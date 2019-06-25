Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Fed To The Rescue

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Housing Starts

Housing starts rose in May to an annual rate of 1.269 million, which was better than expected, with upward revisions to the prior two months that totaled 77,000. The strength is in multi-family units, which were up 13.7% year over year. Single-family home building starts were down 12.5% year over year. Permits to build declined 0.5% year over year.

Residential investment continues to be a drag on the rate of economic growth, as the number of homes under construction in May held at 1.311 million. The second quarter average is 1.5% below the first quarter. This is surprising given the decline in mortgage rates, but I think what continues to hold back new single-family home ownership is the number of eligible first-time homebuyers. The stock market may be at all-time highs, but this demographic is largely not participating. How does a millennial come up with $50,000 for a down payment on a $250,000 home?

Existing Home Sales

The decline in mortgage rates combined with the rise in stock prices is helping resurrect existing home sales by a modest degree, but home prices are rising too, which can be a headwind.

Existing home sales rose 2.5% in May to a 5.34 million annual rate, but that number is still down 1.1% from a year ago. The inventory of homes for sale is 2.7% year over year to 1.92 million. This represents 4.3 months of supply at the current sales pace. The median existing home price is up 4.8% year over year for the 87th consecutive month of gains to a record $277,700.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit’s early indication of economic strength for June continues to deteriorate. The PMI Composite index fell to 50.6 from 50.9 in May, edging ever closer to the level that indicates a contraction in economic activity (below 50). The most troubling aspect of this survey is that the services industry (50.7), which accounts for approximately 70% of economic activity, is slowing as rapidly as manufacturing (50.1).

The deterioration in last month’s report was a warning sign that the jobs report for May would disappoint, which it did. This month doesn’t look much better. Services and manufacturing activity is the weakest it has been since the summer of 2016. One small positive is that new business volumes picked up a smidgen from last month, but optimism over the business outlook deteriorated further. The trade war is clearly taking its toll.

According to Markit, the June reading completes a quarter that is consistent with the rate of economic growth slowing to 1.4%, which is just below my 2019 estimates of 1.5%.

Conclusion

The rate of economic growth in the U.S. is slowing and the rate of inflation is just beneath the Fed’s target of 2%, but this does not seem like grounds for more monetary stimulus. Investors interpreted Chairman Powell’s comments following last week’s Fed meeting to mean that a 50-basis point cut in short-term interest rates was imminent. I think a cut in rates at this point would be futile. It might weaken the dollar, lift commodity prices and temporarily boost the stock market, but its impact on the real economy would be negligible at this stage. It would result in an even greater divergence between financial market prices and the real economy, leading to an even greater adjustment process down the road.

Chairman Powell said last week that the Fed would do everything it could to prolong the expansion. That is a scary thought when we consider the fact that the Fed’s greatest impact is on financial asset prices. To the extent that higher financial asset prices fuel the rate of economic growth, this is not a problem, but when the rate of growth declines despite higher prices, we will find ourselves in a bubble like the ones that ended that last two economic expansions. The storyline is the same, but we have a whole new cast of characters. All we can do is hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

