Exxon Mobil Is About To Return To Strong Growth Mode

Exxon Mobil has greatly disappointed its shareholders in recent years. The oil giant has failed to grow its production for a whole decade whereas the other oil majors have returned to growth mode in the last two years. Moreover, in the last five years, Exxon has underperformed Chevron (CVX) and S&P (SPY) by a wide margin, as it has shed 23% whereas Chevron has slipped only 4% and S&P has rallied 50%. However, Exxon is about to return to strong growth mode. Investors should purchase the stock before its price begins to reflect its growth potential.

Underperformance vs. its peers

While all the oil majors failed to grow their production for several years until 2017, all of them, apart from Exxon, have returned to growth mode in the last two years. Chevron grew its output by 5% in 2017 and by 7% last year. It also expects to grow its output by 4%-7% this year and by 3%-4% per year until 2023. BP (BP) grew its output by 10% last year and expects to keep growing it by 5% per year over the next four years.

The performance of these oil majors is in sharp contrast to that of Exxon. The latter saw its production fall from 4.2 million barrels per day in 2012 to 4.0 million barrels per day in 2014 and its output has hovered around that level since then. This level of output is the same as the output that the company reported in 2008. To cut a long story short, Exxon has failed to grow its production for a whole decade.

Return to growth

Fortunately for its shareholders, Exxon has decided to change course. In early 2018, the oil giant announced a major shift in its strategy. It will drastically boost its capital expenses, from $15 billion in 2017 and $20 billion in 2018 to approximately $30 billion per year until 2025. Thanks to this pronounced increase in its investments in growth projects, management expects to grow production from 3.8 million barrels per day in 2018 to 5.0 million barrels per day in 2025.

Even better, this production growth will come from new growth projects, which will rely on high-quality, low-cost reserves. These new projects will contribute 50% of the upstream earnings of Exxon by 2025.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company expects to produce about 1.0 million barrels per day in Permian by 2024. This level of output represents 25% of the current output of the company. In addition, Exxon has exciting growth prospects in Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Brazil and particularly in Guyana.

The deep-water growth projects of Exxon in Guyana are among the most exciting in the energy sector right now. The company has achieved several discoveries of new reserves in Guyana and has thus increased its proved reserves in the area from 3.2 billion barrels in early 2018 to 5.5 billion barrels now. The company expects to produce about 750,000 barrels of oil per day in the area by 2025. This output represents 20% of the current output of the company. It is remarkable that other companies drilled approximately 40 dry holes in Guyana before Exxon began its own projects. Thanks to its great expertise, Exxon has recorded an 87% exploration success rate so far in the area and expects to begin pumping oil early next year.

It is also critical to note that Exxon will drastically improve not only its production rate, but also the quality of its reserves thanks to its ongoing growth projects. Its projects in Guyana have an annual return above 10% at an oil price of $40 per barrel.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, the projects in Permian and Brazil have an annual return above 10% at oil prices of $35 and $40 per barrel, respectively. It is thus evident that the new resource base of Exxon will be highly profitable even at depressed oil prices. In other words, the company learnt its lesson well from the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2016, and thus did its best to transform its portfolio to a high-quality, low-cost asset base. As a result, Exxon will prove much more resilient in the next downturn of the energy sector while its profits will remarkably increase at a fixed oil price.

More precisely, assuming an average oil price of $60 in 2025, Exxon expects to grow its earnings per share by 135%, from $3.59 in 2017 to $8.44 in 2025. If the oil price rises to $80 by 2025, Exxon expects to more than triple its earnings per share, to $11.67 in 2025.

Source: Investor Presentation

As demand for oil products keeps rising by more than 1.0 million barrels per day year after year, it is reasonable to expect higher oil prices by 2025. Nevertheless, even if the price of oil remains around $60 in 2025, Exxon will grow its earnings per share at an 11.2% average annual rate from this year’s expected earnings per share of $4.01. This is certainly an exciting annual return, particularly given the current all-time high level of the S&P after a decade-long bull market.

It is also impressive that Exxon expects to achieve those earnings per share in 2025 at an oil price of $60. Those earnings per share are higher than the earnings per share that the company posted in 2013 and 2014, when oil was trading around $100. It is thus evident that Exxon will make much higher profits in the future at a given oil price.

Dividend

Due to the extreme cyclicality of the energy sector, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the price of oil, it is nearly impossible for energy companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. Exxon and Chevron are the only exceptions, as these two companies are the only dividend aristocrats in the energy sector.

Exxon has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. During the last decade, the company has grown its dividend at a 7.6% average annual rate. Even in the downturn of the energy sector, when some oil majors froze their dividends, Exxon continued raising its dividend by about 3% per year. Moreover, the stock is currently offering a 4.5% dividend yield, which is an almost 10-year high yield for this exceptional stock.

Data by YCharts

Due to the somewhat low oil prices this year, which exert pressure on the earnings of Exxon, the dividend payout ratio currently stands at a high level (87%). However, the payout ratio is likely to significantly improve in the upcoming years thanks to the growth prospects of the company. In addition, Exxon has one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector. As a result, it will easily continue raising its dividend for many more years. In other words, investors are given a rare chance to purchase Exxon at a nearly 10-year high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain on the rise for the foreseeable future.

Valuation – expected returns

Due to its suppressed earnings this year, Exxon is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. As Exxon is expected to grow its earnings at a significant rate until 2025, the stock is likely to trade at a lower price-to-earnings ratio in 2025, probably around 14.0, which was its average earnings multiple last year. In such a case, the stock will incur a 5.3% annualized drag in its returns over the next six years due to the contraction of its valuation level. Given all the above, Exxon is likely to offer an approximate 10.4% average annual return until 2025 thanks to its 11.2% annual earnings-per-share growth and its 4.5% dividend, which will be partly offset by a 5.3% annualized contraction of the price-to-earnings ratio.

Final thoughts

Exxon has greatly disappointed its shareholders for a whole decade, as it has failed to grow its production throughout this period. However, the company has eventually decided to change its strategy drastically and pursue growth much more aggressively. As a result, the stock is likely to offer double-digit annual returns in the upcoming years. These returns become even more attractive if one takes into account the resilience of the company during downturns, its almost 10-year high dividend yield and the current all-time high level of the S&P after a decade-long bull market. Investors should thus purchase the stock before its price begins to reflect its exciting growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.