How To Trade Nike's Earnings

Growth, sentiment, net operating assets, and many other metrics point to a high probability of a rally at earnings.

Still, this is not a distressed company but is instead succeeding at producing high return on its branded textile business mostly outsourced to China.

Today we are looking at trading Nike (NKE) into earnings:

(Source: Nasdaq)

Let’s start with the quick take:

Stock: Nike (NKE)

Date: June 27 AMC

Direction: Long

Total Probability: 86%

Payoff Curve: Concave

Options Strategy (Complex):

Sell Jul5 $87.50 call Buy Oct18 $85 call Sell Jul19 $80 call Buy Jun28 $83 call

Options Strategy (Simple): Buy Jun28 $83 calls

Options are good here because of the concavity of the play. The downside risk is higher than the upside reward, but the probability of a rally is high, urging us into the play carefully, with options to change the payoff curve.

The complex strategy above is roughly cost-free. This is a great strategy ahead of an earnings play with probability in favor of one direction, while the payoff curve is in favor of the other. A breakout to either side produces a profit.

For a look at just how overvalued NKE is, plot the EBITDA/EV against the stock price, like so:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

EBITDA/EV is 50% lower than the market average. This metric is also not growing, but dipping downward. In spite of these fundamentals, the stock has rallied, bringing it to an overvaluation that can easily lead to a large selloff with the right catalyst.

Right now, we have multiple potential downward catalysts. We have tariff threats and expectations of factory closures. In addition, analysts are bearish on Nike into earnings; consider the recent “playing Nike earnings” blurb published on Seeking Alpha:

Nike (NKE) is expected to report revenue of $10.2B and EPS of $0.66 when it reports on July 27. Oppenheimer thinks Nike's stepped up investment spending could drag down FQ4 profit and the company's full-year guidance to act as a near-term negative catalyst for shares. ‘We recommend clients use any share price weakness in NKE as a buying opportunity. In our view, higher costs at the company are strategic in nature and will help to further enhance the prowess of the brand, over time,’ advises the firm.

Despite this concavity and negative sentiment, we have learned from many years of earnings plays that negative sentiment helps the long side of an earnings play. This is also why we have multiple attempts, should we be wrong: We can go long on Under Armour (UAA) or Foot Locker (FL), for instance, as we have found that trading earnings the opposite direction of a recent industry negative earnings reaction produces excess returns.

On that note, Nike’s two competitors that reported earlier in June both sold off on earnings:

Vera Bradley (VRA): Sold off

Caleres (CAL): Sold off

This further pushes down expectations for Nike on earnings and enhances the upside of the bullish play over earnings. Ultimately, we must remember that we are playing an arbitrage game that involves both psychology and fundamentals. Most have a negative outlook on Nike’s upcoming earnings play, but the company has no real fundamental dangers. It is not distressed, and it is still producing large margins.

This is a company that produces an ROA of 20%, an ROE of 45%, and an ROI of 30% on shoes made in China. This is a marketing company selling a brand; it is also a company that has shown decades of stability in it producing a superior product to its competitors. Investors are buying the brand as much as the fundamentals.

And that’s not to say the fundamentals are bad. As per Hirshleifer, Hou, Teoh, and Zhang (2004), net operating assets is a useful metric in predicting future returns. Investors and analysts tend to neglect this metric because of the psychological bias toward focusing on cash profitability instead of accounting profitability.

Calculate net operating assets by dividing the difference between operating assets and liabilities by total assets. Nike’s net operating assets (annual data, as we are looking at Q4 earnings) is at a relative low. This is good, as lower net operating assets predicts higher returns.

In addition, we see cash returned on invested capital continuing to rise. This is a graph the bearish analysts will be hard-pressed to explain away. Let’s look at pure growth rate first:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

And here is the smoothed growth rate (running average):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

EPS, too, has been growing. As a rolling average, Nike’s EPS has been rising for the last five quarters. This is a good trend at a time when sentiment is low.

As per my backtests, however, that EPS only explains 60% of NKE’s post-earnings move. The rest is mostly a difference from expectations and updated guidance. Overall, this is a high probability play with a concave payoff – but the time is right: Q4 is historically good for Nike. The last four years have produced excess gains for Nike at Q4 earnings. In addition, Thursdays tend to coincide with more earnings rallies than selloffs.

Get in on Wednesday with one of the two options plays recommended above. Happy trading!

What about after earnings? We have two ways to trade post-earnings gaps:

Notes:

Earnings dates subject to change. Forward movement (sooner) implies a higher probability of strong earnings; vice-versa for backward movement (later).

Probabilities are Bayesian and weight historic earnings patterns along with AI pattern recognition.

Risk/reward measured without respect to probability and weights upside/downside.

*Linear: Equal risk/reward.

*Convex: Reward > risk

*Concave: Risk > reward

*b/BMO: Before market opens

*a/AMC: After market closes

