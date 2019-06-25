Insurance Dividend Champion - Q1 2019: Cincinnati Financial

Traded at about 2.0 times the book value, Mr. Market is quite optimistic regarding the company's future growth.

Although Cincinnati Financial is a Dividend King, pampering shareholders for almost 60 years, I've the feeling Mr. Market has overreacted, following the Q1 2019 results.

In 2019, The dividend king regained its place in the hearts of analysts and investors, as the stock price rose by more than 35% on a year-to-date basis.

Cincinnati Financial is a lesser-known insurance dividend aristocrat whose underwriting excellence has been serving shareholders for about 6 decades.

The Dividend Champions are companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

In the two first articles of the "Insurance Dividend Champion" series, we have talked about big names. First, Aflac (AFL), which provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products in the U.S. and Japan. Then, we looked at Chubb Limited (CB), the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer.

But smaller insurance carriers are also members of the "Dividend Champion" exclusive club. This is the case for Cincinnati Financial (CINF), which has been serving shareholders for almost six decades.

After having been hit by higher catastrophe losses in 2017, one of the costliest years for the property and casualty insurance industry, Cincinnati launched tariff initiatives to restore its margins. The underwriting margins improved in 2018, reflecting price increases and premium growth initiatives.

Furthermore, the company decided to make a small acquisition in the U.K, to grow externally and abroad. During the first quarter of 2019, the company reported a double-digit premium growth and an improved combined ratio.

The dividend king regained its place in the hearts of analysts and investors, with the stock gaining 35.09% since the beginning of 2019.

Data by YCharts

Currently traded at 2.0 times the book value, I have the feeling that Mr. Market overreacted positively on excellent Q1 2019 results and could be disappointed if Cincinnati Financial would not be able to combine double-digit growth with underwriting margin improvement for the rest of 2019.

Business Overview

Source: Cincinnati Financial Logo

Cincinnati Financial is a lesser known insurance dividend aristocrat whose underwriting excellence has been serving shareholders for over 58 years. Thanks to its agency-centered business model (products distributed by independent local agents), the company has local presence throughout the U.S. This can be a more high touch competitive advantage compared to peers, but it comes along with increased broker fees.

Source: Cincinnati Financial’s investor presentation

For the last five years, Cincinnati outperformed, with a better than average statutory combined ratio.

Source: Cincinnati Financial’s investor presentation

In Q1 2019, the company reported net income of $695 million vs. a $31 million loss the previous year. The net income growth was largely driven by increasing premiums, an improvement in underwriting margins and significant investment gains.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

Segment Review

Property and casualty insurance operations generated an underwriting profit of $91 million in the first quarter. This improvement of $62 million, compared with the same period of 2018, was partially offset by $21 million more in losses from weather-related natural catastrophes. A 6% earned premium growth and favorable prior year claims developments resulted in a 410 basis-point improvement in the combined ratio to 92.7%.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

Improvement in the underlying loss ratio was partially offset by higher catastrophe losses, which adversely affected both personal and commercial lines.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

Commercial Lines: With an improved combined ratio of 90.8%, the segment recorded an underwriting income of $76 million, a whopping 407% year-over-year growth.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

The 750 basis-point improvement in the combined ratio was largely driven by a 620 basis-point improvement in losses as well as 130 basis-point reduction in expenses.

Personal Lines: Still unprofitable, the personal segment recorded $4 million underwriting loss, despite a 6% improvement in premiums earned.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

A 500 basis-point improvement in the combined ratio was mainly due to improvement in attritional losses (i.e. catastrophe losses excluded) and a drop in the expense ratio. The combined ratio amounted to 101.3% in Q1 2019, with an adverse impact of 13.3 points from both current and prior accident years.

Excess and Surplus Lines: Adversely affected by prior year claims, underwriting income shrank by 39% to $11 million.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

Nonetheless, underwriting margins remained extremely high, with an excellent 83.5% combined ratio in Q1 2019.

Life Insurance: The Life insurance segment usually reports a small profit or loss on a GAAP basis because profits from investment of the float are reported elsewhere. The life insurance segment reported a $1 million loss, while earned premiums grew by 10% to $66 million.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

Dividend & Share Repurchases

For Q1 2019, the company declared a cash dividend per share of $0.56 (2.3% yield), setting the stage for the 59th consecutive year of increased cash dividends. During the first three months of 2019, cash dividends declared by the company increased by 5.7% compared with the same period in 2018.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

The company however did not repurchase any shares during the quarter. Because of the dilutive effects related to share-based awards, outstanding shares thereby increased by 0.4 million to 163.2 million.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

With a forward dividend per share of $2.24, the dividend yield is about 2.3% at the current price. It remains well-covered by both earnings and underwriting income. Nonetheless, investors should keep in mind that in any one year, catastrophe losses can deteriorate underwriting profit significantly.

Debt Position

In Q1 2019, debt amounted to slightly more than $800 million, or a low debt-to-capital ratio of 8.7%.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

No notes are due before 2028.

Source: Cincinnati’s Quarterly Report

Book Value & Valuation

Over the last ten years, Cincinnati’s book value per share grew by 64.4%, or a 5.7% CAGR.

Source: Annual Reports

Q1 2019 ending book value per share did much better, growing by 9.9% vs. same time last year.

Currently trading at $105.74 per share, the company is at almost 2.0 times its book value.

Data by YCharts

Although underwriting performance has improved significantly and should continue improving with rate increases and the integration of MSP (rebranded to Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd.), I consider Cincinnati Financial overvalued. It’s a better buy at 1.3-1.4 times tangible book.

Takeaways

Cincinnati Financial is undoubtedly an excellent choice for any dividend-oriented investors. Benefiting from a unique business model coupled with high underwriting standards, the company succeeded in generating recurring cash-flows, which have been used to reward long-term shareholders, via gradual dividend increases.

In a context of widespread distrust, seen during the last month of 2018, Cincinnati Financial's stock price plunged, although the fundamentals were excellent. It was the right moment to initiate a position in Cincinnati for any patient dividend-oriented investors.

The rate increases and the integration of MSP will contribute to supporting dividend growth. Although Cincinnati Financial's competitive strengths are undeniable, I'm not willing to pay more than 1.3-1.4 times its book value for acquiring the company's shares. However, existing shareholders should keep their shares and enjoy gradual dividend increases.

In the next article, we will have an in-depth look at Mercury Corp. (MCY), which I consider as the weakest insurance dividend champion. You want to know why?

Just stick with me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.