CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom

No surprise exists here that CenturyLink (CTL) bottomed shortly after the company announced plans to tender $525 million in debt securities. As the market is reminded that the telecom cut the dividend to actually repay debt, the stock will rally back to pre-dividend cut levels and possibly higher. My bullish investment thesis cautioned investors to not lose faith and the last month has provided the initial steps to recovery for the stock.

Hitting Rock Bottom

CenturyLink traded around $15 when rumors started swirling that the telecom was going to cut the dividend. The speculation by several analysts that the company needed to cut the dividend including the Guggenheim price target cut to $11 contributed to the scenario where the dividend yield soared to 14%. In part, the management team used the high yield as justification the dividend payout was better spent on repaying debt.

The market irrationally assumed the company was trying to hide a looming disaster and with the combination of a delayed 10-K report, the stock slumped to a low of $9.64 on May 23. The market mostly ignored that CenturyLink filed the 10-K within a week without any incident.

As Justin Wiedeman expertly detailed in his SA article, the company did truly face a crisis with rising cash interest costs from the soaring interest rate environment as LIBOR rates jumped above 3%. CenturyLink ended March with about $35.5 billion in long-term debt with about $12.5 billion priced at LIBOR rates.

Considering the legitimate risk of higher interest costs disrupting any financial gains made by the company, management made the correct decision to cut the dividend in early February. CenturyLink repaid about $1.5 billion worth of debt during 2018, but the company saw the cash interest expenses jump close to the highest levels of the year during Q4'18 at $565 million.

The Q1'19 cash interest costs dipped to only $480 million for the lowest level since closing the Level 3 deal. With the repayment of $580 million in aggregate principal Notes in May, CenturyLink is set to lower annual cash interest expenses by over $40 million going forward.

For the stock, the bigger key is that CenturyLink actually paid $525 million to repurchase debt below face value. The telecom made a strong signal with this cash tender offer.

The dividend was cut from a quarterly rate of $0.54 to only $0.25. The quarter cash savings was roughly $300 million and is already being utilized to repay debt.

Stock Bump

In theory, the stock should be worth more as the company uses free cash flow to pay down debt, instead of paying a much larger dividend. The value in the stock down here at $11 is that the market isn't realizing this debt repayment story is legitimate yet.

The stock closed at $10.95 the day the telecom announced the intent to launch a cash tender for up to $525 million in debt securities. Since May 15, CenturyLink has finally hit rock bottom.

On May 23, the CEO, CFO, and a Director bought shares in the open market as CenturyLink dipped below $10:

CEO bought 50,000 @ $9.83

CFO bought 15,000 @ $9.80

Director bought 20,000 @ $9.83

The stock hasn't looked back with the combination of the top two executives buying shares at the lows and debt purchases at a discount signal a stock in a far better position than the market thought. The stock tends to reach bottom when CenturyLink trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x similar to the recent lows.

The key here is that the valuations multiple reached as high as 9x EV/EBITDA. Paying down debt helps reduce the EV and boost the stock with a similar multiple as the past.

The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 billion for 2019 and FCF after dividends of $2.175 billion. If the company repaid $2 billion worth of debt each year, the debt would dip as follows.

2019e - $33.5 billion

2020e - $31.5 billion

2021e - $29.5 billion

At a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock has a value of $16 billion. With 1.09 billion shares outstanding, the stock would reach $14.68 in 2021.

At a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock would have a value of $52 billion. With 1.09 billion shares outstanding, the stock would soar to $47.41 in 2021.

The benefit of repaying debt versus the extra $1.16 in annual dividends should reward shareholders via CenturyLink reclaiming the higher EV/EBITDA multiple. In addition, the EV is shifted to the stock via the debt repayment.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink hit rock bottom as the combination of repaying debt and insider purchases gave the market more confidence in the stock. The stock remains cheap at only $11 while offering a nearly 9% dividend yield. As the telecom pays down debt, investors are set to see outsized capital returns in addition to the dividend.

