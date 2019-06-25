Happiness Biotech Prepares Terms For U.S. IPO

While HAPP has grown appreciably and is profitable and cash flow positive, we don't have recent numbers, so we can't tell how the firm is performing lately.

The firm manufactures and sells Chinese nutraceuticals to consumers in China.

Happiness Biotech Group has filed to raise $13.2 million in a U.S. IPO.

Happiness Biotech (HAPP) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $13.2 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm researches, develops and markets nutraceutical and dietary supplements in China.

HAPP has grown moderately well, is profitable and cash flow positive, but hasn’t provided recent financials so we can’t tell if that picture has changed in the past year during a difficult Chinese economic period.

Company & Technology

Nanping City, China-based Happiness Biotech was founded to research, develop, manufacture and market nutraceutical and dietary supplements to the residents of China.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Xuezhu Wang, who has been with the firm since 2015, was previously CEO of Fujan Happiness Biotech and obtained an MBA degree from the University of Wales.

Happiness Biotech has developed 32 products which it categorizes in six main categories, namely Lucidum spore powder products, Cordyceps mycelia products, Ejiao solution products, Vitamins and dietary supplements products, American ginseng products, and others.

Of those, Lucidum, Cordyceps and Ejiao products are the company’s primary source of income.

Lucidum, also known as glossy ganoderma or ganodermalucidum, is a therapeutic mushroom that has been used in China for a long time, whose spores are protected by layers of rigid chitinic walls, consequently limiting research and use of Lucidum spores until recent technological advancements.

The company’s main product under the Lucidum product line is the “Happiness” Lucidum Spore Powder Capsule which has been approved by the State Food and Drug Administration of China [SFDAC] for adults with a weak immune system.

Management claims that Cordyceps mycelia is an effective substitute for natural Cordyceps, one of the traditional nourishment Chinese herbs, and until recently a hard to mass-produce product.

Using biological fermentation technology, Happiness extracts effective mycelia from natural Cordyceps, inoculates and cultivates it into a large volume medium, after which it can be fermented massively at a much lower cost compared to traditional cultivation methods.

The firm’s main product under the Cordyceps product line is “Daguangrong” Cordyceps Mycelia Oral Liquid, which has been approved by the SFDAC for adults with a weak immune system.

Ejiao is the solid gum decocted and concentrated from the skin of donkeys and has been used in China for a long time.

Happiness’ main product under the Ejiao product line is “Happiness” Ejiao Astragalus Oral Liquid that has been approved SFDAC for people with physical deficiency, weak immune system, and nutritional anemia, excluding children.

Customer Acquisition

Happiness Biotech has a network of over 400 distributors and more than 20,000 sales terminals spread across 27 provinces in China with whom the company keeps a close relationship with to negotiate better terms with its suppliers and purchasers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have decreased in the most recent reporting period, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE 2018 9.46% FYE 2017 10.55%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, fell sharply to 1.5x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple FYE 2018 1.5 FYE 2017 9.5

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the traditional Chinese medicine [TCM] market was valued at $37 billion in 2018.

This represented a CAGR of 11% between 2013 and 2018.

According to other data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the China TCM market accounted for 40.3% of the China pharmaceuticals market and is anticipated to grow further in the coming years.

This growth can be attributed primarily due to government efforts to promote the use of TCM as well as potential improvements to regulatory standards.

Major competitors that provide or are developing traditional Chinese medicine products include:

Kangmei Pharmaceutical (600518.SS)

Beijing Tong Ren Tang (600085.SS)

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group (600535.SS)

Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical (600557.SS)

Zhengzhou Ruilong Pharmaceutical

Financial Performance

HAPP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but decreased gross margin

Increased operating profit and slightly increased operating margin

Growing comprehensive income and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2018 $ 61,495,527 16.0% FYE 2017 $ 52,995,670 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2018 $ 29,352,200 13.7% FYE 2017 $ 25,816,807 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE 2018 47.73% FYE 2017 48.71% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE 2018 $ 20,240,785 32.9% FYE 2017 $ 17,205,530 32.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) FYE 2018 $ 20,664,197 FYE 2017 $ 13,601,106 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE 2018 $ 12,933,949 FYE 2017 $ 11,315,307

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $8.9 million in cash and $8.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, was $12.8 million.

IPO Details

HAPP and selling shareholders intend to raise $13.2 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2.4 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $5.50 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $128.6 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary

HAPP is seeking U.S. public investor capital after a spate of Chinese companies going public in the past few years.

Unfortunately, out of eleven Chinese company IPOs in 2019, seven are below their IPO price year-to-date.

HAPP’s financials show a growing and profitable company with a healthy gross margin and operating margin. Sales and marketing efficiency was reasonable as well.

However, the financials are stale and are only available through Q1 2018. This means investors have no insight into recent financial results, especially in light of lowered Chinese consumer confidence over the past year in the context of a worsening domestic economy amid trade tensions with the U.S.

The market for a modern take on traditional Chinese medicine has been growing quite well and appears to have the support of the current Chinese regulatory environment which seeks to encourage its wider use.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay approximately 2.0x multiple of EV / Revenue and more than 6x EBITDA.

If we had more recent financials, I might be more amenable to supporting the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

