Beyond Meat: A Beyond Crazy Valuation

The retail channel for meat alternatives is rapidly growing, but was still under $1 billion per year in early 2019.

Even allowing for rapid sales growth, Beyond Meat probably shouldn't be valued at more than $35 to $49 per share.

By my estimates, Beyond Meat would need around $2.6 billion in net sales to justify its current share price, which is more than 12x its current 2019 guidance.

Beyond Meat has done a good job in generating publicity, and the attention around its stock should help its ability to gain distribution and improve brand awareness.

Beyond Meat (BYND) appears to be a solid company with good products in a rapidly growing market. However, $154 per share is a terrible price for it. I don't really see Beyond Meat being able to justify that valuation until around 2024, and that's if a lot of things go right for it. At its current price, Beyond Meat buyers are assuming a huge amount of downside risk, with little upside for many years (other than perhaps trading driven spikes).

Meat Alternatives Category

The meat alternatives category is something that I've been pretty familiar with in the past, having worked at Hain Celestial's Canadian division. In Canada, Hain Celestial's Yves Veggie Cuisine brand dominated the refrigerated meat alternative category.

The meat alternatives category in the United States has been growing quite rapidly, with +24% growth (to $670 million in retail sales) in the 52 week period ending June 16, 2018. By early 2019, sales of meat alternatives reached $878 million. However, this still pales in comparison to traditional meat sales, which are around $85 billion per year.

Beyond Meat has done a good job in generating publicity and the frenzy around its stock can only help with its efforts to raise brand awareness and gain distribution for its products. However, as we will see below, Beyond Meat's stock is currently priced for many years of perfection in terms of execution and fighting off competitors.

Sales Needed To Justify Its Current Share Price

Beyond Meat had 60.1 million shares outstanding as of June 7, 2019. Including outstanding share options and restricted stock would appear to push this number above 65 million. This would result in a market cap of approximately $10 billion at $154 per share. If we assume that Beyond Meat commands a quite healthy 50x P/E ratio down the road (due to continued fast growth), then it would need to generate around $200 million in net income to justify its current price.

Beyond Meat believes that its adjusted EBITDA (as a percentage of net revenues) can reach the mid-teens in the long-term. Depreciation and amortisation may end up at 5% of net revenues in the long-term, while I am assuming a 23% effective tax rate.

Working backwards, we can then figure out that Beyond Meat needs to generate around $2.6 billion in net sales in order to reach $200 million in net income.

$ Billion Net Sales $2.60 Adjusted EBITDA $0.39 Depreciation & Amortization $0.13 Income Tax $0.06 Net Income $0.20

Beyond Meat's current guidance calls for 2019 revenues to be around $210 million, which is only 8.1% of $2.6 billion. Even if we assume that Beyond Meat's guidance is conservative and that it can keep growing sales at a rapid rate (albeit with the growth rate slowing as it gets larger) for many years, it would still take until 2024 to end up with around $2.6 billion in net sales. Essentially, anyone purchasing Beyond Meat at $154 per share is paying for 2024 results, and that assumes that things go quite well. The risk is clearly much higher than the reward at $154 per share.

Estimated Value

If Beyond Meat ends up beating its guidance and delivering around $225 million in revenue in 2019, and then reaching 100% revenue growth in 2020 and 75% revenue growth in 2021, it would end up with around $788 million in net sales in 2021.

It may be only modestly profitable at that time, since there was talk of an 8% adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021, which would translate into approximately $18 million in net income then, assuming the same tax and depreciation percentages mentioned above.

As an example of a meat alternatives company valuation, Gardein Protein sold for around $175 million CAD in 2014, which was around 2.69x its expected net sales of $65 million CAD during that year. A similar multiple for Beyond Meat based on its 2021 sales in this scenario would value it at $2.12 billion or approximately $32.60 per share. This would be approximately 116x Beyond Meat's projected 2021 net income in this scenario, although smallish growth-stage companies often command very high P/E ratios.

This could be bumped up to around $35 per share assuming that Beyond Meat still retains some cash on hand from its IPO by then.

If one wanted to value Beyond Meat at around 3.85x sales instead (which is roughly the sales multiple implied in the previous section with a $10 billion valuation and $2.6 billion in sales), this would put its share price at around $49 after adjusted for cash on hand.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat has generated a lot of publicity with both its products and its stock market debut. This should help continue to grow the meat alternatives category and help Beyond Meat capture additional market share in this category. Beyond Meat has also announced a number of food service channel deals that should boost its revenues and its brand as well.

Beyond Meat is in a good position to continue growing its revenues at a rapid rate. However, that does not make its stock worth buying. Beyond Meat is currently valued at around $10 billion. Even with a high P/E ratio of 50x, this would require it to generate around $2.6 billion in sales, while it is currently only expecting $210 million in sales for 2019. I am doubtful that Beyond Meat can reach $2.6 billion in sales before 2024, and that would only happen if things go extremely well for it (with the meat alternatives market increasing in growth rate and Beyond Meat dominating the category).

A more reasonable valuation would put Beyond Meat's value at around $35 to $49 per share, which would still give it an enterprise value of around $2.1 billion to $3 billion. This would be reasonable for a company that is doing close to $800 million in sales, which is around 280% higher than its current 2019 guidance, and that it probably won't reach until at least 2021.

