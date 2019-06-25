Oracle's Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results

Oracle's (ORCL) results do not appear to be as stellar as the stock's sharp rise last week would suggest. When digging deeper into the financials, one can easily see that the majority of the company's significant earnings beat came on a massive reduction in the share count.

Weaker Than Meets The Eye

Oracle reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter 2019, $0.09 better than consensus estimates for $1.07. It came to non-GAAP earnings growth of 23% versus the year-ago period. The reason for the big jump in earnings was due to a reduction in the number of diluted shares outstanding, which fell 16% from a year ago to 3.495 billion from 4.149 billion. Adjusted net income grew by just 3% to $4.071 billion from $3.945 billion.

(Oracle)

The GAAP results were even worse when considering the reason for the 14% jump in GAAP net income. The company saw its income tax provision drop by 80% to $126 million from $631 million. That helped net income rise to $3.74 billion from $3.27 billion. However, operating income grew by 2% to $4.257 billion, from $4.161 billion a year ago.

(Oracle)

Revenue only grew by 1% from the same quarter a year before, all of which came from the cloud license and on-premise business, which grew by 12%. Cloud services and support was flat, while hardware fell 11% and services fell 7%.

Not that impressive, in my opinion.

Bearish Options Betting

The options market appears to agree with my view. The open interest for options expiring on September 19 increased by nearly 9,300 contracts at the $55 puts on June 24. For a buyer of the puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $53.25, a drop of about 6% from the current stock price of $56.60. The total dollar value for the open puts at the $55 strike price is about $1.85 million. That is not a massive wager, but still a healthy one.

(Oracle September $55 Puts, Trade Alert)

Technical Weakness

The technical chart is also bearish and suggests the stock will fall to around $52.50, a drop of about 7%. The jump in the stock following the results created a technical gap. In this case, it is a bearish pattern that suggests the stock will fall and refill the gap. The relative strength index is indicating the stock is overbought, reaching a level of 70. It too suggests the stock may decline.

Risks

The stock jumped following the results because of the cloud revenue growth. Therefore, investors may be willing to overlook the quality of the actual results, instead focused on the Cloud business.

Additionally, the stock trades at a one-year forward PE ratio of about 13.6. That is below the S&P 500 one-year forward PE ratio of about 16. Additionally, Oracle trades at a steep discount to peers such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which trades closer to 27. It would suggest that there may not be much valuation risk in a stock like Oracle currently.

After reviewing the actual results, they do not appear as impressive as they do at first glance. Meanwhile, the options and technical analysis suggest the recent stock rally may not last. It may take some time for investors to digest these results fully and the results to be reflected in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.