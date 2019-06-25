BlackBerry: Q1 Earnings Preview

This Wednesday morning, we'll get fiscal first quarter results from BlackBerry (BB). It will be a very interesting report for the company, as it will be the first full period to include results from the completed Cylance acquisition. As investors get ready to digest the future of BlackBerry, I'm here today to preview what I'll be looking at most.

If we look at current estimates, analysts expect about $264.5 million in revenues, up from $217 million in the year ago period. That nearly 22% growth will primarily be thanks to the Cylance purchase, and is supposed be the largest revenue period in more than two years. On the bottom line, analysts are looking for the company to break even, compared to a $0.03 per share non-GAAP profit a year ago. As I discussed at last quarter's report, here are the main guidance points management gave for the fiscal year:

"A goal of around $270 million in licensing revenue. License, we expect to decrease 5% year-over-year."

"Total revenue growth will come in between 23% to 27%."

"IoT business unit growth of between 12% to 16%. We expect the BTS to grow faster than the enterprise UEM business."

"Cylance to grow somewhere between 25% to 30%, from a base around $170 million."

"SAF to be around somewhere between $10 million to $20 million."

"Adding about $300 million of costs related to Cylance. This will break down to about $75 million in costs of goods sold and $220 million operating expense."

Obviously, investors will be listening to hear if there are any changes with this guidance. BlackBerry management has been conservative with its guidance in recent periods, and for the fiscal year analysts expect total revenue growth of 24.8%, a little below the guidance midpoint. Earnings per share, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, will be a lot worse thanks to the major increase in expenses that come along with Cylance. The loss in interest income from the reduced cash pile will also hurt the bottom line. As usual, BlackBerry will make a ton of adjustments, so GAAP and non-GAAP results will look much different.

When it comes to individual segments, I'm most curious to see how enterprise software and services ("ESS") does. After a down year in fiscal 2019, which was helped by an accounting change, it will be interesting to see the segment return to growth. ESS is the largest revenue segment, but as pointed out above, BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS") is expected to have a higher growth rate, mostly because it is starting from much lower base amounts. Licensing and IP is supposed to have a down year, but that's partially due to a pull forward in Q4 that set a really high comparison bar.

As investors know, Cylance was a huge bet on the future, taking up a huge portion of the company's cash balance. At the end of the previous quarter, net cash was just $400 million, and depending on working capital movements in fiscal Q1, that number could be lower now if losses are great enough. BlackBerry is in fine financial shape, but the lower cash balance reduces flexibility moving forward. Remember, the $605 million in convertible debt the company has comes due at the end of next year, and the stock is currently below the $10 conversion price. If management wants to make any more significant acquisitions, it will likely need to tap the capital markets.

It will be interesting to see how BlackBerry shares trade after we get the report. In recent quarters, the stock usually pops when earnings come out, but end up losing those gains and then some in the coming weeks. We've also continued to see further institutional selling recently. Shares have not done well over the past year, as seen below, and closed Friday under both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, investors will be watching BlackBerry close this week as the company reports its first full Cylance quarter. While we know that will boost the overall revenue number, losses will also rise and overall organic growth isn't expected to be much. BlackBerry management made a big bet on this acquisition to boost its future growth, and investors are looking for a reason to be positive with shares not doing well the past few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.