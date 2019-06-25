Micron Earnings Preview: Forward Estimates Still Being Revised Lower, But Stock Nearing A Bottom

The stock's valuation remains cheap, but historically, the stock never looks expensive until the bottom of the cycle.

The question remains (as always), "How bad will the downside of the cycle by for Micron this year?".

Micron has a current free cash flow yield in the mid to high-teens, but that might be deceptive.

Micron management expected a back-half recovery in calendar '19, but that is not yet in the revisions data per Table 1.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), the DRAM and NAND manufacturer, reports their fiscal Q3 '19 results after the bell on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019.

Consensus Street expectations are expecting $0.81 in EPS on $4.72 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year declines of 74% and 39%, prime evidence that the downside of the memory cycle remains in full swing.

Since the last earnings report in late March '19, the quarterly EPS estimate has fallen from $0.88 to $0.81, while the revenue estimate has fallen from $4.85 billion to $4.72 billion.

Pressure remains on Micron's EPS and revenue estimates.

Table 1

Let's go to the numbers:

May '19 estimate 2/19 11/18 8/18 2021 EPS est $4.24 $5.13 $6.71 $9.63 2020 EPS est $3.98 $4.77 $7.05 $9.83 2019 EPS est $6.25 $6.47 $7.98 $10.61 2021 est EPS gro rt 7% 8% -5% -2% 2020 est EPS gro rt -36% -26% -12% -7% 2019 est EPS gro rt -48% -46% -33% -11% 2021 P.E 8x 8x 5x 4x 2020 P.E 9x 8x 4x 4x 2019 P.E 5x 6x 4x 4x 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $22.8 bl $25.0 $26.5 $30.9 2020 rev est $21.2 $24.8 $25.9 $30.8 2019 rev est $23,2 $25.0 $25.7 $30.9 2021 rev est gro rt 8% 1% 2% 1% 2020 rev est gro rt -9% -1% 1% 0% 2019 rev est gro rt -24% -18% -15% 2%

Estimate Source: IBES by Refinitiv as of June 19, 2019

If readers want to see how quickly the conditions change in the semiconductor memory business, look at the very last line of the above table and note the changes in the expected revenue growth rate for Micron over the last 4 quarters.

2019 went to an expected revenue growth rate of 2% in August 2018 to an expected -24% growth rate (for full year fiscal 2019 which ends in August '19) as of today.

Very tough sector dynamic for a high fixed cost manufacturer like Micron.

Looking at EPS estimates, the expected 2020 EPS estimate is down roughly 40% since last August, the expected 2020 EPS estimate is down 65-70% since last August, and the 2021 EPS estimate is down 55% since last August.

Here was the guidance given by Micron management for fiscal Q3 '19 during the March '19 earnings call:

Note how guidance was well below consensus on that date.

The stock price action versus the semiconductor cycle:

Many Seeking Alpha readers are more sophisticated than your average retail investor and likely understand the concept that Micron's stock price will start discounting an erosion of industry fundamentals as well as any recovery long before the evidence shows up in earnings reports and estimate revisions. (That's true with any stock or sector, not just semiconductors, but the severity of the semi cycle makes anticipating both sides of the cycle that much more compelling from an investment performance perspective.)

Micron's stock peaked in May '18 near $64 per share. It has just been the last two quarters where investors are seeing the rapid downward revisions in EPS and revenue estimates.

In the 2013-2016 cycle, the stock peaked in late 2014 after a 2-year run, fell from $36 to $10 in 5 quarters, and then, during that 5th quarter in calendar Q1 '16, built a base in the $10 area that launched a rally from $10 to May '18's $64 peak.

Here is what the fundamentals looked like near the bottom of the last cycle in calendar Q1 '16 for MU:

Price to book, less than 1x at 0.89x

Price to sales, less than 1x at 0.79x

Price to cash flow, between 2x and 3x per share

Negative free cash flow

Gross margin fell under 20%, and the operating margin went negative for the three quarters from Feb. to Aug. '16.

Is this current semi cycle different? Joe McAlinden of McAlinden Research Partners had this to say on their June 13th, research piece on the sector:

"Global Semiconductor Outlook Downgraded with Market to Shrink 12% in 2019

As it stands, chip sales are set for the biggest dip this year since the 2009 financial crisis. Indeed, the global market for semiconductors will contract 12% to $412 billion this year, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). This forecast contrasts with the organization's previous prediction last autumn that saw a modest growth of 2.6% for 2019.

Since that earlier forecast, there has been a dramatic change in the data. Based on the latest numbers compiled by WSTS, sales in April declined more than 14% compared to the same period last year. All major geographic regions experienced a year-on-year drop in April:

Americas: -29.5%

Europe: -8.0%

Japan: -10.9%

China: -10.9%

Asia Pacific/All Other: -10.7

It is true that the semiconductor market is notably cyclical, going through booms and busts every three to four years. But the three-month moving sales average shows a 24% plunge in April from the peak last October. That's the deepest plunge since the Financial Crisis when sales nose-dived 39%.

Memory chip sales which account for almost one-third of the semiconductor market are in free-fall, with forecasts for the full year reflecting a 30.6 percent contraction year on year to $109.5 billion in 2019. This is having a big impact on prices with large-lot prices of standard DRAMs down nearly 30% since last October and NAND flash memory off by a similar extent.

Companies are already feeling the pain. Toshiba Memory Holdings reported a significant operating loss in 1Q 2019 after recording profits in the final quarter of 2018. Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF), which makes the equipment to fabricate semiconductors, has pushed its three-year business targets back to five years.

A confluence of factors has contributed to the drop in sales, including weak smartphone demand, a decline in global PC and laptop shipments, a slowing data center boom, and the crypto-mining collapse.

However, the US-China trade war is seen as the primary influence for the drop. With tariffs and trade tensions escalating between the US and China, anticipation of potential export controls of tech products, such as semiconductors, to China caused a stampede in 2018 as Huawei and another Chinese tech company attempted to front-run these policies. Acquiring these stockpiles resulted in accelerated purchases. Once several months of stockpiles were secured, sales fell. The WSTS April data shows that the Americas experienced the biggest sales drop (-29.5%) among all the major geographic regions in the world."

McAlinden Research Partners paints a bleak picture of the sector given China and the trade issues.

Is sentiment now too negative around the stock?

Here are some positives around MU currently:

Cash flow:

Source: financial modeling and valuation spreadsheet

Cash flow and free cash flow are still robust, although, over the next two quarters, I would expect cash flow and free cash flow to continue to deteriorate sharply. The question remains, what MU's free cash flow will look like at the bottom of the cycle? That will tell me if Micron has lost its "serial capital destroyer" moniker.

Margins:

Source: financial modeling and valuation spreadsheet

Here is what's interesting about the "new" Micron: Morningstar (which is research to which I subscribe, and I think they do a good job with both the sector and company fundamentals) thinks Micron's "midcycle" operating margin is the 34.5% area, which if you look at the above spreadsheet is about where Micron is operating today. Thus, we could see further deterioration in margins (and I expect to see lower margins in the May '19 quarter about to be reported) but perhaps not materially so.

Valuation:

Source: internal financial modeling and valuation spreadsheet

One important point that Seeking Alpha readers may miss - particularly with cyclical stocks - is that the valuation can look most expensive - and for MU, the PE ratio and the price-to-cash-flow ratios can be at their highest levels - at the bottom of the cycle. The Tech stocks in the late '90s, the homebuilders in '07 and early '08, and the semiconductors when business is robust and the fabs are running at full steam - that's the point when the valuations look their best.

Look at Table 1 and note how near the peak of the stock price in the summer of '18, the PE ratio was 4x versus the 8-9x today, and what that does is suck in a lot of investors that might be data-driven without any regard to cyclicality.

The same thing happens with "dividend yields", but that's another topic entirely.

Technical analysis:

The $30 area is the price level at which MU bottomed in December '18 and is also the point of the 200-week moving average.

A trade down to the high $20s, $30 area would likely interest a lot of long-only investors in MU, including me.

Micron performance over various time frames:

YTD:

1-year:

3-year:

5-year:

The 3-year and 10-year (not shown) time frames are the periods where MU stock is materially outperforming the S&P 500.

Summary/Conclusion:

Clients currently have no positions in MU, and the last material long held for clients was sold in early 2017 at between $27 and $28 per share. Clients had a cost basis at that time of between $10 and $15 per share for the majority of accounts, thus clients missed a doubling of the stock from $30 to $60 in the ensuing 6 quarters.

If readers refer back to the McAlinden Research piece, it's noted that the velocity and magnitude of the semi downturn are already worse than the Financial Crisis. However, the flip side of that is that Micron - with the mid 30% operating target per Morningstar - is likely a better operator today than it was in the 1990s and 2000s with just the DRAM exposure.

Despite the tough fiscal Q2 '19 for revenue, the bright spot for MU is that mobile revenue grew 2.5% (can't recall the source of that - could have been the conference call notes) so that was a plus, although guidance for fiscal Q3 '19 was much worse than what was built into the then-numbers as is usually the case with MU.

Since readers always look for some reasonable guidance as to the direction of the stock price and insight into the cycle, I will say the China tariff discussions greatly complicate this cycle this time around, but if some reasonable agreement can be met between the US and China trade negotiators, I would venture an educated guess for readers that the cycle bottom is within the next three quarters, and the stock could find a meaningful bottom before the August/November quarter end.

What adds to further complexity of the cycle is that the crypto boom, which was driven by Bitcoin trading up to $20,000 by the end of 2017, may have added a layer of demand that has subsequently cooled, and putting the China trade chill on top of this could further complicate the downside of the cycle.

A heavy volume trade through $30 where the 200-week moving average gets traded through quickly and, on heavy volume, would keep me away from the stock, but if the MU earnings report next week leads to a slow drift lower, even if estimates for both EPS and revenue are revised lower as I fully expect them to be, then the high $20s to $30 becomes a much more interesting area to be a buyer.

Semiconductors are tough to trade in general, and Micron is one of the toughest individual names within the sector to trade. Don't be greedy (or stupid) and wait and see what the quarter looks like, what the revisions look like, what the G20 holds, and what free cash flow looks like next week.

The continued sharp downward revisions to the forward estimates are keeping me out of the stock for now. There is likely more downside to this cycle, and it's important to see how free cash flow holds up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.