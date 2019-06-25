Chico's Is Another Victim Of The Retail Apocalypse

In my view, if investors want to invest in the stock, they should wait for lower prices. Nevertheless, I think that CHS will remain uninvestable until it fixes its busted business model (unlikely any time soon).

Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) is another retailer that is suffering from the retail apocalypse. In CHS’s case, it focuses on a particular market niche of selling apparel to women in their thirties. CHS’s problem is mainly due to its lack of real differentiation and structural competitive disadvantages versus online retailers. As a result, sales have trended lower for the past few years, and the stock price has followed accordingly. In this article, I’ll explore whether or not CHS will be a viable investment at some point.

Overview

CHS’s shares have seen a dramatic decline from all-time highs of roughly $50 per share back in 2005. Since then, CHS has crashed to the $2 per share area and bounced sharply as the market recovered from the financial crisis in 2008. Moreover, over the past few years, the shares have been hovering around the $17 per share area. Nevertheless, recently, the shares have come again under pressure due to declining sales and an increasingly challenging competitive environment. As a result, today CHS trades near $3.40 per share. Source: Art.com. Unfortunately, CHS’s shareholders have endured a 93% decline since its all-time highs since January 2006.

By traditional metrics, CHS doesn't necessarily look like a screaming buy. Its forward PE ratio is quite high at 73.56. Even though the shares have declined substantially, its earnings have also dropped at the same pace if not even faster. Moreover, CHS’s selloff has only intensified this year. For context, YTD CHS is 57.58% lower. However, the question now is whether or not CHS is too cheap.

Unfortunately, I don't think this is the case. After all, CHS continues to experience a severe deterioration in its business fundamentals. Like many other troubled retailers, CHS’s management desperately points out small improvements in particular areas, while ignoring the massive decline of the business as a whole. For example, CHS’s executives often mention the implementation of a fully integrated Omni-channel platform or some kind of retail fleet optimization. CHS has also suggested that partnering with Amazon (AMZN) or QVC will help mitigate its problems. In a way, it’s almost as if CHS wants us to believe that these small fixes will turn around the business. However, the reality is that most of its core operations appear to be in terminal decline. In my view, partnerships with Amazon or QVC aren’t going to change this.

As a result, CHS remains a very troubled company. Revenues keep trending consistently lower because, like many other retailers, it waited too long to adapt. In my view, CHS’s current efforts are the perfect example of “too little too late.” For years, retailers like CHS ignored Amazon, while the e-commerce giant grew. Now, Amazon has wholly disrupted most retailers. Thus, I believe that CHS will have to keep closing additional stores in the coming years. Naturally, this should translate into lower sales and profits, which in turn should imply an even lower share price.

Furthermore, what CHS fails to mention is that operating leases and other contractual obligations have a massive impact on the company's "true" free cash flow. After all, these obligations will necessarily involve future cash outflows. Therefore, CHS will have to cut the dividend, dip into its cash reserves, or raise additional capital through debt eventually. However, more importantly, these off-balance sheet liabilities signal that CHS is not as cheap as it seems by merely looking at its chart.

Valuation

For my valuation model, I forecasted CHS’s FCF and compared it with its contractual obligations. After all, we know that CHS will have to pay these cash outflows eventually. The difference between FCF and CHS’s contractual obligations is what I like to call it “true” FCF. For my valuation model, I discount this figure at CHS’s ROIC. I choose this discount rate because it’s an excellent proxy for CHS’s hurdle rate and by extension can be useful for us investors as well.

My model assumes a modest decline for CHS’s FCF until 2022 and a slow recovery afterward. I also expect that contractual obligations will rapidly decline in future years.

As you can see, my model indicates that CHS still has further potential downside. It’s worth noting that this valuation hinges on the forecasted FCF. In my view, the figures I used are reasonable. However, actual data could end up differing substantially, and with it CHS’s fair value.

It’s also worth mentioning CHS’s expects that its contractual obligations will decline in the future. However, I think that the most likely scenario is that contractual obligations will probably find a base at around $300 million per year (purchase obligations). After all, once this year’s purchase obligations are met, CHS will more than likely renovate them for another year or two. Therefore I think that contractual obligations can only decrease to a certain extent. In my view, these off-balance sheet liabilities are necessary for almost any retailer that intends on operating as a going concern. Thus, CHS’s forecasted contractual obligations might not decline as much as my model assumes.

Furthermore, I remain bearish on CHS’s outlook because of its fundamentally flawed business model. After all, retailers will continue to face headwinds, and I don't see this changing anytime soon. If anything, I think that the shift towards digital sales is going to intensify. Thus, CHS’s troubled business prospects coupled with higher than expected contractual obligations, could easily result in a much lower fair value estimate.

Technical perspective

Usually, I wouldn't rely too much on technical analysis. However, I think it can be useful as a reference for where the stock could potentially bounce. Then, I like using these levels and compare them with my valuation of the company.

As you can see, my valuation of CHS more or less jives with what the charts are showing. In particular, you can see that there appears to be some support at the $2.32 level. This comes somewhere close to my valuation for the company of $2.25 per share. Hence, I think that investors looking to leg into a position should probably wait until the $2.32 to $2.25 range. However, even then, I believe CHS will remain a risky investment.

Key risks

Finally, I think it’s worth pointing out a few key risks that CHS has.

CHS caters to a particular niche for women. Thus, CHS’s business success largely depends on consumer sentiment and tastes, which often fluctuate and evolve. Therefore, CHS greatly depends on management’s execution abilities.

Incredibly competitive market. In the past, big retailers used their size as a competitive advantage due to better logistics and economies of scale. However, e-commerce and digital platforms have eliminated these barriers of entry and opened the floodgates to new competitors. Nowadays, virtually anyone can now sell apparel (or anything for that matter) through Amazon. As a result, CHS’s market is now crowded with smaller apparel players catering to a variety of different niches (among them CHS’s). Furthermore, what once was a competitive advantage (stores and a large footprint), has now become a drag on business (high fixed costs vis-à-vis ever-declining revenues).

Impairment charges. CHS’s challenging prospects could translate into eventual write-downs. Goodwill, intangibles or other long-lived assets could be impaired if this were to occur. This would result in charges against earnings, which would hurt CHS’s already diminishing profitability. Currently, CHS has approximately $135 million in goodwill and intangible assets.

CHS is investing in Omnichannel operations. These investments could end up being inferior to Amazon’s, which would necessarily leave CHS at a competitive disadvantage.

One single supplier accounts for 23% of total purchases. This weakens CHS’s negotiating leverage, which will probably translate into unfavorable contractual obligations (i.e., inventory purchase contracts). In my view, CHS’s fair value primarily depends on reducing its contractual obligations because they reduce its “true” FCF.

Potential corporate instability. As shares decline, activist investors are more likely to swarm. This can result in proxy fights that would likely detract from management’s attention on business execution. Also, the added turmoil in the shares could result in lower share prices.

Lease obligations give CHS’s less flexibility to close stores in response to lower than expected consumer demand. This can result in higher than anticipated losses.

CHS’s share repurchases and dividends could be terminated. The company has historically repurchased shares and paid dividends, which has given the stock a certain degree of support. However, if CHS’s core business continues to deteriorate, its reduced true FCF could force the company to cut its dividend or stop its buybacks. As a result, CHS’s share price could suffer.

Conclusion

In my view, CHS is suffering from a busted business model. This is often the kiss of death for stocks. Initially, value investors might be attracted to CHS due to its seemingly attractive dividend yield of 10.36%. However, this is also a common trait among value traps. After closer inspection, it becomes evident that CHS’s off-balance sheet liabilities significantly detract from its FCF. As a result, we’ve already seen CHS’s cash reserves decline from $193 million in May 2018, to $105 million in May 2019 (a 45% decrease). In my view, CHS’s cash will continue to trend lower (or debt will have to rise) to meet its contractual obligations. After all, CHS’s declining true FCF isn’t sufficient to meet its contractual obligations (see my model).

Consequently, both my valuation and technical analysis of CHS suggest that the shares will probably trend lower from here. The $2.25 to $2.32 area could be an excellent entry point once it’s reached. However, I feel that CHS’s unsustainable business model will continue to be a deal breaker for many investors. After all, why would anyone invest in a busted retail model when they can buy Amazon and reap the profits while it continues to crush other retailers? There may be a potential M&A/activist trade here at some point, but until then, the shares will probably continue to trend lower. In my view, retail investors should probably stay far from CHS.

