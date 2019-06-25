Twitter Is Cheap And Shouldn't Be Ignored For Long

Investment Thesis

Twitter (TWTR) has been through some dark days while its strategy failed to gain traction. Today is a different story: not only is Twitter's vision gaining traction but Twitter is financially performing well too. Altogether, Twitter is underpriced.

Furthermore, Twitter is not aiming to be the biggest social media platform. It's playing a different strategy and is executing well against it.

Why Twitter Is Different

When I first wrote about Twitter close to a year ago, its shares were priced at just under $29. At the time, I could not imagine Twitter having any sort of relevance in a very crowded social media world.

Today at $35, it's a very different story. Twitter's platform is more nuanced towards its users. Rather than simply aiming at being loud and reporting what just happened, Twitter's game is more about connecting users to their key interests. Whether it's a music concert or a sporting event, Twitter wants a more seamless discovery for its users. Twitter wants it to be as easy to follow an interest, as it is to follow an account. Herein lies Twitter's real opportunity, which I contend is underpriced.

Twitter wants users to be engaged and for users to follow a conversation with ease; online as offline. More specifically, Twitter is putting a lot of energy towards helping users to get a grasp of what is being talked about. So that users should not have to scroll endlessly backwards towards the start of a topic, to get a gist of the conversation. The feel of the conversation should be quick to surface. Readers should get a sense of other people's sentiment without having to taps through multiple tweets.

Stable Growth Trajectory

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

There is no question that Twitter in the past went through a turbulent period. Twitter's 2017 revenue deceleration epitomizes this lack of vision and resonance with advertisers and users.

Now look at the graph above and see how consistent its growth rate has been above 15% during the past 6 quarters (including its guided Q2 2019).

Admittedly, Twitter is more mature as an enterprise. It is no longer a rapidly growing platform. But on the reverse, it is much more stable too.

Twitter Has What Advertisers Want

As I've said already, Twitter today is very different. Twitter has found itself and is clearer with advertisers too. When advertisers want to launch a timely campaign, which focuses on a particular product or service, they come to Twitter.

Another benefit of Twitter for advertisers is that Twitter's ads are not intrusive of the user's experience. What's more, Twitter's improved ad formats and lower cost per engagements altogether work harmoniously to provide advertisers with a strong and differentiated offering.

Next, when advertisers seek out Twitter, they have a specific brand in mind. They know what they are launching and they wish to know the reaction with a specific demographic. Twitter offers precisely this.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, Morningstar

Twitter is delivering solid and stable growth, with it's top-line growing above 15%. And as the table above shows, alongside many of its peers, Twitter's multiples have also compressed (unjustifiably in my assertion).

However, I contend that investors are being unnecessarily dismissive of Twitter. Admittedly, Twitter is not growing its top-line anywhere near the pace of Snap (SNAP). However, Snap has no history of generating any free cash flows. The same cannot be said about Twitter. In fact, looking back to 2016 Twitter was making approximately $540 million of free cash flow. Today, Twitter's 2019 free cash flow is likely to be north of $1 billion - a markedly different position. I contend that this is not being fully priced in.

Takeaway

Twitter has turned a corner, yet sentiment towards its stock continues to be met with investor apathy. I argue that soon investors will look back to today's valuation and perceive it as having been cheaply valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.