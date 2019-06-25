Kraft Heinz: Now's The Time To Consider Buying

This gives investors the opportunity to jump in should they choose, though some risks do still exist.

Based on filings made public over the past month, it looks like the worst for Kraft Heinz is likely over.

One of America’s (and perhaps the world’s) most iconic businesses, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), has been experiencing, over the past several months, one of its most volatile and uncertain times ever. Driven by an SEC investigation and an acknowledgement of wrongdoing by the business (perpetrated by non-senior employees), the company has lost the confidence of many of its investors, but now that the issues at hand are finally getting resolved, now might be the best time for investors and prospective investors (those recognizing that some risks do still certainly exist) to dive back in if they haven’t already.

The risks are subsiding

In October of last year, the management team at Kraft Heinz received a notice from the SEC wherein the government entity stated that it was opening an investigation into the company’s accounting policies surrounding its procurement practices and related to its goodwill and intangible asset impairments. This carried over into February of this year when management announced its intentions to write down its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands to the tune of $15 billion total and elected to slash the dividend being paid by the firm by 36%. As a result of all of these developments, shares of the business plummeted. Today, units can be picked up for a discount of about 53.5% compared to where their 52-week point was.

This, naturally, offers investors with attractive upside potential, but with that potential comes risk: the possibility of the SEC finding something really bad, the possibility of additional impairments, some chance of more internal issues that will affect the company, all on top of regular business risks that any firm in any industry must contend with. Fortunately, though, the picture for Kraft Heinz does appear to be getting better by some degree. On May 6th, management released a filing on the SEC’s EDGAR database wherein it revealed that, on a preliminary basis, its net income had been overstated over a span of three years by a total of $62 million, while its EBITDA had been overstated by $244 million.

On June 7th, this was followed up with a release of the firm’s 2018 financial results, as well as restated financials for the prior few years. According to management, misconduct from several individuals in the procurement area related to supplier rebates, upfront consideration, incentive agreements, and pricing agreements ultimately led to a difference in net income (in aggregate) for the company of only around 1% for the period of 2015 through 2018. As a result of these corrections, the company did state that its costs would decrease in future periods, though the exact connection here is not entirely certain. On the whole, management believed the misstatements to be quantitatively immaterial (and they are by accounting standards), but because they consisted of failures related to financial reporting over internal control, they were qualitatively material.

Any sort of failure regarding internal control is or should be material to a company. This is because, while the internal failure may not result in any material misstatement to earnings (or it may), the fact that an internal control issue exists means that the entire company might be susceptible to bad actors. The ability, for instance, of an unauthorized person to change company account statements and/or a lack of oversight that might lead to an intentional sabotaging of financials for one’s (or a group’s) personal gain can have company-wide ramifications.

Upside for shareholders exists

With management having completed its review and restating financials, the risks for Kraft Heinz have fallen considerably, but they aren’t out of the weeds yet. The biggest issue for the company that needs to pass is the SEC investigation, but if management felt confident enough that, while being investigated, the restated financials (which surely would be reviewed by the SEC) are capable of passing muster, then the worst is likely over. If that is the case, then the upside for investors could be rather attractive from this point.

*Taken from The Kraft Heinz Company

As you can see in the image above, the restated financials for Kraft Heinz do show a massive net loss for the company in the amount of $10.25 billion. This was due to the impairments management recorded related to its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. Due to this one-time charge, better metrics to look at might be the firm’s operating cash flow and its EBITDA. Both of these can be seen in the two images below.

*Taken from The Kraft Heinz Company

*Taken from The Kraft Heinz Company

As I type this, the market capitalization of Kraft Heinz stands at about $36.98 billion. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, with operating cash flow last year at $2.57 billion, the company is trading at a multiple of 14.4. This is quite high compared to most firms, but for a large industry leader, it’s not unreasonable. Another way to value the business is by comparing its EV (enterprise value) to its EBITDA. According to my math, Kraft Heinz’s EV today stands at about $66.76 billion thanks to $29.78 billion in net debt seen at the end of its 2018 fiscal year. With EBITDA of $7.02 billion last year, this translates to a trading multiple of 9.5, which is fine for a quality operator.

The last way I considered valuing Kraft Heinz was through the lens of its payout. Despite cutting the dividend, the company still manages to pay out to shareholders $1.60 per annum (or $0.40 per quarter). With a share price of $30.17 as I type this, this comes out to yield on the shares of 5.3%. Though not as high as some other companies in some other industries, this far outpaces the 2.9% paid out by PepsiCo (PEP), the 3.1% paid out by The Coca-Cola Company (KO), and the 3.7% paid out by General Mills (GIS).

One other positive for Kraft Heinz is that, while we don’t yet have clarity on first-quarter results for this year (those will be released by the end of July), what data we do have suggests that its products are still sought-after by consumers. Last year, volumes and mix effects for the business resulted in sales growth of 0.9%, matching the overall increase in organic sales generated by the business even as pricing was flat. So long as consumers keep buying and as long as we don’t see any real downtrend associated with pricing, Kraft Heinz should find itself in a good competitive position.

Takeaway

Right now is bound to be a scary time for investors in Kraft Heinz and for good reason. A number of financial/legal/regulatory factors are negatively affecting the business, but on the positive side, we have restated results for 2018. So long as further negative developments don’t arise, there is a real chance here that the worst is over for the business, and if that is correct, then we could see some decent upside moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.