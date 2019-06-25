Market Volatility Bulletin: Equities Pull Back As Consumers Evidently Haven't Factored In Those 4 Rate Cuts

VIX is up 20% while the S&P makes new highs. has this happened before, and when?

US stocks take to the back foot in Tuesday morning trade on sour news about US consumer confidence.

Market Intro

CNBC

CNBC: 10:54AM EST

US stocks are down in Tuesday morning trade, ranging from a very modest dip (IWM) to about three quarters of a percent (QQQ).

In spite of trolling near all-time highs, spot VIX is sporting almost a 16 handle.

Thoughts on Volatility

There just are not many instances of spot VIX up 20% while the SPY makes new all-time highs.

While this is the exception and not the rule, the incidence is not without its predecessors. The mid 90s turned out to be a strong time to still put capital to work in US markets. 2007 marked "the top", but I'm not sure VIX was really signaling that.

2014-15 witnessed a lot of back and forth: risk without the attendant reward for long-term investors.

The current combo of rising VIX coupled with new equity highs should be noted, but not used as some sort of doomsday signal. The fact is (as we shall see below) is that VVIX is quite low, and there's reason to believe that stocks are going to make a run for the S&P @ 3000 mark...

...Part of my reason for stating as much is that we now have four, count 'em four rate cuts priced over the next twelve months. Personally, I don't see it. I certainly hope that the Fed hews toward data dependency rather than caving into political and/or market pressure. Taking a pause seems reasonable (as modest evidence, I submit the pullback in US consumer confidence), but four swift cuts that undo the hard-won hikes smacks of a servile monetary body.

That said: it's what the market apparently sees. And that gives a strong tailwind to equities. Volatility has been contained, and interest rates (IEF, TLT) are falling.

Speaking of them bonds, falling rates are of course beneficial to bond prices, and we see a year of strong bond performance relative to stocks, not only at the local but also global (ACWX) level. This is especially the case once the volatility of October through December in the equity space.

I do believe that trading and investing are two separate ways of thinking about risk management. One virtue of investing is that it tends to focus on diversification as one of the major risk management tools. Here we see an example of bonds picking up slack in investor portfolios, and it's good to highlight when a particular tactic is working.

Term Structure

VX term structure has been lethargic of late, to say the least. HV20 is back on the decline (really, it has been for all of June), but spot VIX is stubborn of late, reluctant to move out of its three-week range of around 15-17.

VX futures have similarly been disinclined to make much of a move. The futures curve is such that neither contango nor backwardation have held for very long. Really, it's roll decay that benefits either long-vol (VXX, UVXY) or short-vol (SVXY, ZIV) positions.

My basic premise was that once markets got the all-clear from the Fed, we'd see vol (and in particular the front end of the term structure) collapse. That has not happened. I'm frankly puzzled as to what exactly vol traders are waiting on at this point.

VVIX (the VIX of VIX) has crept up a bit, but is still near one-year lows (and perhaps in the bottom 20% of its historical range). This anemic reading in the VX implied vol space suggests that traders don't see much room for vol to move much any time soon.

82 is still a "high" reading in the absolute sense, but for the index under consideration this is quite sleepy. For those who trade vol products, I would consider the trio of (stocks near all-time highs, VIX bouncing around in no-man's land, VVIX saying more of the same to come) as the environment to trade around.

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY implied volatility term structure

I'd like to bring to the reader's attention the large drop-off in SVXY vol over the past month. I believe there's decent room to get long vol in the middle of the structure. For those who use options spreads, a time fly of getting short the front and back, while getting long the middle, could be a worthwhile trade.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.