Papa John's Pizza: No Need To Fight The Trend

While a disappointing earnings report can beat a stock down temporarily, a significant slip-up by a CEO or board member in an earnings call can often cause lasting damage. We saw this with Tesla (TSLA) over a year ago after analysts were attacked on the call, we saw it with National Beverage (FIZZ) after strange comments earlier this year, and we've seen it put a dent in Papa John's (PZZA) sales after the use of a disgusting word in the earnings call. Since that time, revenue growth rates have plunged from low single-digit growth to double-digit negative growth on a quarterly basis, and we do not see any real signs of improvement yet. One of the worst recipes for a company trying to break out of an earnings downtrend is a dent in the sales, and unfortunately, this is precisely the situation Papa John's has found itself in. Given that Papa John's stock is in the bottom 25% of all stocks on a performance basis and has an apparent fundamental reason for belonging here, I continue to see the stock as an avoid in a restaurant space that remains quite competitive.

The restaurant business remains extremely competitive with several offerings overlapping across different restaurants, and many companies ramping up their digital efforts to gain market share. We've seen what can happen to the brands that can't keep up like Kona Grill (OTCPK:KONAQ), Potbelly (PBPB), and Luby's (LUB), and there is no area quite as competitive as pizza with many different players. Domino's (DPZ) is the dominant name in the public space, with several other companies also holding a piece of the market share pie. A misstep which alienates a large portion of the population is not something a company in a competitive landscape needs, but this is what Papa John's has seen occur since the Q2 2018 earnings conference call. Some will argue that the decline in Papa John's revenue growth has more to do with losing the NFL deal to Pizza Hut than it does the CEO comments, but I think both are significant factors in the slide we've seen over the past year. We can take a look at the trend in revenues over the past two years below:

Looking at the table of quarterly revenues I've built below, we can see that Papa John's revenues have drifted from a high of $468~ million in Q4 2017 to a low of $364 million in Q3 2018. While we have seen a slight rebound the past two quarters off of this low, this improvement in dollar revenues has still amounted to a double-digit decline year-over-year in revenue growth. Revenue growth initially stalled in Q1 2018 with 0% growth year-over-year, but since has picked up steam to the downside with material negative year-over-year growth. While one or two quarters of negative single-digit growth can often be just an anomaly, four quarters in a row with acceleration to the downside is more than likely a new trend emerging and a concern. While there's no guarantee that this trend continues, it is enough to keep me away from the stock.

I have also built a chart of quarterly revenues below to visualize this better, and it's clear that we now have a decent likelihood for a new downtrend in place for quarterly revenues with a lower low in Q3 2018, and the potential for a lower high depending on where this minor rebound finishes. When it comes to a company that is trying to push earnings per share back to its previous highs, the last thing it needs is a material slowdown in revenues. The only way to get earnings per share back to the highs of $2.66 in FY-2017 is a surge in revenue growth, and that is the opposite of what is present currently.

As we can see from the below table comparing Domino's annual earnings per share (EPS) with Papa John's, this material slowdown in annual EPS is company-specific. While Papa John's will likely see earnings per share down more than 35% over three years (2017 through 2020) based on estimates, Domino's Pizza is projected to nearly double earnings per share (from $5.77 to $10.91) over the same period. This suggests that Domino's Pizza is likely stealing some market share and is taking advantage of the lack of demand for Papa John's over the past year or so.

This inference that they are stealing market share is also reflected by Domino's revenue growth rate which has accelerated from low double-digits (9% in Q4 2017 and 14% in Q3 2017) to much stronger double-digit growth over the following four quarters in FY-2018 (26%, 24%, 22%, 21%). The fact that Domino's has seen revenue growth accelerate at the same time that Papa John's revenue growth has contracted materially suggests that Domino's is most likely taking advantage while Papa John's is less favored.

Looking at Papa John's annual earnings per share chart I've built below, there is no question we've got a downtrend in place here. The company saw two quarters in a row of material drops in annual earnings per share and has barely recovered one-third of this drop if it does meet estimates for $1.68 in annual EPS for FY-2020. In my opinion, a miss on these estimates would likely see the stock make new lows and break down below the minor support built in the $38.00 region. While some fundamental analysts will salivate over the potential for nearly 45% growth in annual earnings per share looking ahead to FY-2020, I don't think it's impressive at all. It is not difficult to increase earnings per share by 45% annually after it's fallen off a cliff two years prior. This would be like a restaurant celebrating serving 168,000 diners in a fiscal year after serving 266,000 three years earlier. While it's an accomplishment I suppose and certainly earns money, the trend is going in the wrong direction and is well below the company's record metrics.

I see no reason to own Papa John's here for a turnaround play until we can see a material change in the revenue growth trend, which is contracting to the downside the past few quarters. The two-quarter average for revenue growth has shifted from + 4% to finish Q4 2017 to (-) 15.5% as of the most recent quarter, and this is not a recipe to get annual earnings per share back near its highs. I believe there's a good chance that earnings per share have topped long-term at $2.66 in FY-2017 unless the company manages to do something radical to flip the current drop in revenue growth. Based on the fact that there are companies like Domino's growing earnings per share and seeing accelerating revenue growth, I don't see any point in owning the laggard Papa John's, especially at a P/E of 41.

Taking a look at the technical chart of Papa John's, there's also very little to like here. The stock has tried on two occasions now to break out of its intermediate downtrend but has run into selling pressure almost immediately. While the bulls have stepped up to play defense the past two occasions at the $38.00 level, they haven't been able to play any meaningful offense. The stock is one of the few names in the restaurant group that has spent the majority of the past year below its 40-week moving average (blue line), and the significant drop last week suggests this is likely to continue. As we can see, last week's selling wiped out four weeks of gains in the blink of an eye. This suggests that the bears remain in control here, and will remain in control until we see a weekly above $60.00, which would indicate the bulls are finally out of the mud here.

The key for the bulls will be to defend the $38.00 level at all costs as triple bottoms are rare occurrences, and typically these patterns resolve to the downside. The fact that the fundamentals are worse as we now have proof of material deceleration in dollar revenues suggests that a breakdown below the $38.00 level would have a catalyst to it.

For those interested in the restaurant group, I believe Domino's Pizza to be the much better option on dips vs. Papa John's which is much weaker technically and is losing market share from a fundamental standpoint. I would consider any rallies in Papa John's that cannot reclaim the $60.00 level to be noise and opportunities to exit one's position into strength, and a weekly close below $38.40 is the last thing the bulls want to see. Until Papa John's can prove that it can materially fix its revenue growth trend with two consecutive quarters of positive growth, I see the company as an avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.