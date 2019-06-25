Natural Gas Services: Expect The Lackluster Performance To Continue For Now

NGS’s Stock Price Lacks Impetus

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) provides compression equipment to the natural gas industry operating primarily in the U.S. non-conventional shales. The stock can be a good investment once it goes past the current growth impediments. However, its relative valuation suggests investors should wait for the price level to decline in the short-term before buying the stock.

Following rising natural gas production, the demand for processing and related services including midstream infrastructure will increase. NGS has been adding to its large-horsepower compressor fleet, which due to relatively high entry barriers can get more profitable. However, the adjusted gross margin declined in Q1 2019 as the employee-related costs inflated.

The volatility in natural gas prices has affected NGS adversely. The pressure can ease in the medium-to-long run once running the larger-sized compressors become profitable. Plus, the company has negative net debt, which speaks of the company’s balance sheet strength.

Explaining Current Drivers And Strategy

Since the beginning of 2019, NGS has added three new natural gas compressor units totaling 8,477 horsepower, which represents an increase of 4% in fleet horsepower. Its rental fleet utilization increased from 52.9% in Q4 2018 to 53.1% in Q1 2019. Over the past year, the company added 31 new fleet units, while the rented horsepower has increased by 30% during this period.

The company’s current strategy is to conserve cash as the industry growth decelerates and invest it later to gain further market share or to enter new markets. In the past, a similar strategy allowed the company to enter into the natural gas-lift market and later to focus into high horsepower compressor market, which is considered to be more profitable than the smaller-sized compressors.

What Moved Its Recent Performances In Different Segments?

As of March 31, 2019, 21% of the company’s utilized horsepower was large compressor-units. The company’s strategic moves to field larger horsepower fleets have started to result in steady profitability. Compared to Q4 2018, the average rental rates on a per-unit basis increased by 3%, while utilization increased marginally from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. Year-over-year, the addition to the rental unit was more remarkable (151 units added in the past year).

However, gross margin in the Rental segment decreased marginally in Q1 compared to a quarter ago due to higher workforce expenses associated with installing and commissioning a large horsepower unit. The company’s revenues from the Rental segment increased by 4% in Q1 2019 over a quarter ago, while its revenues from the Sales segment increased by 40% during the same period. Total Sales revenues include compressors, flares and aftermarket activities.

How Will Natural Gas Price And Production Affect It?

On average, the Henry Hub natural gas price decreased by 22% in the past year until now. While the gas price spiked in November, it did not hold and fell sharply afterward. Typically, prices decrease during Q2 as mild weather in the northern hemisphere lowers demand. New LNG production from the U.S., Australia, and Russia has helped push prices in Asia lower this year after a warmer-than-normal winter. The EIA, however, expects natural gas spot prices will average $2.77/MMBtu in 2019, up 19% from the current level. Higher natural gas prices can lead to increased revenue and operating profit margin for the natural gas producers, who in turn may keep their capex steady, or may even increase. Higher upstream capex can alleviate the current pricing pressure for the natural gas servicing companies like NGS, and affect their outlook positively.

Despite low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production increased by 12% in March 2019 compared to a year ago. The EIA expects U.S. dry natural gas production will rise by 1.3% in next year. The higher natural gas production implies the compressors will continue to have stable demand in the market in the short-term. However, if the price stays low for long, it will eventually catch up with production, in which case, it will start affecting NGS’s top and bottom line.

NGS’s management thinks that though the natural gas market is in oversupply, the company remains a premium-priced provider due to superior quality services. It also expects increased utilization and pricing for large-sized compressors in the coming quarters. For the medium-sized compressors, the growth has been sluggish, due to an oversupply in the market. Also, the company’s outlook on the small-sized compressors is quite bleak because of the excess supply and low pricing in that segment.

A Margin-Level Analysis

Although revenues increased in Q1 compared to the previous quarter, the company’s adjusted gross margin deteriorated to 46% compared to 51% in the previous quarter. A couple of factors contributed to the decreased margin: a shift in the revenue mix due to a higher share of lower-margin product sales. The cost factors that have been concerning in the recent past include higher wage base in the Permian due to labor shortage and cost involved in additional time required to install large horsepower compressor packages.

Net Debt Is Negative

In Q1 2019, Natural Gas Services’ cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative $3.4 million, which was a sharp deterioration compared to a positive CFO a year ago. Despite the 22% year-over-year rise in revenues, the Q1 cash flow decrease was due primarily to the increase in trade accounts receivables.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $40 million and working capital was $82.5 million on March 31, 2019. The company’s net debt is negative because of an insignificant debt and a healthy cash balance. Having a negative net debt is an attractive feature given the current weakness in the OFS industry. In FY2019, Natural Gas Services plans to spend $37.5 million to $40 million in rental compression capex, which is similar to FY2018.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Natural Gas Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.2x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.4x. From FY2013 to FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.1x. So the stock is trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Natural Gas Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is marginally steeper compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, which would typically result in a slightly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers’ (ICD, EXTN, and SPN) average of 4.8x. So the stock’s relative valuation multiple can be stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated NGS a “buy” in June (includes “outperform”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell”. The consensus target price is $23.2, which at the current price yields ~51% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. Although its rating is high on growth, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on value, profitability, EPS revisions, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s rating on growth because the company’s revenues and profitability growth were inconsistent in the past year. The rating on EPS revisions may be too conservative because its earnings beat the analysts’ estimates in a couple of times in the past four quarters. The rating on profitability may also be too low because its profitability has been comparatively higher than its closest peers in the industry.

What’s The Take On NGS?

According to EIA’s estimates, energy, in the form of natural gas, will occupy the majority of the world energy mix. Following rising natural gas production, the demand for processing and related services including midstream infrastructure will increase, too. NGS has been adding to its large-horsepower compressor fleet, which due to relatively high entry barriers, can be more profitable than the smaller-horsepower compressors. However, the adjusted gross margin declined in Q1 2019 as the employee-related costs inflated.

NGS’s pressure should ease in the medium-to-long run once running the larger-sized compressors becomes predominant. Plus, NGS has negative net debt, which adds to its attractiveness. For more leveraged companies, a natural gas price fall can increase financial risks. The stock can be a good investment once it goes past the current growth impediments.

