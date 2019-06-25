Crash Protection For Micron

Comparing both the dollar cost and annualized cost as a percentage of position value highlights the trade-offs of hedging Micron over different durations.

With the company scheduled to release its results after the close, I show several ways cautious bulls can stay long while limiting their risk.

Micron has seen a number of downward revisions of its earnings and revenue estimates over the last few months.

CERN's Large Hadron Collider uses Micron's SB-825 board (photo via CERN tweeted by Micron).

Micron Earnings After The Close Tuesday

Seeking Alpha news editor Jignesh Mehta offered a concise preview of Micron's (MU) earnings which are scheduled to be announced after the close on Tuesday. A key takeaway was that while the company has consistently beaten on earnings and revenues over the last two years, estimates for both earnings and revenues have been revised downward by most analysts over the last few months.

Over the last 2 years, MU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

The second bullet point is consistent with Micron's sub-rating for EPS revisions under Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating for the stock.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

For Micron longs concerned that the company might disappoint, leading to a swoon in its shares, below are different ways of limiting your downside risk. To highlight the trade-offs involved with different durations, two of these hedges expire this week, and two expire in January.

Different Duration Downside Protections For MU

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging MU. Two of the hedges expire at the end of this week, and two expire in approximately seven months. I've circled the dollar cost of each hedge in blue, and the annualized cost of each hedge, as a percentage of position value, in red, so you can compare the hedges both ways. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% in his MU shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring This week

These were the optimal or least expensive puts, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of MU against a >14% decline by the end of this week.

The dollar cost here was $150, while the annualized cost was 54.99% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, Expires In January

This hedge uses the same parameters as above except the expiration date is in next January.

The dollar cost here was much higher, $4,400, but the annualized cost was lower, 23.49% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires This Week

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >14% decline by the end of this week if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 11% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

The cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $10, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of -3.67%.

Capped Upside, Expires In January

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above except it expires in January of 2020.

Here, the cost was more negative, as you would have collected a net credit of $970 when opening the hedge, which equated to an annualized cost of 5.18%.

Wrapping Up

The low dollar cost of the short-term hedges may suggest to some readers an approach of just hedging before earnings. That would protect you against any sharp post-earnings declines, but it wouldn't protect if the stock dropped outside of earnings season due to other news, or to a broader market correction. Note that I am not predicting doom for Micron here, just showing ways longs can limit their downside risk. My current rating on the stock is neutral, as Portfolio Armor currently estimates a positive, but below-market return for Micron over the next six months.

Combining Optimal Hedging With Security Selection This article focused on optimally hedging MU, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method that has outperformed SPY by 2.01% over 6 months, or 4.02% annualized so far, as you can see in the last table here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.