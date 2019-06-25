Sarepta: When You Sell Too Early And Want Back In

Sarepta Therapeutics was one of my best trades and biggest mistakes. Now, I want back SRPT despite paying double what I sold it for over a year ago.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was one of my best trades a couple of years ago, but I was completely wrong about when to click the sell button. My previous SRPT investment went round-trip from September 2017 to February 2018. Although that turned out to be a good trade, I sold too early and missed out on an additional 100% gain. Now, I'm sitting on the sidelines looking at a more mature Sarepta that is in position to be the leading DMD company and a pioneer of gene therapy. Should I get back in? Am I just experiencing FOMO?

I intend to match 2017 Sarepta vs. 2019 Sarepta to determine if I should jump in or rely on an opportunistic dip buy. In addition, I will lay out the reasons to hold SRPT for a long-term investment and not just a trade.

Reasons Why I like Sarepta

Taking On DMD - Sarepta's principal effort is developing the company's pipeline of exon-skipping, gene therapy and gene editing candidates aiming at DMD. DMD is a devastating rare x-linked recessive genetic disorder that impacts children by increasing muscle deterioration and weakness due to a deficiency of dystrophin. The shortage of dystrophin causes substantial muscle cell damage and cell death and fibrotic replacement. Without therapeutic intervention, these children eventual lose muscle function which impacts ambulation, respiratory function, and cardiac function. Sadly, many of these DMD patients won't survive past the age of 30. The positive support from patients, regulatory agencies, collaborators, the market, and the medical community tells me that Sarepta is seen as the leader in DMD. It is the company's goal to take on such a dreadful disease and is a primary reason why I have been interested in SRPT for so long. Basically, when I think about DMD treatments, I first think about Sarepta.

Business Strategy - Sarepta's platforms and collaborations can be utilized to cultivate unique products to treat an expansive array of diseases and unmet medical needs. Sarepta expects to maximize their platforms, organizational abilities, partnerships, and assets to be the leader of genetic medicines and accumulate a differentiated portfolio of products. Not only is Sarepta capable of advancing their current pipeline, but they are also capable of discovering novel platforms and products through internal research. Sarepta is one of a few gene therapy companies that is performing internal discovery and developing their products from start to finish. This allows the company to own the rights to most of their products and realize the financial benefits.

Cutting Edge Technology and Pipeline - Sarepta's first commercial product, EXONDYS 51, was approved by the FDA back in September of 2016 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a gene amenable to exon 51 skipping. EXONDYS 51 utilizes the company's PMO exon-skipping platform to skip exon 51 of the dystrophin gene, which impacts approximately 13% of DMD patients.

The company employs their PMO platform in their Golodirsen (SRP-4053) and Casimersen (SRP-4045) that are also exon-skipping programs that target exon 53 and exon 45, respectively. The FDA has accepted Golodirsen's NDA and has a priority review status with PDUFA date of August 19th. As for Casimersen, Sarepta anticipates submitting an NDA to the FDA in the middle of 2019. So, we could expect news in the coming days or weeks.

In addition to the company's PMO platform, the company is working on a next-gen exon skipping technology designated "PPMO", AAV gene therapy platform, and even a CRSPR/Cas9 collaboration. Thus, Sarepta is looking to skip, edit, or cut just about everything scientifically possible to fix or alleviate genetic disorders. This push to establish multiple therapy platforms demonstrates the company's resolve to have a solution for a genetic disease patient.

Acquisition Target - Sarepta has been a top-pick to be acquired for a couple of years now, and I tend to have an affinity for those companies due to the potential for lucrative payout. Considering the points I made above, one can see why a larger company would be interested in acquiring Sarepta. A purchasing company would be buying a product, a brand, a base, multiple platforms, and the knowledge that is guiding those components.

Reason Why I Sold

The reason why I sold was really due to a few circumstances that are connected or happened at the same time. I sold right at the beginning of February, which was an interesting time in the biotech sector. Juno Therapeutics was being acquired by Celgene (CELG), which caused a lot of speculation about what the company was going to be bought next. Sarepta and bluebird bio (BLUE) were on that list and I had positions in both. However, the hype wore out quick and biotech sector (IBB) saw a strong sell-off right after the Juno announcement (Figure 1).

Figure 1: IBB Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

Both of these companies experience a solid bump in their share price as a result of the speculation, but I was convinced their current market cap was going to generate an expensive price-tag, so I sold both along with my JUNO position. I was right about BLUE but was way off on SRPT.

Reasons Why I Want Back In

Charts - SRPT's charts are looking very enticing at the moment. I wouldn't say they are very bullish, but some aspects make me believe the stock has established a new area of support and is looking to move higher. Looking at the weekly charts (figure 2), we can see the strong rise in the share price over the past two years, with the share price topping off at ~$176 this time last year. Since then, the share price has lower highs and higher lows, which typically causes a wedge or pennant pattern on the charts.

Figure 2: SRPT Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

This often results in a strong break up or down in the share price, but it appears the pattern is a bit immature to find a direction yet. However, the daily chart (figure 3) does reveal some accumulation between $112 and $125 over the past two months and has recently passed above the 200-day moving average.

Figure 3: SRPT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

That tight trading range held during a strong market sell-off, which is notable considering the biotech sector got hit hard during April and May. If the share price can break above those top downtrend lines on the daily chart, we could see a new trend established.

Street Outlook - The Street's outlook for SRPT has been bullish for a couple of years, but the price target continues to rise with an average of ~$205 with no sell ratings (Figure 4).

Figure 4: SRPT Sell Side Ratings (Source: Seeking Alpha)

That gives us a 50% upside, which isn't the biggest gap in biotech. However, I believe these price targets will continue to rise as the company continues to show an increase in revenue and pipeline development. In fact, analysts believe the company will start recording some impressive earnings reports over the next couple of years that would justify those price targets. Looking at figure 5, we can see that analysts are anticipating the company to start recording a positive EPS in 2021 and grow substantially over the following couple of years.

Figure 5: SRPT Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

During that time, revenue is estimated to go from ~$390M in 2019 to ~$3.3B in 2024, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 2.89 (figure 6). Considering the sector's average is about 5x, I would say there is room for SRPT's share price to rise.

Figure 6: SRPT Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Still an Acquisition Target - Sarepta still remains a top pick for an acquisition in 2019. The sector has had some notable acquisitions in gene therapy companies such as Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) in 2019, which tells me big pharma is now willing to spend some money to acquire these novel treatments. The recent Pfizer (PFE) acquisition of Array BioPharma (ARRY) has reignited those talks, and I agree with the diagnoses.

Downside

Besides the ever-present risk of regulatory failure and potential for dilution that plagues speculative biotechs, I believe the competition is the biggest threat to Sarepta. In particular, Pfizer's PF-06939926 is also a gene therapy for DMD. Although the program is in its early stages, its data readouts will be a binary event for the stock. I wouldn't be too concerned if a small biotech started to show some impressive data, but anytime a Pfizer starts another program initiative, I am running surveillance on any word about that program. In fact, the Pfizer expects to present phase Ib data at PPMD meeting in Orlando on June 28th. I suggest SRPT investors circle and star that on their calendars.

Conclusion

Am I kicking myself for selling SRPT too soon? You bet I am. I didn't trust the overall market and sector at that time and didn't expect the positive sentiment to carry SRPT into 2019. Now, Sarepta Therapeutics is seeing growth in EXONDYS 51 revenue while continuing to progress their impress gene therapy pipeline towards regulatory approval. I believe in Sarepta's company strategy and ability to grow into a leading gene therapy company and standard bearer for DMD therapies. Considering the projected revenues and analyst outlook, I see SRPT to be a buy.

What's my plan? I am debating on starting a small position ahead of Pfizer's readout on the 28th in anticipation of a strong response in SRPT's share price. Once the volatility subsides, I will look to add to my position ahead of the Casimersen's expected NDA submission in the middle of this year and will hold my shares going into Golodirsen's PDUFA date on August 19th. My long-term strategy is to establish a relatively small position during 2019 and add around earnings reports. I expect to hold SRPT for at least 3 years this time, even if the share price doubles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SRPT, BLUE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.