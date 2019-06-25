Avoid These Simple Portfolio Allocation Mistakes - Too Many People Don't

Which is where rules of thumb come in. They're better than nothing but simple, simple, changes will make them better.

Economic analysis of how we should invest and how we actually do seems more precisely relevant.

Eggheads And Ivory Towers- Why Pay Attention?

Sure and there's a good point there. Academic studies of, say, the marginal propensity to save are a long way from our own concerns as investors. But there are people out there - financial economists largely - who look at the ways we do invest, also the ways that we should. That those two, should and do, aren't the same is something that, well, should be of interest to us.

The specifics here are that most of us have heard of the idea of portfolio diversification. The idea exists in common parlance - don't put all your eggs in one basket - so it's common enough to all of us. We should be spreading our investments, spreading our risks. Risk is not, at least not always, correlated so doing so reduces our overall exposure to it.

However, while we've grasped the basic concept we've done so in a "folk" manner. That is, slightly garbling the message and thus doing it not quite right. We can thus invest better just by changing matters very slightly.

Portfolio Diversification

There is something called the "1/N heuristic". Basically, split your investments, that's diversification. But split in equal numbers across the investments. So, if $40,000 is going into a portfolio of 4 investments then put $10,000 into each one.

There are significantly more complex allocations we can follow and some of them are even better. But not much, and not so much better that the general investor should necessarily spend the time worrying about it. This method works pretty well. For example, we could weight by perceived risk, but that requires a great deal more knowledge about such risk than most private investors have. I personally do weight by risk but again in a very simple rule of thumb manner, I divide into speculations and investments. I'm not doing detailed analysis of the risk of each investment, just creating a general classification.

The Good Thing

Most investors do in fact follow this heuristic - note that heuristic is just the fancy $10 word for "rule of thumb" - and that's great because it's both a pretty good and pretty simple rule.

(Portfolio diversification, from Vox EU)

NBD there is naive buying diversification - allocating equal amounts across different investments. This is what we say is a pretty good strategy, and one that most do. Excellent.

But then there's that NPD, which not enough people do at all. That's bad.

It's "Portfolio" Diversification, Not Investment Diversification

Allocating the same amount to each investment when we make it is investment diversification. Which is nice, good, but it's not really the point. The economic benefits come to us from portfolio diversification, which is slightly different thing. Not, do we diversify when we buy, but when we top up, or reorganise, do we then balance our portfolio? No, we don't, and more of us should:

This is an example of what economists call narrow framing – the tendency to make choices in isolation rather than making an integrated overall decision. Investors in our sample appear not to be making an overall decision about their portfolio, but instead a narrower decision about how to split purchase values. .... It's plausible investors use naïve buying diversification because they have a preference for simplifying the decision problem, and splitting purchase values equally every time you buy stocks is a very simple rule.

The First Lesson For Us Investors.

It's the portfolio that provides us with the diversification. Thus we need to consider the diversity of the portfolio, not just of new investments into it. This means rebalancing when we add to that portfolio:

For example, an individual following the balanced 1/N portfolio rule would split an investment of £10,000 into equal £5,000 amounts when buying Stock A and Stock B for the first time. Later, the value of the investor’s position in Stock A may have risen to £8,000, and the position in Stock B fallen to £4,000. When investing £10,000 a second time, an investor following a balanced strategy would allocate £3,000 to Stock A and £7,000 to Stock B, creating a balanced portfolio of £11,000 in each stock. We found that investors instead tend to split the second £10,000 equally across the stocks, resulting in a portfolio with £9,000 in Stock A and £13,000 in Stock B.

So, that first lesson, balance our portfolios, not just our purchases.

My own thought here is to look at my own allocations. I'm investing for income, not capital growth - age means that's appropriate for me. I'm across bonds and equities, looking for interest and dividends. It's yield that matters to me. OK. But when I add more into what is effectively my pension pot I don't simply split the cash equally across the two classes. The aim is to be 50/50, but it's the overall portfolio that should be, not just the new investment into the fund. The same is true within such allocations. Stock A and Stock B do not necessarily gain the same further investment. I want balanced exposure to both after the new investment, not balance simply in the ingoing to each of them.

The Second Lesson

This is something quite different, it's that we tend to buy about the same number of investments as we do have round amounts of money. This is a version of the money illusion to which we know we all succumb. That's why prices are 99 cents, $4.99 and so on. We all know that's really a dollar, five bucks, but it doesn't feel like it.

This same foible means that when we invest we tend to, if we've got $2,000, buy two stocks, if $3,000, three, but if $4,000 only four again.

(Number of stocks bought from Vox EU)

This isn't sensible and isn't even a reasonable rule of thumb. There's a minimum amount of any particular stock that we want to buy. What the market - in London at least - calls "size". The pain and grief of following the paperwork for one share, or for 7 perhaps, is such that everyone would much prefer that we bought or sold some round number of them, 10, maybe 50, possibly 100. Obviously not always possible. But this idea of market size is the amount that people will happily deal in without trying to charge you more money for doing so.

We thus want to make sure that our investments are in that size range that meets market expectations. Allocating our investments simply by the first digit in the amount of money we've got doesn't really do this. Better by far to work out that minimum lot size then use that as the unit of diversification.

It's the size and spread of the portfolio that offers us the higher returns for the same overall risk profile - the point of our efforts in the first place. Thus we want to be as diversified as we can be, not limited by this form of the money illusion.

I also follow another little rule. Which is that I divide into core holdings and speculations. This is obviously weighted by risk. And my size for each of them is quite different. A speculation is clearly riskier than a core investment. That's how I'm defining them which is a little tautologous but there we are. My speculations are in the minimum size that makes sense given market size restrictions.

There's no point at all in putting £100 into something if dealing costs are £10 each way. That means I would need a 20% return just to break even on dealing costs. Note that's just an example for the math, not a reality. So, my speculations are at the £1,000 level, my core investments are some multiple of that. I'm weighting my allocations by the perceived risk.

Our Overall Investor Takeaway

The major point here is not just to say that isn't economics helpful? Rather, to point out the specifics of this one lesson. There is a point to portfolio diversification. Risks are not all correlated, thus the wider the range of our specific investments the less risk we're taking in total. Or, the same statement, we'll gain a higher return for the same risk profile through diversification.

But it is portfolio diversification that achieves this for us, not initial investment diversification. So, we should remember to adopt the slightly more complex rule of balancing the portfolio over time.

Again to be personal about it. Sure there are more complex methods we can use and some of them are even better. But I find that whatever method I'm going to use had better be one that I'm going to remember to use. Which means that simple rules work best for me. The gains from greater complexity are, for me, not obviously worth it if the costs of that complexity mean that I simply don't do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.