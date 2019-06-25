Elastic's Latest Acquisition Makes Perfect Sense

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nikolaos Sismanis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been one of the fastest-growing application software companies in the SaaS sector, whose main product Elasticsearch is a document-oriented database and search engine technology. Examples include UBER, which utilises Elastic's search engine to pair drivers with riders as well as Tinder's (MTCH) swipe-search, which decides which person you are most likely to swipe right. While the stock has gone nowhere for a while, it seems like a great entry point to benefit from its rapid growth.

In my opinion, Elastic's latest acquisition is a fantastic choice made by management, which is set to accelerate growth through endpoint security integration with Elasticsearch. I find Elastic's drop from all-time highs an opportunity, and I recommend the stock as a Buy.

Data by YCharts

An introduction to Endgame

Endgame is a security company. It strives to be the only endpoint security product their customers will ever need. Through their platform, called the "Endgame Platform", a single host agent protects all your endpoints. It offers protection against exploits, malware, fileless attacks, and ransomware. The autonomous agent provides both online and disconnected endpoints complete prevention against malware and fileless attacks and implements adversary technique detection and response across the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.

The benefits of the acquisition

Going forward, the goal is to combine Endgame's endpoint product with Elastic's search technology and converge the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and endpoint markets for security teams.

In simple terms, SIEM solutions provide a holistic view of what is happening on a network in real-time and help IT teams to be more proactive in the fight against security threats. Elastic has been working on expanding its ability to collect additional security-oriented data and the addition of Endgame's security will, in my opinion, be an attractive addition to Elastic's existing customers who rely on third-party security firms.

Elastic Chief Executive Shay Banon noted:

With Kibana's real-time visualization, security users would gain access to a whole new level of analysis to help protect their organizations from attacks.

In my opinion, it made sense not only to acquire Endgame but also the timing of the acquisition itself. With the stock's lockup expiration in April priced in the stock, a $234m dilution is better to be done now before the inevitable (in my opinion) breakout.

Elastic in the security space

A significant point that investors need to keep in mind is what being a "search" company actually means. It is far from typing text in a search engine and waiting for the results to appear. Besides matching drivers and riders in the Uber app, Elasticsearch is always working on the background. It visualises the map while you drag it with your fingers, it sends Uber significant information and analytics on the customers back, while protecting the users from potential attacks. Security is, therefore, a sector that Elastic can really explore through its search tools. Another great example of Elastic's security use is Indiana University, in which it powers cybersecurity operations and protects devices and critical data. (source: Elastic YouTube channel)

Endgame as an integration/standalone

Endpoint protection will be a standard feature in Elastic's product line. The firms have already begun work on some integrations and are also considering exposing Elastic's Kibana visualization product on top of Endgame's existing bundled Elasticsearch deployments. However, this will not affect the existing underlying business of Endgame at all. The integration of the security features, e.g. in Tinder, will not keep Elastic away from retaining the customers Endgame already serves as well as grow the business itself. Cybersecurity is a hot space, and Endgame's customer base, which includes both corporate and government contracts, is a great diversification for Elastic and its shareholders.

The moat

The business model of Elastic is dependent on a "pure open source" offering. I initially thought this could be a potential drawback. The moat seemed weak to me. What if the customer base fails to grow too? Although it may be a valid point, I believe Elastic's moat is deeper than some investors may realise. Competition is not a new concern for the company. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has offered a competing cloud service for many years now. The advantage is that once Elastic is installed in a firm's database, it is extremely difficult to remove. When searching to buy a new asset in Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock, Elastic powers that search. To rebuild the search engine, especially one that helps power the processing of Terabytes of data in real time, is impossible. The open source, in my opinion, is a fantastic tool to ensure the engine is kept up to date, and the security tools Endgame is about to integrate will offer a fully functional high-end product anyone would think at least twice before deciding to replace.

The valuation

As I've already mentioned, Elastic is a Buy. I believe the company to be a quality name in the sector and quality comes at a price. Elastic is currently trading at an expensive P/S of 17.62.

While the valuation looks expensive at a first glance, I believe it is reasonable. The chart below illustrates some of my favourite hyper-growth stocks at the moment. Elastic is clearly trading at the lowest P/S ratio. But what about the growth in comparison?

Data by YCharts

While Elastic is currently trading at half the P/S of a hyper-growth stock like Zscaler (ZS), its sales growth tells a different story. It is actually growing faster.

Data by YCharts

Elastic's sales growth is phenomenal. However, it burns cash. A lot of cash. Last quarter, Elastic did $80m in sales but still managed to burn $35m of cash, its biggest loss to date. Last quarter's balance sheet showed $298m in cash for Elastic. I believe that the current burn rate is not sustainable. The company burned $100m last year. While the vision must be maintained, cash should be too. Profitability should start becoming a concern for management before more cash needs to be raised and further dilution occurs.

One way this could be achieved is by gradually cutting down the R&D costs. However, this would not make sense. Compromising innovation and industry-leading culture in the company would be the wrong move. Search is still an industry at its infancy. Business maturity and cutting down costs are miles away. Therefore, profitability is more probable to be achieved through economies of scale. As long as Elastic can keep growing its revenues faster than its costs, profitability should eventually be accomplished. While Endgame's profitability is unknown and could probably make Elastic burn even more cash, I trust the management's decision to be thoughtful. Hopefully, a cash healthy balance sheet will follow.

Source: YCharts

Elastic is a growth company. It may not be the best option for value investors, but, in my opinion, it is currently undervalued. This is based on my belief that the economy is strong and hyper-growth companies deserve current valuations. While Elastic is not cheap by any means, I find it undervalued in comparison with its competitors and current industry valuations. The chart below illustrates expenses falling at a faster rate in comparison to the revenue.

Source: YCharts.

Assuming the company can maintain a margin of 10% between the two rates, a window of 7 quarters should be enough for the first profits to start appearing. (10% compounded for 7 quarters). This also assumes that Endgame, at worse, breaks even. Execution must be strong and accurate with little margin of error.

Assuming Elastic breaks even in 2 years, a reduced growth rate of 50% yoy should achieve a $607m revenue in 2021. At an industry fair (in my opinion) P/S of 25, this implies an approximate $281 share price. Discounted at a rich 60% growth for 2 years, it implies a current share price of $109.76. At a hypothetical current share price of $110, Elastic's current P/S would be 26.28.

The risk

Elastic's public life is short and early. While the company is currently leading the search space, competition can still catch up at some point. The growth rate is phenomenal, but is it sustainable? From successfully integrating security to achieving profitability, Elastic has a lot to prove. Growth at all costs is dangerous and Elastic's cash management must be cautious.

The verdict

The SaaS growth story is here to stay. Search is a hot space, which still gets little attention compared to, say, FinTech. I believe Elastic's search engine to be a game changer, which will later be integrated with voice and AI to power online shopping and more (Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) already runs on Elastic, for example). Its latest acquisition will give Elastic the edge it needs in the security space and the ability to offer its clients an attractive bundle of search with security features, without having to rely on outside sources.

Even though the stock's price may have made a little impression to some investors so far compared to other hyper-growth companies, I believe Elastic currently trades at discount against its future potential cash flows. However, these potential cash flows are speculative. I rate the stock a buy solely on the potential of the search industry as well as Elastic's favourable position and revenue growth. Readers should do their own research and decide for themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.