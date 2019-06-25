Ryder Systems: This Is What It Takes To Go Higher

The stock should be on everyone's watchlist as the next economic bottom will provide us with tremendous buying opportunities.

Ryder Systems has massively improved its product/services portfolio and is currently reporting one of the strongest sales growth streaks ever.

Ryder Systems (R) is one of the many transportation stocks on my radar. Unfortunately, the stock has been a total waste of time over the past few years. If you bought during the summer of 2011, you would have had no capital gains whatsoever. Nonetheless, not everything is bad as the company tends to do very well during economic upswings. After the company's successful first quarter earnings were unable to boost the stock, it is now time to wait for an economic buy signal before buying this stock.

Source: Food Services

What's Ryder Systems?

Ryder Systems is a Miami, FL-based provider of transportation and logistics outsourcing solutions. The company employs roughly 39,600 employees and operates more than 272,000 vehicles that generate sales worth $8.4 billion. The company's largest segment, fleet management solutions (FMS), generates 61% of all sales with supply chain solutions (SCS) coming in second at 26%. The smallest segment, dedicated transportation solution (DTS) generates the remaining 13%.

All segments combined generate 90% of their sales in North America. With a total addressable market size of $1.3 trillion according to Ryder. At this point, Ryder has a market share of less than 1% of this market. Personally, I always have mixed feelings when companies discuss potential markets by showing what a total market is worth. It does not mean anything to begin with, and every single company could use these arguments. However, Ryder does have plans to at least increase value in these markets which, eventually, should lead to a higher market share.

First of all, the segments I just briefly summed up give Ryder the possibility to serve all aspects of the current transportation and warehousing supply chain. The company offers vehicle maintenance, drivers, routing, scheduling and administration and special warehousing and integrated logistics solutions.

On top of that, the company will increasingly benefit from outsourcing. Maintenance costs for vehicles have increased up to 65% since 2007 with higher safety regulations that have reduced freight capacity. Adding to that, it is increasingly difficult to find drivers. Most recent data shows that there is a driver shortfall of 50,000 which is expected to increase to 175,000 by 2026. The technician shortage is expected to increase to 140,000 by 2022. These challenges occur at the same time when e-commerce and omni-channel management become increasingly important.

The number of disruptive technologies are an additional reason why most companies are outsourcing. The significance of the decisions that need to be taken with regards to shipping is often too high to ignore outsourcing options.

All of the things I just discussed are reasons why Ryder expects sales growth to accelerate. Especially FMS and DTS are expected to accelerate with sales growth rates of more than 10% in 2019.

Source: Ryder Investor Presentation

The percentage of earnings from contractual revenues has increased to 78% in 2018 from roughly 50% in 2015. Earnings volume from transactional used vehicle sales and rental businesses is rapidly declining on a relative basis.

Q1 Was A Success, But The Stock Is Going Nowhere

The most recent quarterly earnings show how well Ryder is doing in a changing market. Revenue totaled $2.18 billion which was $40 million above expectations. The growth rate came in at 15% which was the fourth consecutive quarter with double-digit growth. This can be considered to be unusual given that economic growth accelerated in 2016 and 2017 which means still being able to grow sales by double digits in 2019 is tough since leading growth indicators like the ones I will show you in this article started to decline at the end of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Fleet management sales improved by 9% supported by 15% growth of commercial rental activities and 11% growth of SelectCare. Both stronger demand and higher prices were able to push up earnings before tax by 12%. Dedicated transportation solutions saw sales go up by 17% due to new business, customer expansions and higher volumes. DTS earnings before tax improved by 33%. Supply chain solutions saw sales go up by 28% as new business, higher volumes and better pricing all supported this growth trend. Earnings before tax were up by 27%.

Adding to that, the company expected momentum to continue and raised full year adjusted EPS guidance from the $6.00-$6.30 range to $6.05-$6.35 range.

Everything I have discussed in this article so far is absolutely wonderful news for the company and its investors. One might expect a stock price close to record highs given the performance of the S&P 500 right? Unfortunately, that's not what's happening as the stock has broken down below major support. I added the ISM manufacturing index (orange line) to the graph below. This is one of the reasons why the stock is doing so poorly.

The leading ISM manufacturing index has been in a decline since the end of 2018 after starting to peak in the first half of 2018. That's what it took for Ryder Systems' stock to quit its uptrend. At this point, the stock is back at 2011 levels.

Source: TradingView

Extra: If you want to know all the details about my dollar thesis, I highly recommend you to spend a few minutes reading this article.

The only good news I have is that the stock tends to do quite well during economic upswings. The company returned nearly 90% after the 2016 bottom and nearly tripled after bottoming in 2012 which was still in the early innings of the current economic upswing.

One of the reasons why the stock is down so much is the fact that the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of almost 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.60. This does not indicate bankruptcy, but it is one of the reasons the stock is underperforming. It is quite common to see that stocks with high leverage are doing poorly during economic declines. The valuation is actually quite good. The stock is trading at 8.5 times next year's earnings and a 0.70 PEG ratio. That's what happens when a stock starts to decline while total sales and earnings continue to do well.

Source: FINVIZ

Bottom Line

Ryder Systems has been a very boring stock over the past few years. If you were unlucky enough to buy the 2011 peak, you would have no capital gains. However, the best news is that Ryder Systems is currently reaping the benefits from its business turnaround. The company has massively invested in smart and advanced transportation and rental services and is able to grow sales despite rising economic pressure. The bad news is that high leverage is currently weighing on the stock price. Investors hate economic uncertainty along with high debt levels.

I will continue to monitor the situation and consider buying this stock once I see signs of an economic bottom. At that point, I think the stock could start a new sustainable uptrend on the back of an improving economy and a top-tier business model.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.