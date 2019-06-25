Broadcom: A Semiconductor Trade War Turnaround Play

One is negative and one is offsetting the business enough to keep the company growing while the trade war works toward a resolution.

Broadcom has a lot going for it including excellent management and a great dividend but several factors have come into play.

If you've followed me for any length of time, you'd know I write on technology almost exclusively. You'd also know I have a fondness for hardware and semiconductors, as is apparent with my regular writing on Micron (MU). But beyond it, there is a greater fondness for a semiconductor which is more insulated from the consistent gyrations of the market along with a bonus in the form of a dividend.

That semiconductor company is Broadcom (AVGO).

It was only several months ago when I first dipped my toe in Broadcom after determining this was a company which not only had excellent management but exceptional cash flow and envious shareholder returns. It's not every day a semiconductor company ups its dividend by over 50%; generating a yield of 4% while using its cash flow to fund it.

That deserves due diligence and a real hard look for the long-term investor.

Since my determination to go long, however, several factors have changed. A few of the important ones are the impact of the CA Technologies acquisition as we see it begin to work its way into the financials as well as the trade war and ban on one of its largest customers, Huawei.

These two factors are important because one has caused revenue expectations to decline, yet the other is beginning to help on the margin front while at the same time slowly bolster sales. This sets the company up for a very aggressive launch from a resolved China-US trade war.

Guidance And Trade War

The trade war is impacting the company in more than a subtle way as the company first guided to a second-half (of the year) recovery as expectations for a resolution to the China-US trade war prior to 2H were high. Instead, the US upped the ante by listing Huawei on an export ban list, which directly impacted several major corporations inside and outside of the US including Broadcom, Micron, Skyworks (SWKS), and ARM.

For Broadcom, this was likely a $450M impact to the rest of the fiscal year as "Huawei represented last year about $900 million of revenues...by itself," according to CEO Hock Tan. Considering the $2B decrease in guidance for the remainder of the year, Huawei, whether good or bad, represents about 23% of the guidance drop - 25% if we expected Huawei to increase its purchasing year-over-year.

Therefore, going from holding guidance steady for the first two quarters at $24.5B to decreasing guidance by 8% to $22.5B says the China-US on-going trade war is to blame for the remaining roughly $1.5B of the revenue guidance reduction. Investments from enterprise and cloud are still cautionary as the effects of the trade war continue to be felt out and have reduced second half expectations from recovery to merely flat.

This leads us to believe the second half of 2019 will be more in line with the first half as opposed to the previously expected recovery.

This reduction is not terrible when you consider 2018's full-year revenue of $20.48B. With expectations for $22.5B for 2019, that's still 8% revenue growth over a year which saw 18% growth - aka tough comps. The prior guidance was shooting for this same 18% growth, but even with an uneasy global environment for Broadcom's OEM customers, it still plans on high single-digit growth. This is contrary to peers like Qualcomm (QCOM), which expects 2019 revenue growth of nearly -10%. Or compare to Skyworks, which has reduced guidance on the back of the Huawei ban and is now looking at -11.7% growth for 2019.

Even in the face of tough comps and a deteriorating market, Broadcom still comes out on top in terms of growth. If you take it a step further and compare it to peers, the company is head and shoulders above.

Cash (Flow) Is King

But it's not because Broadcom is necessarily selling what peers can't manage to sell - the entire industry is suffering, as we glean from guidance. Instead, it's well-timed acquisitions which have offset struggling divisions inside the business while expanding overall margins, leading to strength in free cash flow and the growth of the dividend.

Take, for example, revenues which grew 10% in the most recent quarter year-over-year. But, free cash flow at the same time grew 20% and, since a year ago, free cash flow has prominently expanded faster than revenue.

Data by YCharts

This is due mostly to the CA Technologies acquisition, which has provided recurring high margin revenue. This has driven free cash flow from $5.45B in 2017 to $8.2B in 2018 to the now expected $9B in 2019 - in the face of softening business fundamentals.

Why is this important? Like some other companies, Broadcom targets a 50% return of the prior year's cash flow in the form of dividends. So while we won't see another 51% increase in the dividend like last year or a 76% increase in the dividend like we saw in 2017, it still means a growing dividend in the face of uncertain times.

As shareholders, we can expect a dividend increase of roughly 11% in fiscal year 2020 to $2.95 per share per quarter. I'll consider that when I look at where to put my capital in the market in the next six months. I can either invest in companies struggling to generate revenue growth, or I can put it behind Broadcom who is not only generating revenue growth but expanding its free cash flow margin, and thus, its dividend.

The beauty of this policy is when the semiconductor business turns around as the software infrastructure expansion continues, free cash flow in dollar terms can accelerate, which will accelerate the dividend raises.

I like this.

Valuation

I also like where the stock valuation is.

However, a steady and expanding business with even more potential on the other side of the trade war could mean the stock is priced for all of this fantastic-ness.

But it doesn't appear this way.

Data by YCharts

What's amazing is the market has compressed Broadcom's price to free cash flow valuation even as free cash flow and the share price has grown. I had to look further and use my F.A.S.T. Graph to understand precisely what was happening.

It's clear based on the blue line indicating free cash flow the stock has become undervalued. Over the last ten years, Broadcom has traded in line with its cash flow - sometimes slightly above, sometimes slightly below. Over the last year and a half, the stock has not kept up with this trend, even as estimated future free cash flow continues to rise. According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, the stock should be valued at nearly $438 per share.

With a need for the stock to gain 60% to reach that target, it makes sense when you look back toward the dividend yield. Historically it has ranged from 1.8% to 2.4%. A yield near the median of 2.1% gives us a price target of a little over $500, not far off the $438 per share F.A.S.T. Graphs suggests. But, I don't expect a 2.1% dividend to be the norm with returns of 50% to shareholders. I'd expect something closer to 2.8% to 3.2%, which would give us $353 in today's dividend terms or $393 in my expected 2020 dividend scenario.

But historically, none of this can truly tell us what the stock will do in the future. There may be new compressed multiple norms or higher dividend yields than the past. But this is not usually the case when a company is becoming more efficient and operating at a higher margin level while taking in the most cash it ever has. Today presents an undervalued scenario.

Buying Ahead Of A Resolution

The trade war will settle out at some point in the near future, and Broadcom is poised to best capitalize on it as its semiconductor business resumes double-digit growth. With consensus estimates for 16% to 18% growth in free cash flow for 2020, the stock will begin returning to a proper valuation, one not overshadowed by a trade war and thus a weak semiconductor market.

It's the resilience in the company today which has caught my attention, but it's the potential for the company and its financials after the trade war has passed which has me setting up Broadcom for a leading position in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, MU, SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.