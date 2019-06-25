Why Garmin Stock May Struggle At These Levels

The present valuation remains out of sync with the company's long-term growth potential, and as such, the stock will likely continue to struggle at these levels.

Alongside the rest of the market, shares of tech device maker Garmin (GRMN) have had a strong 2019. Year-to-date, GRMN stock is up nearly 30%, on the back of continued strong numbers out of the company's core marine, aviation, fitness, and outdoor businesses. There's a reason to believe this rally in GRMN stock will continue. Revenue growth looks good and stable. Margins look good and stable. The consumer backdrop looks good and stable. Consumer interest in the wearables segment looks good and stable.

All in all, the story over at Garmin looks good and stable, and good and stable stories are usually the backbone of winning stocks.

But, there's one problem when it comes to GRMN stock: valuation. The stock isn't priced for good and stable. At 22x forward earnings, GRMN stock is priced for much more. It's being valued like a growth stock. But, Garmin isn't growing profits like a growth company, and the company is in an industry which is notoriously competitive and fickle.

In other words, GRMN stock is trading at a premium to its long-term growth prospects, and there's no reason for that premium to exist. As such, while this stock has been a big winner so far in 2019, we aren't convinced that the rally will go on for much longer. Instead, we think slowing growth in the back half of 2019 will catch up to a stretched valuation and, ultimately, put a cap on further near-to-medium term upside in GRMN stock.

The core growth narrative at Garmin is pretty good. This is a company which sells multiple different "smart" consumer tech hardware products across a variety of markets to a plethora of end customers and most of those products and markets are supported by relatively stable demand in a healthy economy.

In the marine world, the company sells boating add-ons like chart-plotters and fish-finding radar systems. Consumers will continue to buy those systems so long as they own boats. In the outdoors world, Garmin sells handheld satellite GPS devices and hiking-oriented smartwatches. Consumers will continue to buy those gadgets so long as they continue to explore, adventure, and navigate the outdoors. On the athletic side of things, Garmin sells sport-oriented smartwatches and activity trackers. Consumers will continue to buy those as they become more obsessed with living a healthy lifestyle and tracking their fitness. In the aviation market, Garmin sells flight display systems and navigators for planes. Consumers will likewise continue to buy these systems so long as they continue to own planes and fly.

Net-net, Garmin has a broad product portfolio which lends the company diverse exposure to a variety of stable demand industries. Naturally, so long as Garmin maintains a competitive edge, this dynamic should produce healthy revenue growth on top of stable margins, which should, in turn, produce healthy profit growth. Healthy profit growth coupled with the right valuation should lead to healthy returns for the stock.

That basic theory is why GRMN stock has been a winner for so long. But, the problem here is that the stock has rallied faster than profits over the past few quarters, and this has led to unsustainable expansion in the stock's multiple. At current levels, GRMN stock is being valued like a growth stock, but Garmin isn't a growth company. This discrepancy ultimately has the potential to short-circuit the multi-year rally in GRMN stock.

To understand why the bull thesis doesn't add up anymore, we have to first understand that GRMN stock - normally valued as a stable stock - is now being valued like a growth stock.

The average forward earnings multiple on GRMN stock over the past five years is about 18.5x. The average forward earnings multiple on the S&P 500 over the past five years is roughly 16.5x. Thus, on average, over the past five years, GRMN stock has traded at a ~12% premium to the market.

During that stretch, GRMN stock has actually underperformed the S&P 500 by about 15 percentage points, and GRMN stock didn't start outperforming until early 2016 when the forward P/E multiple had fallen below 16. Consequently, one could very reasonably argue that an 18.5x forward P/E multiple for GRMN stock is actually too rich.

Today, GRMN stock trades at 21.8x forward earnings, while the market trades at 16.8x forward earnings. Thus, GRMN stock is trading at a 30% premium to the market versus a ~12% average premium over the past several years (and that 12% premium didn't produce alpha). Indeed, the average forward earnings multiple for a growth stock in the S&P 500 right now is just shy of 21x, meaning the market is now treating GRMN stock like a growth stock.

Now, let's take a look at why Garmin is not a growth company, and why GRMN stock does not deserve a growth stock valuation.

Revenue growth at Garmin over the past several quarters and years has hovered in the low single digit to low double digit range. It is projected to slow this year down to the 4-6% range and run around 4% over the subsequent two years. Given the historical growth trend, lack of major catalysts on the horizon in this industry, and relatively stable demand picture in the company's end-markets, there doesn't seem to be much room for upside from current Street revenue estimates. As such, it is very reasonable to project Garmin as a mid-single-digit revenue growth company for the foreseeable future.

Operating profit margins have been making consistent upward progress since early 2016, but in the big multi-year picture, they are relatively stable in the 20-25% range. There is opportunity for Garmin to expand margins further over the next several years through increased market share, higher product prices, and fixed cost leverage with mid-single-digit revenue growth. But, the pace of margin expansion won't be robust, and there is a ceiling here because of the competitive nature of the market (tons of competitors in the wearables space means consumers have lots of options and the price hiking strategy won't work forever).

All in all, Garmin realistically projects as a mid-single-digit revenue growth company over the next several years, with mild margin drivers. That should produce profit growth in the mid-to-high single-digit range. The Street is looking for ~6.5% profit growth over the next five years.

With a projected profit growth rate over the next several years that at best measures around 8-9% (and is more likely in the sub-7% range), Garmin is not a growth company. The average long-term earnings growth rate across the entire S&P 500 is around 14%, substantially above Garmin's. For growth stocks, the long-term projected earnings growth rate is around 18%, more than double Garmin's best-case projected long-term earnings growth rate.

In sum, what you have with Garmin is a good and stable company with a realistic opportunity to grow profits at a mid-to-high single digit pace over the next several years. But, what you have with GRMN stock is a richly valued stock that is priced for double-digit or better earnings growth over the next several years.

This discrepancy has only recently emerged (GRMN stock's forward P/E multiple went above 20 in February 2019 for the first time in several years), and ever since it has, GRMN stock has struggled to take a permanent leg higher. Such struggles will continue because the valuation remains out of sync with the growth fundamentals.

