 in the younger age group. Combine that with a lack of next-generation adjuvant and a better safety profile, and Sci-B-Vac could become the go-to choice for the immunocompromised below 45 years old, as well as those who are not immunocompromised but who need faster seroprotection, such as public sector health workers who come in contact with HBV positive people on a regular basis.

Sci-B-Vac already has the safety advantage over Heplisav-B. By the end of the year, we will have the efficacy answer, and if the vaccine can overcome the noninferiority gap in the younger subgroup, VBI could be revalued towards where the stock was prior to its big fall. If it fails to overcome the statistical noninferiority failure of 2 shot versus 3 of Engerix-B for patients up to 45 years old, then we're looking at a downside near recent lows.

Cash Clock

VBI's quarterly cash burn rate has been steady for the past 4 quarters at between $13-18 million, and I don't see that changing much until final results are announced at the end of the year. There are no additional Phase III trials to fund here. With $43 million in cash, that brings the company to Q1 2020 before it needs to refinance, past the second Phase III data readout. Investors can probably expect an equity financing shortly after results are announced, which will hopefully be positive to cushion the effects. Though there is a chance a future financing will be a private placement and save shareholders from the immediate effects of dilution. The cash clock does make VBI that much more risky, as negative results will force even more shares to be issued in order to cover costs for the rest of VBI's pipeline.

