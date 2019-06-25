AT&T's Big Streaming Bet

In the age of streaming and niche offerings centered around libraries of digital content, the big winner emerging today, other than Netflix (NFLX) as its own standalone operator, has been The Walt Disney Company (DIS). In recent months, the company has launched ESPN+, has announced the launch of Disney+, and has essentially solidified its ownership over Hulu. However, while it is clear that Disney is leading the charge on this front, another major telecommunications/entertainment firm that has its own niche in the streaming space is AT&T (T).

Through its operations controlled by subsidiary Otter Media, AT&T has a nice hold over the anime industry through its 100% equity stake in Crunchyroll, an app and online service that has exhibited significant growth in recent years and that has the potential to be worth many billions of dollars to the company in the years to come.

A look at Crunchyroll

Like most websites on the internet today, Crunchyroll had an inauspicious start in this world, beginning as a website hosting illegal digital content, mostly from Japan and other East Asian nations. Over time, though, the firm brought on investor capital and by 2014 AT&T and The Chernin Group had decided to acquire the firm and invest in its growth, committing together around $500 million to the venture. By 2018, AT&T finished acquiring what stake it did not already have in the firm, though the valuation has not been disclosed.

In recent years, growth at Crunchyroll has been nothing short of spectacular. By the end of 2014, the company had 0.50 million paid subscribers on its service. By October of 2015, this had grown to over 0.70 million. By February of 2017, this had grown further to 1 million, and about two years later, in November of 2018, the company announced that it had 2 million paid subscribers. Unlike some streaming services, however, most of the company’s user base is actually supported not by paying members, but by advertisement-based subscribers. By February of 2017, for instance, the company had a total of 20 million registered users. This more than doubled to 45 million registered users, of which 10 million are monthly active users, by November of last year. One of its most popular airings was Dragon Ball Super. Last year, the show’s finale was viewed by 2.9 million users.

Today, the library of Crunchyroll content consists of over 1,100 anime titles with more than 40,000 episodes in 8 different languages. The company claims that it streams more than 1.5 billion minutes of anime per month, has established itself as a top 10 streaming service, and the company is currently in the works on some major projects. In the past, for instance, Crunchyroll had worked alongside various Japanese anime studios to co-finance and/or co-produce several different titles.

However, the company has set up at least two production facilities (one in Los Angeles and the other in Tokyo) and with Ellation Studios (also owned by AT&T), it and sister company VRV will have original video series made. This is similar (though on a smaller scale of course) to Disney's move to create its own original content exclusively for Disney+ in order to lure even more subscribers onto its platform.

While Crunchyroll’s free subscribers help fund the service through the advertisements aired on the platform, the paid subscribers pay the business anywhere from $7.99 per month (a recent increase from the $6.95 per month the service used to charge) to $11.95 per month, depending on which service they want. Annual plans are also available, and these have the benefit of offering a discount compared to the monthly subscriptions. Assuming every one of the paid subscribers come in at $7.99 per month, that’s $15.98 million in sales each month, or $191.76 million per year. In addition to this, though, another way the company generates revenue is through the sale of various merchandise through its online store. This includes figurines and models, with some, like the Kurama Polystone figure, coming in at over $1,000 and offering customers no-interest finance through Sezzle.

A platform worth billions

Based on the growth of Crunchyroll as illustrated by AT&T over the years, it appears to me as though the expansion of the service’s paid subscribers over the years has only sped up, not slowed down. In a span of about two years, the company added 0.50 million paid subscribers to its service, and in the nearly two years that followed, growth was a further 1 million paid subscribers. Assuming this kind of path continues, it’s not unreasonable to think that the 2 million paid subscribers in place as of November of last year might not be 4 million or 5 million in a few years from now, if not sooner. That would likely place its total registered users around 100 million in size, while its monthly active user base might hit 20 million to 30 million.

Such a network would certainly be valuable to AT&T, but the magic question is how much. Except for a few choice mangaka and those affiliated with them, players in the manga and anime industry know that the space is very competitive and it’s difficult to make ends meet. That said, the very nature of the Crunchyroll service as the go-to platform for anime fans should make it a very valuable property. This is especially true if the original content created by the service becomes popular, since savings there could more than offset what it might have to pay to others who create content that Crunchyroll then licenses.

Back when AT&T sold its 9.5% stake in Hulu to Disney in a transaction that valued the service at about $15 billion (netting AT&T $1.43 billion), the implied value for the firm’s 25 million subscribers came out to $600 per subscriber. Netflix, at various times, has had a valuation worth up to more than $1,000 per subscriber in recent years. To make an apples-to-apples comparison here, though, is perhaps not entirely possible. After all, of the 25 million Hulu subscribers, 23 million of them were paid compared to 2 million (as of last year) of the 45 million registered users that were last year under Crunchyroll.

Netflix is also comprised largely of paid subscribers over free ones. It’s almost certain that paid subscribers are worth far more than free ones. On the other hand, the merchandise created and sold on Crunchyroll may help to balance this some, but that is speculative on my end.

To avoid guessing when any one number I use will likely be wrong, I decided instead to assume a range of $100 to $1,000 per paid subscriber and to not count free subscribers to be worth anything, despite the fact that they very likely contribute significantly to the revenue generated by the firm. As you can see in the table below, valuations here, especially as the service reaches 5 million paid subscribers in a few years from now, turn out to be quite significant in size. Add in any value to free subscribers that might be calculated, and it becomes apparent that AT&T has a large, valuable, and fast-growing asset to work with.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that while a true valuation for Crunchyroll is impossible to pin down given how little we know about the company, it is a significant asset for AT&T from a growth perspective. For a company experiencing shrinkage in some parts of its business, and in an industry where strong growth is rare, AT&T has found itself in possession of a nice property. The fact that management continues to invest in it, similar to how Netflix and Disney are investing in their own original content, further underscores that this is a nice growth area for investors to focus on long term and that, in time, it will become an important part of the broader business.

