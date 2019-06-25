Rocket Internet SE Might Prepare A Delisting - Investors Willing To Take The Risk May Profit

I believe that there are good reasons for the company's founders and largest shareholders to delist the company.

Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) is preparing a delisting according to information from the German monthly publication Manager Magazin which cites several insiders. I do believe that there are indeed good reasons for Rocket Internet's founders, the Samwer brothers, to take the company private. In the following article, I will try to make the case for why I think that there is a realistic possibility for this to happen. I will also discuss the financial possibilities and whether or not Rocket Internet could realistically afford to go private.

Kindly note that I am basing all calculations on Euro figures. As of the time of writing (June 21st) one Euro equals $1.14.

How Would A Transaction be Structured?

First of all, one should have a closer look at how a potential transaction would be structured. According to the report, there are currently internal deliberations about how to proceed with a delisting. The favored option seems to be a massive buyback program.

Just over 40 percent of the company are controlled by Global Founders Capital Management GmbH, an entity that is controlled by the Samwer brothers (I will refer to it as "GFC" in the following). Rocket Internet's CEO Oliver Samwer personally holds another 3.08 percent. Neither Oliver Samwer nor GFC would sell any shares in the course of the buyback program.

Oliver Samwer, CEO of Rocket Internet; source: Rocket Internet SE

That would mean that almost 57 percent of the company would have to be acquired in order to give the Samwer brothers full ownership of the company. Based on the current share price, that would cost about €2.12 billion. However, I believe that a considerable premium on the share price would have to be expected.

Besides GFC, United Internet AG (OTCPK:UDIRF), which holds a 9 percent stake, and Baillie Gifford & Co., which owns slightly above 7 percent, are among the largest shareholders. Apparently it is not clear as of now whether or not those two investors would sell their positions or remain onboard after a possible privatization. Regarding United Internet, it might be of interest to note that it has partnered with the Samwer brothers on several occasions in the past prior to investing in Rocket Internet. Both companies participated in a 2015 capital increase via private placement at €49 per share. United Internet made an initial investment at a valuation of €4.3 billion.

At the moment, the consensus seems to be that investors would demand a premium of about 30 percent on the current share price. This seems more or less aligned with the amounts of money invested by especially Baillie Gifford and United Internet. I would personally imagine that there is a realistic probability of shareholder activism (either by some existing shareholders or by new ones; just think of the Stada privatization) in order to get that figure even higher. Therefore, I will base my calculation on a premium in a range of 30 to 40 percent.

Depending on whether or not Baillie Gifford and/or United Internet will hold on to their stakes, it would cost between about €3 billion (under the assumption of a buyback of 57 percent of the share capital at a 40 percent premium) and just below €2 billion (assuming a 30 percent premium with Baillie Gifford and united Internet staying onboard).

Is A Buyback At That Scale Realistic?

The question is whether Rocket Internet would be realistically able to afford such a transaction. As of Q1 2019, Rocket Internet reported cash and equivalents of slightly above €2 billion. Taking into account rent divestments such as of stakes in HelloFresh (FRESH) and Home24 (HOUSE), the company should have liquidity of about €3.6 billion. Given the fairly low level of liabilities the company has, Rocket Internet would furthermore probably be able to borrow some additional funds if needed. Thus it would be financially affordable for Rocket Internet to take the company private.

This would of course not leave much cash on the company's books. Also Rocket Internet does not pay any dividends. Given its reluctance to begin redistributing its excess capital to shareholders in this way and the apparent lack of new investment opportunities, a privatization might be an elegant solution to the "problem".

In the absence of suitable investment targets, the benefit of a listing (i.e. easier access to capital) would diminish as well making cost savings through a delisting relatively more appealing.

Also, it would simplify the Samwer brothers' investment portfolio as a whole if Rocket Internet would be fully or at least significantly further integrated into GFC.

Conclusion

For the reasons stated above, I do believe that a delisting is not only financially affordable for Rocket Internet but also a realistic option. If the company will in fact be privatized, I expect it to happen at a considerable premium on top of its current share price. This premium might even be greater than what is currently expected due to shareholder activism.

This might be an opportunity for investors to net a handsome profit within a relatively short time frame if they are willing to take the risk. However, I must warn readers that this would be a highly speculative investment naturally more suitable to short-term oriented traders rather than long-term investors.

