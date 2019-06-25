Glencore: An Opportunity To Improve Shareholder Value From Its Energy Products Business

Although Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) proposed disposal of its Chad-based oilfields initially seemed to be a wise move, the current oil market dynamics provide a good opportunity for the revival of an otherwise underperforming business. In my view, GLCNF would do well to reconsider the sales decision altogether or at least defer the proposed sale. This should enable Glencore to materially improve the growth outlook of its 'energy products' business, which is already expected to evolve through increased production, better pricing, and stronger margins attributable to its coal business.

Figure-1 (Source: iaction.com)

The recent proposed sale of its Chad oilfields was initially expected to help GLCNF maintain its focus on more profitable operations (that is, its coal and metals/minerals businesses). This decision was seemingly influenced by the fact that, since its acquisition of the Chad-based Mangara and Badila oilfields (in 2014), GLCNF had recorded an impairment of ~$1.9 BB on those assets. A prolonged slump in oil prices since late 2014 had smashed the company's hopes of generating any noticeable returns from these assets, and hence, the decision to sell them. However, recently, there is a change in the oil market dynamics, and oil prices are witnessing an upsurge in the wake of rising US-Iran tensions. I will avoid the political discussion here, but from what we have seen in a prolonged US-China trade war (and its implications on the prices of a variety of base and precious metals), I believe the dust may not settle very soon in case of the US-Iran tensions. In other words, oil prices are likely to maintain their upward trajectory for quite some time. This gives GLCNF a fair chance to reverse some of those impairment losses, seeing that the company expects a y/y increase of ~1 MBbls of oil production during FY 2019, with a simultaneous 180% CAGR in oil production during FY 2018-2021 (Table-1).

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

GLCNF previously anticipated fetching a ~$1.2 BB deal for these assets and to return those proceeds to the shareholders. I believe that in the current situation, GLCNF should re-consider the sale to evaluate if running those oil fields will create more value for the shareholders. A safe bet would be to defer the sales process for at least a couple of months and to benefit from the increased cash inflows that stem from higher oil prices.

This strategy would bring worthwhile improvement to GLCNF's energy products business segment wherein 'coal' is the other major constituent. The company's coal profile is supported by three positive catalysts which include increased production, better pricing, and stronger margins. Production upside is denoted by a y/y increase of ~15-18 Mt of coal production during FY 2019 compared with FY 2018. Pricing optimizations will probably factor in as GLCNF is likely to replace its seaborne coal contract rates of ~$94.75/Mt (for seaborne shipments in the April 2019-March 2020 cycle) with higher rates of ~$110/Mt (for seaborne shipments in the October 2019-September 2020 cycle). GLCNF's EBITDA margins from its coal operations are on an uptrend since 2014 and currently surpass the margins from its metals/minerals business segment (Figure-2) and higher coal prices would further improve those margins, going forward.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

Conclusion

Even though GLCNF's energy products segment is set to witness sure-shot improvement, thanks to its coal business, I believe the segment's performance will improve further if GLCNF reconsiders the proposed sale of its Chad-based oilfields. This would enable the company to take advantage of increasing oil prices (in the wake of rising US-Iran worries), and in my opinion, the company could generate more value for the shareholders through continued operations of those assets, instead of disposing of them and distributing their proceeds among the shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.