WEC Energy: This Dividend Contender Is A Hold

Between the 2.8% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 2.0% valuation multiple contraction, I estimate WEC Energy will deliver annual total returns of 6.8-7.8% over the next decade.

Despite its risks, I believe WEC Energy will likely be able to continue its solid past growth.

With the S&P 500 briefly reaching an all-time high last week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average about 100 points off an all-time high, it's quite evident that there are many individual stocks and sectors that are overvalued.

Image Source: Gurufocus

Utilities are one example that come to mind. In a rate starved environment, many investors have flocked to utilities for yield, and this has driven utilities to the point that the sector currently sports a Shiller PE ratio over 30. As illustrated by the chart above, utilities have tended to hang in the low to mid 20s Shiller PE ratio range.

A great utility which comes to mind that has also benefited from the rally of the past few months is WEC Energy Group (WEC).

I'll be discussing the reasons why I plan on eventually owning a stake in this company, which include the company's safe dividend and its solid dividend growth profile, the resilient business model, decent balance sheet, and highly experienced management team.

I'll also delve into the sole deterrent of an investment in WEC Energy for me at this time (aside from having limited capital available for investment until next year), which is the company's current stock price with relation to its fair value.

I'll then conclude by offering my estimated annual total returns from the current price and my preferred entry price.

A Safe Dividend With Mid Single Digit Growth Potential

We'll delve into a couple of the most important factors for DGIers (aside from starting yield), which are a company's dividend safety profile and its dividend growth profile.

In order to assess WEC Energy's dividend safety, I'll examine its dividend payout ratio in terms of EPS. While I would typically also include the FCF payout ratio analysis, I opt not to do so with utilities because they often invest in growth projects, and this results in utilities often being very capital intensive.

Because the projects that utilities engage in come with guaranteed rates of returns upon regulatory approval and completion of the project, FCF isn't as important to utilities as it is for most other industries.

WEC Energy generated EPS of $3.34 in 2018 while paying out $2.21 in dividends during that same time, for a very safe EPS payout ratio of 66.2%. This payout ratio leaves the company with plenty of retained capital to fund its growth projects, and the company can fund the difference between its capital needs and retained capital by issuing additional shares and/or borrowing capital.

WEC Energy recently reaffirmed its earnings guidance of $3.50 in midpoint EPS for 2019 ($3.48-$3.52) while the company is slated to pay out $2.36 in dividends in 2019, for an EPS payout ratio of 67.4%.

By the above information, it is very clear that WEC Energy possesses a reasonably safe dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Not surprisingly, Simply Safe Dividends and I are in agreement that WEC Energy's dividend is rather safe.

With that in mind, the next logical question investors have is "what kind of dividend growth can WEC Energy deliver going forward?"

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that WEC Energy's target EPS payout ratio is 65-70%, I don't foresee any meaningful expansion in the company's payout ratio. This means that dividend growth will approximate whatever the company is able to produce in terms of EPS growth over the long-term.

Given that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are forecasting annual EPS growth of 5.8% and 5.9% over the next 5 years (a bit of a deceleration from the 7% of the prior 5 years), respectively, it seems reasonable to conclude that dividend growth will be in the 6-7% range for the foreseeable future.

Next, we'll delve into the rationale for the above analyst estimates by discussing WEC Energy's overall fundamentals.

A Resilient Business Model, A Decent Balance Sheet, And An Experienced Management Team

Image Source: WEC Energy Group May 2019 Investor Presentation

WEC Energy is the largest electric and natural gas utility in the Midwest.

The company serves 2.9 million natural gas customers and 1.6 million electric customers across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and parts of Illinois.

99% of the company's earnings are from regulated activities, with the remaining 1% coming from a non-regulated renewable energy business.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group May 2019 Investor Presentation

As illustrated by the above graphic, electric generation and distribution accounts for 54% of revenue, while gas distribution accounts for 32%, and the remaining 14% is FERC regulated.

Geographically, over two thirds of WEC Energy's revenue is derived from Wisconsin, which is a very utility friendly state, allowing returns on equity of around 10%. The remainder of WEC Energy's revenue is mostly regulated by Illinois and FERC.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group May 2019 Investor Presentation

As a regulated utility, WEC Energy has been able to consistently deliver earnings growth, and as a testament to that consistency, the company has delivered a decade of EPS growth to the tune of an 8% CAGR during that time. Most notably, the company's earnings increased through the Great Recession, which makes WEC Energy a very defensive investment.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group May 2019 Investor Presentation

WEC Energy has compounded its earnings 7.1% since 2015, and the company believes this strong trend of growth is set to continue in the 5-7% range beyond 2018.

Before we delve into WEC Energy's admirable capital spending plan through 2023, we'll detail the company's excellent management team and the strength of its balance sheet.

The recently appointed executive chairman to WEC Energy is Gale Klappa. Mr. Klappa possesses 16 years of experience with the company, as well as experience with Southern Company prior to joining WEC Energy.

Prior to joining WEC Energy, the President and CEO of WEC Energy, Kevin Fletcher, was a VP at Georgia Power for 34 years, a subsidiary of Southern Company. Nearly half of his time with Southern Company was as an officer, which speaks to the amount of experience Mr. Fletcher boasts in the utility business.

The CFO, Scott Lauber, has been with WEC Energy since 1990, working his way up from financial manager, to controller, to assistant controller, and into his current role.

Upon considering the above, it is quite clear that WEC Energy possesses a very experienced and competent management team to guide the company into the future.

Adding to the case for an investment in WEC Energy is the fact that the balance sheet is reasonably strong, with investment grade credit ratings from all the major credit rating agencies, and an interest coverage ratio of just less than 3 (an acceptable metric for a utility).

As a result of the company's financial conservatism, WEC Energy hasn't issued additional equity since 2016 and doesn't anticipate issuing any additional shares in the immediate future, which is unique for a utility.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group May 2019 Investor Presentation

The company is committed to continue capital spending to the tune of $14.1 billion over the next 5 years, which is diversified into gas distribution, electricity distribution, electricity generation, and technology.

In addition to the continued commitment to capital spending to expand its asset base, the company is also expecting a decision from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission that will likely enact rate increases effective at the beginning of next year.

Expanding upon its asset base and occasional rate base hikes are going to be the drivers of growth, which makes it likely that the company will be able to deliver the 5-7% annual earnings growth it is targeting.

Risks To Consider:

While WEC Energy is a well run utility and comes with less risks than most companies, that doesn't mean it is without its risks.

While interest rates are declining and the Fed signaled in its June 2019 meeting that rate cuts are on the table in 2019, it's important for us to consider the alternative if rates increase.

As detailed on page 32 of the company's most recent 10-K, like most utilities, WEC Energy is dependent upon access to capital markets. In the event that interest rates are rising, that has a detrimental impact on the company's cost of capital for new projects and impedes the company's ability to refinance debt. The second impact is that rising interest rates also take some of the appeal away from equities such as utilities, which can reduce the share price of utilities. Because WEC Energy periodically issues additional equity, rising interest rates and falling share prices would reduce the viability of issuing additional equity as it could quickly become dilutive to issue shares.

Another risk is that as a regulated utility, WEC Energy is subject to regulations imposed by utility commissions where the utility has operations. These regulations are often subject to change, which can detrimentally impact the company's rates it charges customers, the authorized rates of returns of the company's utilities, and the company's ability to recover costs to comply with new regulations (page 24 of the company's most recent 10-K).

While the company's primary market has been favorable to WEC Energy, the company's expansion into other markets such as Minnesota and Illinois could prove to be more precarious as many cities in those states are running budget deficits that increase the pressure to keep utility rates low.

A specific regulatory risk that WEC Energy faces is that as a company that generated 48% of its electricity via coal in 2018, there is the possibility that regulators may impose additional compliance burdens on WEC Energy that the company may not be able to recover through rate increases to its customers (pages 6 and 25 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Adding to the company's reliance on coal is the risk that the company may not be able to secure an adequate supply of coal to operate its coal-fired facilities, which would be a material adverse development to the company (page 33 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Another risk to WEC Energy is that transporting, distributing, and storing natural gas comes with a variety of dangers that could result in accidents, leading to property damage and serious injury or death of employees and/or customers, and environmental damage, which could pose significant litigation costs and penalties to the company (page 30 of the company's most recent 10-K).

While utilities are often highly resistant to recessionary periods, it is worth noting that if a recessionary period is prolonged and pronounced, the company may be forced by regulators to lower its rates. While this historically hasn't happened in the past, this is an idea that has been notably mentioned by Yale economist and law professor Yair Listokin, which seems to be a reasonable position that could gain momentum. This could lead to utilities having a bit rougher time holding up in a recession than in the past as utility demand declines and WEC Energy is hypothetically forced to freeze or lower rates during a recession, but the company could raise rates in booming economic times to meet its allowed rate of return over the long-term.

Because WEC Energy is constantly investing significant amounts of capital in projects, it's also worth noting that the company could run into issues which may increase the costs of completing a project or delay when the project comes online (page 29 of the company's most recent 10-K).

While the above risks are far from a comprehensive listing of the risks facing WEC Energy, I believe these are the most material risks facing an investment in WEC Energy. I would refer interested readers to pages 24-34 of WEC Energy's most recent 10-K for a more complete listing of risks.

The Price Is A Bit Ahead Of WEC Energy's Fundamentals

While we've established that WEC Energy is an excellent company, it's important for us as investors to realize that quality is only one consideration before placing an investment. We must also consider valuation to determine the extent to which a company is undervalued or overvalued, which I will calculate by using a number of valuation methods.

The first valuation metric I'll use is the 5 year average dividend yield.

While I would typically use the 13 year median yield, a moderate expansion in the payout ratio over the past decade would unfavorably skew the company's current yield, and make it appear more undervalued than it is in reality.

Instead, I'll be using the 5 year average yield provided by Simply Safe Dividends. WEC Energy's current dividend yield of 2.76% is well below its 5 year average of 3.33%, which implies the company is currently overvalued.

A reversion to a 3.25% fair value yield or $72.62 a share would imply the company is trading at a 17.6% premium to fair value and poses 15.0% downside from the current price of $85.42 (as of June 22, 2019).

The second valuation metric we'll use is the forward PE ratio. Per Simply Safe Dividends, WEC Energy's forward PE ratio of 24.5 is well above its 5 year average of 19.7.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE of 20 or a fair value of $68.68 a share, WEC Energy is trading at a 24.4% premium to fair value and poses 19.6% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. WEC Energy's current annualized dividend per share is $2.36.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is also referred to as an investor's required rate of return. Although one investor's required rate of return can differ from the next investor, I typically use a 10% required rate of return because I believe that offers me sufficient alpha for the time and effort I spend researching investment opportunities.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate. Because of the numerous variables involved in reasonably estimating this figure, it should come as no surprise that this is the most difficult input into the DDM.

When we consider that WEC Energy is a very conservative utility, I don't foresee much expansion in the ~65% payout ratio. I would predict that dividend growth over the long-term is going to roughly mirror whatever earnings growth the company can deliver during that stretch. It's for that reason I believe a dividend growth rate of 6.5% is reasonable over the long-term.

Once I plug in these numbers to the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $67.43 a share. This indicates that WEC Energy is trading at a 26.7% premium to fair value and poses 21.1% downside from its current price.

Averaging the above three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $69.58 a share. This would imply that shares of WEC Energy are trading at a 22.8% premium to fair value and pose 18.5% downside from the current price.

Admittedly, I may have been a bit too conservative on WEC Energy in my fair value calculations as we do have to take into consideration that interest rates have significantly dropped in the past few months. This means that not only do utility stocks become a more attractive option to investors, but the company can also finance projects at a more favorable spread between its cost of capital and the guaranteed rate of return of its projects earn once they are approved by regulators and completed.

It's for that reason I could certainly justify paying a bit of a premium above the $69.58 fair value figure, so I would be a hypothetical buyer of WEC Energy at a price of $72-73 if I had available funds and it fell to that price range.

Summary: WEC Energy Is Great, But I Wouldn't Buy At The Current Price

WEC Energy is a large cap utility with a safe and reliable dividend, which also offers decent growth potential for a utility. As a dividend growth investor, I absolutely love companies that fit WEC Energy's profile.

Despite its risks, WEC Energy has a resilient business model, a decent balance sheet, and a proven management team. From a fundamental standpoint, there's a lot to like about WEC Energy.

Unfortunately, I can't recommend buying the company at or anywhere near the current price. While an investor can afford to overpay a bit for a glamorous, high growth tech stock, that simply isn't the case for investing in most utilities. While I'm confident WEC Energy will certainly deliver mid-single digit earnings growth over the long-term, the current valuation is pricing in a bit more growth than that.

Between the 2.8% yield, the likely 6-7% earnings growth, and 2.0% valuation multiple contraction, I believe it is likely WEC Energy will deliver annual total returns of 6.8-7.8% over the next decade. That's an okay total return, but I would personally desire more than that.

A return to the $72 range would prompt a buy rating from yours truly. This would translate into a 3.3% yield, a 6-7% earnings growth rate, and a static valuation multiple. I believe earning 9.3-10.3% annual total returns over the long-term with a company of WEC Energy's quality is more than satisfactory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.