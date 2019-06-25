Home-Run Hitters, At Bat With Acasti Pharma

If positive Phase III Trial results are a 30% probability (and it would appear that it's significantly higher), then the price should be $8.29/share (leading into December 2019).

Two of the biggest investors in ACST are arguably two of the smartest investors in biotech: Joe Edelman of Perceptive and the legendary George Haywood. Both have been accumulating.

The triglyceride-lowering market is large, but CaPre also potentially improves cholesterol, unlike any other Omega 3 play. If this is confirmed, CaPre becomes a game-changer.

ACST’s drug, CaPre, promises to be the best-in-class Omega 3 play, used to lower triglycerides. It was recently trading at $1.01/share, with a market cap of $79M.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gene Katz as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Acasti Pharma (ACST) is a small biotech that few people in the market know about. However, two of the biggest investors in ACST, are arguably two of the smartest investors in biotech. Joe Edelman of Perceptive and the legendary George Haywood have both accumulated large positions, and seem to have increased share ownership recently. Legendary biotech investor, George Haywood, has scored home runs with Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and others.

Haywood added 2.7M shares in his Dec. 31st filing, taking his total to 5.1M shares. In addition to ACST shares, Haywood and Edelman are large shareholders of Neptune (NEPT), which is one of the biggest shareholders of ACST. Why are these home-run hitters accumulating ACST? It appears that this little biotech might just be offering a realistic 30-to-1 payoff, with a fraction of the risk.

Phase II Trial Summary

This is a summary of the results, per ACST, from September 2014:

Statistically significant mean placebo-adjusted reduction of triglycerides of 36.4% at 1 gram and 38.6% at 2 gram daily doses of CaPre

Statistically significant reduction of 5.3% in non-HDL-C using 2 grams of CaPre daily (considered the most accurate risk marker for cardiovascular disease)

No increases in LDL-C (bad cholesterol) and slight increases in HDL-C (good cholesterol)

Clinically meaningful mean placebo-adjusted reduction in VLDL-C of 10.9% and 13.5% at 1 gram and 2 gram daily doses CaPre, respectively (VLDL-C is considered a highly significant predictor of cardiovascular disease)

Statistically significant dose dependent improvement in Omega-3 Index (a risk factor for coronary heart disease)

CaPre shown to be safe, well tolerated and effective

If confirmed in Phase III Trial, these results would make CaPre the best-in-class Omega 3 play.

Phase III Trial Update

Management states that Phase III Trial results will be announced in December 2019. Randomization has been achieved, per management. There have been fewer than expected dropped patients from the highly subscribed trial, and per management, there have been no adverse reactions. Management has announced multiple international patents, demonstrating a readiness to go to market after the trial's announcement in December.

Initially, the approval will be for high triglycerides (greater than 500 mg/dl). This is a 4 million person market in the U.S., with another 13 million globally. The next step would be for the 50 million people in the U.S. that have mildly high triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl), with another 333 million people globally.

Phase III Trials may confirm that CaPre has significantly high bio-availability, allowing for the drug to be absorbed with a low-fat diet, as opposed to competing drugs, which should help CaPre succeed in the high and mildly high triglyceride market. Phase III Trials may also confirm that CaPre offers the possibility of improving cholesterol, among other benefits, making it the only Omega 3 play to offer this advantage, which again should solidify its dominant position in the high and mildly high triglyceride market.

In addition, there is a further chance that the Phase III Trial data will also confirm previous findings, of improving cholesterol and/or the lowering of diabetic sugars. The triglyceride opportunity is large on its own, but if Phase III Trial data also confirms these other medical applications, CaPre might just become one of the biggest blockbusters in the market.

Competitor

The most notable competitor to ACST's CaPre, is Amarin's (AMRN) drug Vascepa. In September 2018, Vascepa demonstrated positive results in a study regarding Cardiovascular Disease, and the stock consequently increased from $3/share to $19.01/share recently, or approximately $6.29 billion market capitalization. CaPre and Vascepa are both Omega 3 plays. CaPre is made from krill oil, whereas Vascepa is made from fish oil.

CaPre Vs. Vascepa

Advantages:

Trials have shown that CaPre not only maintains cholesterol, but in fact, from the first two clinical trials, it appears that CaPre may improve cholesterol. Vascepa does not have this capability. Both CaPre and Vascepa have been targeted for patients with high triglycerides (greater than 500 mg/dl), but also offer viability for patients with mildly elevated triglycerides, due to the limited side effects of the medicine. This label expansion to mild elevation of triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl) would offer an enormous market opportunity. 50 million people in the U.S. have mildly high triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl), with another 333 million people globally. CaPre has the potential to dominate this mild elevation of triglycerides market, due to the minimal adverse side effects, and outright medical benefits. CaPre has shown promise in Phase I and Phase II Trials of lowering diabetic sugars, and in fact, 40% of patients in Phase III trials have diabetes, which should offer more validity to this claim. Vascepa does not have this capability. CaPre has significantly high bio-availability, allowing for the drug to be absorbed with a low-fat diet. Vascepa requires a high-fat diet, which has further implications on cholesterol levels.

Disadvantages:

Vascepa has first-mover advantage. While CaPre has the potential to dominate the market in mild elevation of triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl), per above, it will likely need further studies on cardiovascular disease, to fully challenge Vascepa, which may take several more years. That said, if Phase III Trial data is highly successful, this may lead to off-label prescriptions. Also, there might be a chance to piggy back off the outcome studies done by others in the Omega 3 space. CaPre may cause an allergic reaction in patients that are allergic to shell fish.

The Science, As Per Haywood

Back in 2014 in an interview with Propthink, George Haywood described the science of CaPre and the specific advantages of CaPre versus Vascepa. Since that time and the completion of Phase II Trials, Haywood has become a larger and larger investor in ACST, and today, Phase III Trial results are just months away. Since I am not a scientist, let me defer to Haywood in this section alone, by summarizing Haywood's findings at the time, in these six interesting bullet points that reflect his exact thoughts:

Vascepa is stripped out fish oil. It takes fish oil, which is a healthy ingredient, healthy substance, and strips out half of what's in it. They take out the DHA, and DHA is a very healthy, helpful ingredient. The nutritional superiority of krill oil is conferred by two ingredients that are not in fish oil: phospholipids and astaxanthin, which is the very powerful antioxidant that's in krill oil. If you take studies out there that look at the effects of phospholipids on lipid profile (and phospholipids are extremely effective at lowering triglycerides and LDL) and you look at sort of the witch's brew - EPA, DHA, phospholipids, and astaxanthin, which is what krill oil contains - you have that one ingredient that tends to raise LDL, DHA, which Amarin decided to get rid of. But at the same time you have an abundance of phospholipids which are very effective at lowering LDL. So net-net with krill oil, you get a lowering of LDL and a raising of HDL. And at the same time, you get a very effective lowering of triglycerides. If you are going to rank four ingredients in descending order of effectiveness at lowering triglycerides, you would start with phospholipids number one most effective; number two DHA; number three EPA; and number four astaxanthin - common sense kind of says that if you've got a drug that consists entirely of number three on the list of effectiveness at lowering triglycerides, and I've got a combination of the most effective, the second most effective, the third most effective, I just want to take a wild guess and say, "My drugs are going to work better." And early work, sort of preliminary results, seem to back up that thesis. The risks involved in the data here are substantially less than the risks that people in the biotech world are accustomed to when they're waiting for clinical trial results.

Other Support for the Investment Thesis

The former CEO and founder of the company who left ACST several years back, was asking for a large settlement for a dispute over his separation from the company. Just recently in May 2019, he settled his dispute, for an issuance to him of 900,000 new shares of ACST. Assuming that the former founder knows a lot about the CaPre, it would appear likely that he is expecting these shares to be worth a great deal, heading into December's Phase III trial results.

While ACST trades at $1.01/share, Haywood's average price seems to be closer to $1.40/share, but it doesn't seem to bother him and in fact, Haywood has continued to add to his position in a massive way. We have the chance to get better prices on ACST, than one of the best investors in the world.

At $1.01/share, and a $79 million market capitalization, ACST is very small, and would be an ideal acquisition for AMRN. There is enough confirming evidence that ACST poses a real risk to AMRN if the Phase III Trial is successful in December, and as a result, it would make sense for AMRN to mitigate this risk, by acquiring ACST immediately.

Financials

With only six months left before Phase III Trial results, and the boom or bust nature of what will transpire, this is not a typical financial valuation. The following financial considerations are essential:

There is no revenue at ACST. The Income Statement is not applicable in the analysis of value. Regarding the balance sheet, it would appear that the company has enough cash to last until the end of 2019, in order to complete and announce Phase 3 Trials. Management has said this numerous times in press releases, and other than the risk of delayed results mentioned below, there is no reason to not believe management in this assertion. If the Phase III Trial results are successful, a capital raise will lead to minimal dilution, due to the lofty price expectation. If the Phase III Trial results are unsuccessful, ACST will likely be bust, making dilution a moot point.

Valuation

Citigroup states that 50 million patients in the United States suffer from high triglycerides, and believes that AMRN will eventually have 2 million of these patients. When this occurs in the next several years, Citi values AMRN at $50/share, or approximately a 163% increase.

ACST appears to have more advantages over AMRN per above, making it potentially the best-in-class Omega 3 play. As a result, one would think that given positive Phase III Trials in December, ACST consequently could be worth as much as AMRN. A $6 billion market capitalization would value ACST at approximately $55.3/share (108.5 million fully diluted shares of ACST), from the recent close at $1.01/share. However, even if we were to discount this by 50% (due to some of the risks), ACST would be worth $27.65/share, given strong Phase III Trial results.

So what should be the expected value today? Even if positive Phase III Trial results are a 30% probability, then the price today should be $8.29/share ($27.65/share * 30%). This is based on the expectation that ACST will be worth zero, if Phase III Trial results fail.

If you agree with this logic, and believe that the market will absorb this information before the announcement of Phase III Trial results, that would be a 720% return in the next 3-6 months, based on the recent close of $1.01/share.

In addition, there is a further chance that the Phase III Trial data will also confirm previous findings, of improving cholesterol and/or the lowering of diabetic sugars. The triglyceride opportunity is large on its own, but if Phase III Trial data also confirms these other medical applications, CaPre might just become one of the biggest blockbusters in the market. For example, the cholesterol-lowering statin market is approximately $20 billion in revenue, or more than 10x larger than the triglyceride market. CaPre seems to have significantly fewer side effects than statins. If either of these other medical applications appear to be confirmed by the Phase III Trial results, then the price target may surpass AMRN's market capitalization of $6B+, valuing ACST at over $55.3/share.

Downside Risks

Although there is a lot to be excited about, and it appears that the market is greatly mispricing the value of ACST, there are downside risks that must be considered:

There is a risk that Phase III Trials get delayed, and the company runs out of cash, creating the need for a capital raise and further dilution. If Phase III Trials of CaPre fail, ACST will likely be worth $0. There is a risk that Phase III Trial results do not confirm that CaPre lowers cholesterol, but simply maintains it. This will limit the further upside of also taking market share from the cholesterol reducing market. There is a risk that Phase III Trial results do not confirm that CaPre lowers diabetic sugars. This will limit the further upside of CaPre in other medical applications. Vascepa has first-mover advantage. While CaPre has the potential to dominate the market in mild elevation of triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl), per above, it will likely need further studies on cardiovascular disease, to fully challenge Vascepa, which may take several more years. While the hope is that if Phase III Trial data is highly successful, this may lead to off-label prescriptions and also allow ACST to piggy back off the outcome studies done by others in the Omega 3 space, this is not a guarantee. Others in the Omega 3 space may emerge. For instance, Matinas BioPharma (MTNB), shows promising studies, versus Vascepa, and does it in a "more traditional" fish oil, that may be easier for physicians to adapt to.

Conclusion

ACST's science has the potential of having a significant impact on the large cardiovascular industry, and the Phase III Trial results are only 6 months away. Even if positive Phase III Trial results are a 30% probability, then the price today should be $8.29/share. And if Phase III Trials demonstrate strong results, it appears that this little biotech might just be offering a realistic 30-to-1 payoff, with a fraction of the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May trade actively based on price.