Libra: The Leap Into The Future?

Focus on the payments mechanism, the backbone of the financial system, can serve as the "platform" from which Facebook can bring banking into the world of the "new" Modern Corporation.

People have been looking for and wondering when this "break out" might occur and now they have something real to keep their eyes on.

Facebook has made the leap into the financial payments space and is doing so with the creation of its own digital currency called "Libra."

I have written quite a lot about the evolving financial system and the new economic structure that is evolving around the advances of information technology.

This intrigues me because of my belief that one of the major forces in world development is the growth and spread of information. Furthermore, money is just information anyway, just zeros and ones, so that anything that has to do with the growth and spread of information is, somehow, going to have something to do with money and finance.

Given this introduction, however, it is well known that the financial industry, especially in the United States, has trailed the advances made in the area of information technology.

I regularly report on conferences held at MIT and it is always the case that the advances discussed at such meetings have little to do with innovation in the financial space, and most experts in the field believe that the financial industry, as a whole, tends to lag most other efforts.

Oh, the banking industry is adapting and, as I have written about in recent months, is experiencing some acceleration in its advancements. Some of the bigger organizations, like JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), has stepped up the pace of their activity in this area, but still find themselves behind what is being done in other areas of the world.

This, of course, provides an incentive for the US banks to step up their innovation efforts. Financial markets are truly global and competitive pressures coming from other areas of the world do drive some of the US bank movements into the advances of information technology.

The feeling has always been that someone, somewhere would make the leap into the future and this would drive the other financial institutions to follow along.

The question has always been, who would make the leap?

Well, it seems as if we have a real candidate for the leader and we are getting a better grasp of where the new advances will occur.

And, who would have thought that Facebook and, Mark Zuckerberg…would be take on that role.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has made the leap.

Facebook will take on the “payments” industry with a “new” digital currency, the Libra.

Let me say right here that the focus of this effort needs to be on the “payments” industry.

So much of the recent discussion has been about lending and how the FinTech efforts revolve around the fact that banks - and other financial institutions - make loans, which serve as the primary source of revenue for these organizations.

What we are finding out is that the foundation of the banking industry is really all about the payments mechanism. It is the transfer of money - or, as argued above - the transfer of information that is the building block of the banking industry.

In other words, words more associated with information technology, and words that are directly drawn from the description of the “new” Modern Corporation, the payments mechanism is the “platform” that Facebook can use to build a network - or, an ecosystem that can scale of zero or near zero marginal cost.

As Richard Waters and Hannah Murphy write in the Financial Times,

“Companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon have two significant advantages over (existing) banks. They can process transactions at much lower cost, and they have proven themselves masters at creating new digital services, drawing billions of people to their platforms.”

Welcome to the twenty-first century.

Facebook is anticipating building:

“a payment system embedded into its messaging services, so that users can easily and cheaply send money to friends or make purchases. With 2.4 billion users, the social networking company could single-handedly propel cryptocurrencies into the mainstream….”

To do this, Facebook is including many other “established” players, like the payment networks Visa and Mastercard and Internet companies like Uber and eBay. More than two-dozen other companies and organizations have “provisionally” backed the Libra project and efforts are being made to bring in many, many more participants.

Waters and Murphy argue that already, “digital money systems backed by official currency have become widely used in some parts of the world.” For example, in China, there are booming mobile payment systems run by Alibaba and Tencent.

And, in the United States, besides Pay Pal, there are other major players that have entered the payments field. Apple and Amazon, for example are also players in this space.

The conclusion one draws from this is that banking and finance is based upon the payments mechanism, the platform, and everything else a bank does is affiliated in one way or another with this platform. That is, the network can grow from this foundation.

So far, the FinTech approach has been primarily focused around the lending function, which is primarily a “linear” business model associated with legacy business practices. If bank executives primarily set their focus on lending, then they will remain in the “old” model and will constantly be playing “catch up.” As we have seen in other areas, these companies just cannot catch up with those that have adapted their thinking to the “new” Modern Corporation.

And, this is where Waters and Murphy argue that the Facebook effort “might end up blowing the financial system wide open….”

But, Facebook has problems and there is concern about its ability to handle such an advancement. Historically, as we have learned this past year, the leadership of the company has not done well.

Furthermore, there is the concern over privacy and whether or not companies such as Facebook should have access to all the data that would be provided in the system it is proposing.

In addition, the regulators and politicians will have their say. Banking is one of the most regulated industries in the world. How the Facebook model evolves and how it is treated by the authorities is anyone’s guess at this time.

Facebook says that it is not a bank and so would not face some of these issues. But, my guess is that Facebook is going to face a lot of questioning and investigation.

Well, this could be the breakthrough that transforms the industry. Again, we have a development that we must keep our eyes on, a development that will change things from industry practice to industry structure, and it is a development that could have tremendous implications for monetary policy.

Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.