Berkshire Owns 5.8% Of Torchmark, Here Are 12 Reasons Which Might Explain Why

Because the investment portfolio is mainly corporate debt, the stock fluctuates quite a bit, and this offers opportunities to purchase shares and increase annual returns.

Very wise capital allocation via buybacks and much less focus on the tax-inefficient dividend.

Torchmark is rather "unknown" but has a long history of very profitable underwriting and outperformance of the markets.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) is one of the more unknown companies that hardly gets any coverage. Still, it performs very well year after year and has quietly beaten the averages. Furthermore, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) owns 5.8%, and insiders 3.5%, and in this article, I try to understand why they own it.

Torchmark has a very profitable underwriting business and, at the same time, high interest income from the float. As a result, the stock has compounded at 14% since 1990. In addition to strong operational performance, management has allocated capital wisely. Because of this, and several other reasons, I expect the stock to perform better than the market over the next decade(s).

Reason Number 1: The Business Model - Low Costs And High Retention Rate

Insurance is a highly competitive business where the industry as a whole usually makes a loss on their underwriting, just so they can get a slice of the valuable float. Because insurance companies are paid premiums up front, underwriting operations provide a “costless”, sustained source of investable cash called float.

Torchmark has a rather ”simple” and easy to understand business model and has been selling the same products for over 50 years: life insurance (about 70% of revenue) and health insurance. Life insurance is a contract between the insurer and the insured, where the insured agrees to pay for the policy on a regular basis (or a lump sum), and the insurer agrees to pay a certain sum of money if you die or get ill (to the beneficiaries). The insurer, of course, hopes to receive more in premiums than it pays in claims. Sometimes, the policies lapse, most often because the insured simply stops paying for whatever reason, leaving the insurer with the premiums already paid as profits.

Because the insurance business is competitive and has a commodity-like pricing, Torchmark has targeted middle and low income families (and union members), a niche they have had for a long time. Most people in these groups often have no insurance or presumably little insurance, a market that Torchmark believes is underserved and where competition is limited. So far, this strategy has paid off really well, and I believe they have a narrow moat around this business.

Torchmark has a competitive advantage in their low expenses. This allows for competitive rates while, at the same time, margins are more than acceptable. General expenses have been around 7% of premiums received, and this is substantially less compared to peers (MetLife (MET) has, for example, more than the double). One of the reasons for this is a low lapse ratio. Obviously, it costs less to renew a policy than to reach a new customer.

Torchmark serves as an umbrella for five different companies/distribution channels:

Reason Number 2: Consistent Income And Earnings:

Torchmark has managed to grow in a mature market while, at the same time, been consistently profitable, producing a positive cash flow every year, even during the crisis of 2008/09. They are not dependent on the float for income as their underwriting is very profitable:

The cash flow and earnings have been very consistent, and EPS has grown at 11% since 2005:

Combined, the underwriting and investment income have produced stellar return on equity:

ROE has been around 15%, perhaps slightly falling just a tad over the last years. However, the ROE has, of course, produced fantastic returns for the shareholders:

Reason Number 3: Outperformance of The Markets

There is, of course, no guarantee that past performance will continue in the future, but it’s one of the first things I look at in a stock. If a stock has produced inferior returns, why should it improve? If a stock has produced superior returns, I believe it’s more likely to continue because of competitive advantages or good management.

The chart below shows the stock has managed 14% annual gains since 1990:

Left axis is the share price using a logarithmic scale, and right scale shows the five-year rolling CAGR. The latter has been negative only once and that was during the GFC in 2008/09. Apart from that time, CAGR has mostly been above 10%.

Up until 2005, CAGR was 13% and 16% from 2005.

Needless to say, with such a performance, it has beaten S&P 500. $10,000 invested in Torchmark in 1993 is today worth $205,000 while only $107,000 for SPY:

Reason Number 4: Additional Income From The Float

As is normal for insurers, Torchmark gets a portion of the income from the float. Torchmark has allocated its asset away from the safer government bonds: 80% of the investment portfolio is investment-grade corporate debt/bonds, and 8% is in state securities and municipal governments (Texas at 30% of this). The remaining is spread among different government–sponsored enterprises and below-investment-grade bonds. Exposure is biggest toward the insurance sector with 15% and utilities with 11%, and the portfolio consists of 1,550 different CUSIP numbers. The portfolio holds, on average, a BBB rating:

Perhaps, needless to say, but the strategy of allocating more to corporate bonds instead of government bonds should return more in the long term, at the “cost” of more volatility, something I come back to later. Perhaps, it would be wiser to allocate more to equities, but I assume Torchmark sticks to their "circle of competence".

The marginal rate of return is diminishing because of the low interest rates:

All bonds are held until maturity. Torchmark benefits with higher rates, despite unrealized losses because of this, as they have the intent and ability to hold on until maturity.

The invested assets have grown from $10 billion in 2008 to $17 billion at the end of 2018, a CAGR of 5%.

Reason Number 5: The Management

The company is led in tandem by Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison, and they have been in the Torchmark system since 1981 and 1997. Torchmark has managed to grow in a mature and highly competitive market, which is a testimony to the management which has stuck to their proven and disciplined approach. It requires discipline to focus on long-term profitability and avoid less profitable growth venues.

Reason Number 6: Alignment Between Management and Shareholders

The insider ownership is significant (see page 11): Gary Coleman controls 1.237 million shares (1.13%), and Larry Hutchison 1.129 million shares (1.02%), worth $108 and $99 million, respectively. According to the SEC proxy statement, all directors and executive officers own 4 million shares worth $352 million. With such a huge insider ownership (3.6%), there should be alignment between management and shareholders.

Compensation is emphasizing consistent and steady growth in net operating income and EPS. 66% of the remuneration is long term, and 88% is variable. The awards come in the form of stock options and share awards.

In addition, Berkshire Hathaway owns about 5.8% of Torchmark. As far as I know, most of these shares were purchased in 1999 and 2000. If that's correct, Torchmark was trading at about 1.5 to book value.

Reason Number 7: Smart Capital Allocation

The management clearly has an idea about capital allocation. I’m glad to see they focus more on buybacks than dividends because of its low valuation multiples.

Torchmark returns almost all excess capital back to shareholders. According to their annual report from 2018, approximately 71% of net income is returned back to shareholders as buybacks or dividends since 1986. The first shares were purchased back in 1986, and it has since continued every year except for 1995 when American Income was acquired. In total, $7.5 billion was spent on buybacks. Since 2009, the outstanding shares have decreased from 187 million to 114 million. In the first quarter of 2019, a further 1.1 million shares were purchased.

Current dividend rate is $0.69 per share, which equals a yield of 0.78%. Because of the buybacks, Torchmark’s dividend growth in dollars has only increased 4% annually, while dividend per share has increased at 10%. Personally, I would like to see no dividend, but I assume they pay a little dividend to attract another segment of investors.

If Torchmark had allocated the capital spent on dividends to buy backs, it could have, according to my calculations, bought back an additional 16.5 million shares from 2009 until 2018. That means outstanding shares would have been 98 million instead of 114 million as of today, and EPS for 2018 would be $7.15 instead of $6.09. P/E is 15, and share price would be $107 instead of $89. Total paid out in dividends over this period is $4.50, and clearly, shareholders would be better off by buying back shares instead of receiving a tax inefficient dividend.

Reason Number 8: The Balance Sheet

Total assets are at $23 billion, shareholders' equity is $5.4 billion, goodwill at $441 million and deferred acquisition costs (DAC) at $4.1 billion. The latter is an asset related to acquiring new customers, and these upfront costs are amortized to match the costs with the revenue. I would think this is an asset that could be called an intangible. That means 20% of the asset are intangibles, or 80% of the shareholders' equity (buybacks reduce, of course, shareholders' equity). Without the DAC, goodwill is just 8% of the equity.

Torchmark aims to hold a bigger buffer than required by the regulators. At the end of 2018, Torchmark held about $170 million in excess of this threshold, which is a greater amount than they put into the insurance business during 2008/09. In addition, the company consistently makes a net cash flow from underwriting and investments.

Interest coverage is pretty strong at over 10 times earnings, and financial leverage has declined a little over the last few years. The credit ratings are, for the most part, good; for example, it has an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (superior).

Reason Number 9: Little Risk For Ill-Managed Acquisitions:

Torchmark has no history of doing many large acquisitions. The latest “big” acquisition came back in 1994/95 when they acquired American Income Life Insurance Company. I’m skeptical to large M&A because of its complicated nature and difficulties in producing the expected synergies. Management are usually way too optimistic about synergies, as evidenced by behavioral biases explained in, for example, Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman.

Not so well known is that Waddell & Reed (WDR) was spun off from Torchmark in 1998.

Reason Number 10: Divergence Between Operations And Stock Market During Market Turmoil

Most insurance companies are quite recession-proof, both in terms of operational performance and the price of the stock. Torchmark is less so because of its higher risk in the investment portfolio, but this usually offers a rare opportunity to purchase shares at low prices. What happened in 2008/09 serves as a great reminder why Torchmark might fall hard during economic contractions:

Prior to the crisis in 2008/09, Torchmark had gotten rid of investments in the oil and gas sector, real estate investments and commercial mortgage business. This was done in order to focus almost solely to investment grade bonds. This didn’t prevent Torchmark from getting hammered during the crisis: The share price fell from $26 in August 2008 to a low of $7.2 in March 2009, a steep drop of about 72%.

Why did Torchmark fall so much? The most likely reason is its exposure to corporate bonds and the unrealized losses. At the end of 2008, unrealized losses were $1.8 billion and maxed out at $2.2 billion in March 2009, but ended 2009 with only $456 million in unrealized losses.

At the end of 2007, the investment portfolio was valued at $9.7 billion and shareholders' equity at $3.3 billion. In other words, unrealized losses “wiped out” two-thirds of the equity during the crisis. However, realized losses were only $60 million in 2008 and $93 million in 2009, just a fraction of their portfolio and unrealized losses, as Torchmark holds their bonds until maturity. Those who purchased the stock at $10 or lower have had over 25% annualized returns since then(!).

Torchmark didn't apply for TARP funds and was not forced to issue equity at depressed levels. I believe Torchmark was never in really danger during this time.

Total premium revenue fell 2.5% both in 2008 and 2009. However, the operational performance was good: Net earnings grew 3%, but could have been 6%: In 2009, management took a number of defensive actions that had a negative impact on earnings, and they temporarily suspended the buyback program in March 2009. From 2007 until 2010, EPS grew from $5.45 to $6.41 (the stock has split twice since then), a growth of 17.5%. Despite the turbulent times of 2009, excess investment income increased 1% from 2007 to 2008 and fell only 9% from 2008 to 2009.

Reason Number 11: Better With High Lumpy Returns

"Charlie and I have always preferred a lumpy 15% percent to a smooth 12 percent return."

The above statement from Warren Buffett fits pretty well for Torchmark. The market penalizes Torchmark in times of uncertainty and creates pretty big swings and thus gives Torchmark a "high" beta of 1.15. During the Greek debacle in August/September of 2011 and the bear market in 4th quarter of 2018, the stock fell pretty hard. I would say these are the times when to purchase shares in Torchmark.

Reason Number 12: Valuation

Like other insurers, Torchmark is consistently valued lower than the average stock. Because of this, buybacks make a lot of sense.

The P/E ratio is usually between 12 and 15, and valuation is close to "normal" as of today:

Because of Torchmark's high return on equity, it's always trading at a premium to book value. Personally, I believe a purchase around 1.5x book value or lower is reasonable for Torchmark.

I made this simple scatter plot showing ROE and P/B valuation among peers:

Source: My own calculations

Based on this simple regression, it seems Torchmark is slightly overvalued, but not significant.

Risks:

There are, of course, risks in Torchmark, just like it is in any stock. In my opinion, the biggest risks are these:

Economic contraction means increased risk for defaults in their bond portfolio.

If inflation suddenly picks up, Torchmark might have to replace insured assets at a higher price than the premiums received. Because insurance usually involves paying out claims many years after writing the insurance, inflation needs to be addressed. Any sudden increase could be detrimental.

Perhaps even more overlooked than inflation are tax policies. If tax rates increase, Torchmark gets less capital to reinvest. This, of course, influences the amount of capital that can compound in the future.

Competition might increase, it's hard to build a moat in the insurance business.

Conclusion:

I believe Torchmark is a company that over the long term will outperform both peers and the market (S&P 500), mainly because of disciplined and profitable underwriting, but also because of quite high yield on its investments (with low realized losses). EPS is growing, both organically and via buybacks, and margins have been stable for a long time. This means EPS should continue to grow in low double digits.

Using John Bogle's simple formula to estimate future returns, I expect a total return of 11-14% (current dividend yield plus earnings growth) in the next decades. But if valuation drops, that can be a drag on returns, of course, and vice versa. History shows that Torchmark experiences periodic large pullbacks, and the subsequent return the following decade has thus increased a lot.

