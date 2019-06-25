FedEx: Likely To Deliver Alpha For Your Portfolio

Between the 1.6% starting yield, conservative 8-9% earnings growth, and 1.3% valuation multiple expansion, it's reasonable to conclude FedEx will deliver 10.9-11.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

In addition to its strong business, FedEx is also trading at a 12% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks, I believe FedEx is positioning itself well for the future.

While FedEx recently announced a dividend freeze, this was a prudent move in the wake of uncertainty, and FedEx will likely resume dividend increases in 2020 or 2021.

One of the most important lessons I have recently learned as a dividend growth investor, is that while a little bit of yield is important, I can't forget to include growth companies in my dividend "growth" portfolio.

When we consider that my portfolio's weighted average yield currently hovers near 5%, it's clear that the first couple of years of my DGI journey have overemphasized current income over dividend growth.

Upon paying for the rest of undergrad and using capital for purposes of establishing an emergency fund and paying for a car, I'll be making it a priority in 2020 for myself to focus more on investing in companies that I believe have a high likelihood of delivering rapid earnings and dividend growth, but that generally have lower starting yields.

One company that I believe fits the above profile is FedEx (FDX). Although I don't currently own FedEx and don't intend to initiate a position in the company likely until next year (when I'll have funds available to begin seriously investing again), I'll be discussing the reasons why I intend to add the company to my portfolio at some point in the future, and why now is an appropriate time for others to consider doing so.

Those reasons include the company's safe dividend and very promising long-term dividend growth profile, the long runway for growth, solid management team, and appealing current stock price for the long-term investor. I'll then wrap up by offering my expected annual total returns over the next 10 years.

Reason #1: A Safe Dividend With Rapid Long-Term Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, the safety and growth profile of a company's dividend is very important to me. We'll begin by discussing the safety of FedEx's dividend, which we'll assess by examining its EPS payout ratio.

While I typically prefer to analyze both the EPS payout ratio and the FCF payout ratio, I am excluding that from my analysis of FedEx due to FedEx's negative FCF as it seeks to expand upon its delivery infrastructure in the years ahead to keep up with an anticipated increase in the demand for package delivery.

In its previous fiscal year, FedEx generated $16.79 in diluted GAAP EPS against $2.60 in dividends paid out during that time, for a safe payout ratio of 15.5%.

For the fiscal year 2019 results that will be reported on June 25, FedEx is guiding for a midpoint diluted GAAP EPS figure of $15.50 ($15.10-$15.90 a share) against dividends of $2.60, for a payout ratio of 16.8%.

In viewing the payout ratio of FedEx, it is clear that the company's dividend is safe.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Based upon the data above, it should be no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I are in agreement that FedEx's low dividend payout makes the company's dividend reasonably safe.

The next logical inquiry an investor would have is what future dividend growth will resemble, which leads us into the next point.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While the dividend growth of the past could technically continue with the company's very low payout ratio, I don't predict that will happen. Instead, I foresee the company's dividend growth exceeding its earnings growth by just a bit over the next 10 years, resulting in an expansion in the payout ratio from around 15% to 25-30%.

When we factor in those results, it is likely that FedEx will deliver dividend growth in the ballpark of 15% over the next decade, and that will then taper off to a high single-digit dividend growth rate beyond the next decade.

My above dividend growth estimates are supported by the fact that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are forecasting FedEx's earnings to grow by 8.8% and 12.8% over the next 5 years, respectively.

I would tend to favor the Yahoo Finance growth estimate over the more rosy Nasdaq estimate on the basis of being overly conservative rather than too optimistic. While the company delivered annual earnings growth of 17% over the past 5 years, any downturn in the economy in the next couple years would heavily weigh on the company's financial results.

Next, we'll examine why I believe FedEx will manage to grow its earnings by the high single digits in the years ahead.

Reason #2: A Long Runway For Growth And Top Notch Management Team

Image Source: FedEx 2019 Roadshow Investor Presentation

FedEx provides transportation, e-commerce and business services in over 220 countries and territories across the globe, linking more than 99% of the world's GDP.

The company's 450,000 team members and automation technology sort and process an absolutely mind-boggling 15 million shipments on a daily basis, while the company also possesses 679 aircraft and over 180,000 motorized vehicles.

Simply put, FedEx is the other member of the logistics duopoly with its competitor, UPS.

FedEx boasts a vast logistics network of over 5,000 operating facilities and has a presence at more than 650 airports across the world. In addition, 80% of people in the US are within 5 miles of a FedEx location. There are no companies that are even close to the size and the scale of the logistics duopoly. When we consider that the logistics business is a very capital intensive business, this makes it highly likely that FedEx will at least retain its position as the second largest logistics company in the world.

Image Source: FedEx 2019 Roadshow Investor Presentation

The company operates in the following four operating segments:

FedEx Express: Per page 3 of FedEx's most recent 10-K, this segment is the world's largest express transportation company, offering time-definite delivery to more than 220 countries and territories around the world. The segment accounted for about 55% of the company's revenue in FY 2018.

FedEx Ground: This segment is a leading provider of small-package ground delivery services. The segment provides low-cost, day certain delivery to any business address in the US and Canada, in addition to delivery to 100% of US residences through its FedEx Home Delivery service. The segment accounted for 28% of revenue in FY 2018.

FedEx Freight: This segment is a leading US provider of less than truckload or LTL freight services across all lengths of haul. The segment accounted for 10% of the company's revenue in FY 2018.

FedEx Services: The fourth and final segment provides sales, marketing, technical support, and customer service that support the company's transportation segments. This segment accounted for about 3% of revenues in FY 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of the company's operating segments, we can now transition to the reason for optimism toward FedEx's long-term growth prospects.

As most are aware, microtransactions between individuals and businesses continues to grow year after year, forming a secular trend.

It is for this reason that FedEx estimates the continued growth in e-commerce will translate into a growth in US shipment volumes from the current 50 million a day to 100 million a day by 2026.

Image Source: FedEx 2019 Roadshow Investor Presentation

When we consider the majority of FedEx's revenue is generated in the United States, this represents a massive domestic opportunity, not even factoring in that international demand will continue to grow as more people join the middle-class and disposable income increases.

As the company indicates, it has already built out its network and capacity to serve thousands of retailers in the e-commerce space.

As the presence of e-commerce continues to expand, FedEx will continue to build out its network and capacity in order to meet growing demand. The company plans to spend $5.6 billion in FY 2019 to continue building out its network and capacity.

Image Source: FedEx 2019 Roadshow Investor Presentation

As a testament to the company's commitment to improving its ability to serve the needs of a variety of retailers, including e-tailers, the company has announced a long-term alliance agreement with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), an alliance with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) that will open 500 FedEx Office locations in Walmart stores by May 2020, and extra hours.

Image Source: FedEx 2019 Roadshow Investor Presentation

Because the competition for the growing domestic shipping market will largely be fought out by FedEx and UPS, it's encouraging to know that FedEx holds a considerable advantage over UPS in its second largest segment, FedEx Ground.

Not only do FedEx's customers want packages delivered economically, but they want them delivered as fast as possible. FedEx is in a position to compete fiercely against UPS, which should give them a distinct advantage in this business segment.

Adding to the case for FedEx is the fact that the management team which will be leading FedEx into the future is highly experienced and have proven themselves to be effective.

FedEx's future growth efforts are led by the founder and CEO of FedEx, Frederick Smith. Smith possesses nearly 50 years of logistics experience, having founded FedEx in 1971. He has taken FedEx from a startup to the second largest logistics company in the world, so I believe it's reasonable to trust his judgment more often than not. In addition, the COO Rajesh Subramaniam has been with FedEx since he joined the company's marketing team in Memphis in 1991.

Another key management position is the CFO position, which is filled by Alan Graf Jr. Mr. Graf has been with the company since 1980, when he joined the company as a senior financial analyst. The executives occupying three of the most important executive positions collectively possess an average of 38 years company experience, which certainly deserves the benefit of the doubt when we consider what the company has grown into during the tenure of these executives.

While FedEx's balance sheet has deteriorated in recent years as a result of aggressive expansion plans and share buybacks, the company still maintains an investment grade BBB credit rating from S&P, with a net interest coverage ratio a bit above 8.

When we consider the massive growth potential of shipment volume in the years ahead, the company's experienced management team, and a reasonably strong balance sheet, the case for an investment in FedEx becomes apparent.

Risks To Consider:

While FedEx is a wonderful company, that doesn't mean it isn't subject to its own set of risks.

The first risk facing FedEx is that due to the logistics industry being especially vulnerable to macroeconomic risks, FedEx would see a material and detrimental impact on its results in the event that the global economy enters a recession. Because the manufacture and sale of goods is largely dependent upon consumer spending and consumer confidence, it is worth mentioning that a downturn in the global economy would result in less shipments. As the company continues to expand its distribution centers in efforts to further reduce shipment times, this exposes the company to a higher fixed-cost structure, which can be difficult to quickly adjust to in the midst of shifting shipment volumes (page 84 of FedEx's most recent 10-K).

Additionally, as a company that is dependent on international trade policies, it is worth noting that any acceleration in trade conflicts between countries across the globe where FedEx has operations could lead to increased costs for goods transported globally, causing a decline in customer demand for these products, and reduced shipment volume for FedEx (page 85 of FedEx's most recent 10-K). The recent debacle by FedEx in which the company misrouted parcels to the United States with Huawei addresses in Asia has placed the company in the cross-hairs of China. While the company claims that this was inadvertent, China remains unconvinced and has opened a probe into FedEx because China claims FedEx violated Chinese laws and regulations.

Another risk is that as a global logistics company, FedEx is impacted by the price and availability of fuel. If the company is unable to mitigate the risks of higher fuel costs, the company's operating results could be materially impacted in a detrimental manner. Furthermore, any disruptions in the supply of fuel could interfere with FedEx's operations, leading to an inability to deliver packages in a timely manner, which could be detrimental to the company's reputation (page 87 of FedEx's most recent 10-K).

Yet another risk to FedEx is that any disruptions or modifications in service by the USPS could have an adverse effect on FedEx's operations and financial results. The USPS is the largest customer of FedEx, and while the company has an agreement with USPS through 2024, any modifications to the agreement because of financial difficulties to USPS could result in unfavorable outcomes to FedEx (page 89 of FedEx's most recent 10-K).

From a regulatory standpoint, FedEx could be materially impacted by any major regulations aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in response to the growing environmental concerns of the implications of greenhouse gas emissions. Increased regulations imposed on GHG emissions could lead to increased compliance costs for FedEx to reduce GHG emissions and increased fuel costs. However, as the company states, it's difficult to know the extent of this threat to FedEx until more becomes known about the scope and extent of possible regulations (page 90 of FedEx's most recent 10-K).

Another risk to FedEx is that with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the logistics industry, there is the possibility that Amazon could eventually prove to be increased competition to FedEx. While FedEx holds a tremendous competitive advantage over Amazon in that it has a massive advantage in both industry experience and distribution network scale, there is always the possibility that Amazon could steal market share from FedEx (page 12 of FedEx's most recent 10-K). Fortunately, Amazon only represented 1.3% of FedEx's revenue in FY 2018, so the recent severance of ties with Amazon isn't detrimental from a financial results standpoint.

The final risk to FedEx is that as a global company, FedEx generated about 33.4% of its revenue internationally, which exposes the company to foreign currency exchange risk (page 129 of FedEx's most recent 10-K). While these types of risks tend to even out over the long term, it is important to consider that because the company operates in more than 220 countries and territories, the risk of economic downturns, political instability, and military conflicts varies significantly from one country FedEx serves to the next. These factors must be constantly monitored by FedEx, and add a level of complication to the business.

While these are far from the only risks facing an investment in FedEx, I believe these are the most material risks. For a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing FedEx, I would refer interested readers to pages 84-91 of the company's most recent 10-K.

Reason #3: FedEx Is Moderately Undervalued

Adding to the case for an investment in FedEx is the fact that the company is also trading at a discount to fair value. In order to assess the extent to which FedEx is undervalued, I'll be using a variety of methods to arrive at a fair value estimate.

The first valuation metric I'll use is the 5-year average forward PE ratio. FedEx shares are currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 10.5, which is well below the company's 5-year average of 14.5, per Simply Safe Dividends

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 13 (which would be a fair value of $204.53 a share), FedEx shares are trading at a 19.2% discount to fair value and offer 23.8% upside from the current price of $165.20 a share (as of June 22, 2019).

The second valuation metric I'll use is the 5-year average dividend yield. While I typically use the 13-year median yield to gauge a company's fair value, the fact that the company's payout ratio has expanded a decent bit in the past decade skews the metric. An increase in the payout ratio from about 8% in 2012 to 15%+ in recent years makes the company's median 13-year yield much lower than what it would otherwise be, which inflates the company's fair value to an unreasonably lofty value.

FedEx's current yield of 1.57% is well above its 5-year average of 0.83%, which suggests the company is undervalued if an investor believes the company's fundamentals remain fairly intact.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 1.4% (which equates to a fair value of $185.71 a share), FedEx is trading at an 11.0% discount to fair value and offers 12.4% upside.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable of the DDM formula is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of FedEx, the current dividend is $2.60.

The next variable of the DDM formula is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. Although the required rate of return can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I use a 10% rate of return as that has historically outperformed the broader market.

The final variable of the formula is also the most difficult to assign a value to because it involves numerous considerations, such as the company's payout ratio (and whether there is room to expand the payout ratio), the company's future earnings growth rate, the strength of the balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Given that FedEx's payout ratio is below 20% and that there is a fairly long runway for growth, I believe assigning a long-term dividend growth rate of 8.5% is a reasonable estimate. There's certainly room for the payout ratio to expand in the years ahead and FedEx's earnings growth potential over the long-term is at a minimum in the mid-single digits, if not high-single digits.

When I factor in these variables to the formula, I arrive at a fair value of $173.33 a share. This would imply that shares of FedEx are trading at a 4.7% discount to fair value and offer 4.9% upside.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $187.86 a share. This means shares of FedEx are trading at a discount to fair value of 12.1% and offer 13.7% upside.

While the three fair values vary quite a bit, it's apparent that FedEx is at a minimum trading at a slight discount to its fair value, and likely at a moderate discount to fair value.

Summary: FedEx Is An Incredible Company Trading At A Discount

Despite the recent dividend freeze, I believe the cautious approach from FedEx was the right move. While it's disappointing to current shareholders, the freeze from FedEx is an exception to the rule that companies who freeze their dividends usually end up cutting them in the near future. This company has plenty of future growth potential and operates a strong business.

Despite the risks, FedEx is well positioned from a fundamental standpoint to combat these risks through its experienced management team and reasonably strong balance sheet.

Adding to the case for an investment in FedEx is the notion that the company is at least trading at a small discount to fair value, and possibly a double-digit discount to fair value in a more likely scenario.

Between the 1.6% dividend yield, conservative annual earnings growth of 8-9%, and 1.3% valuation multiple expansion, FedEx appears likely to deliver 10.9-11.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.