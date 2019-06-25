Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom

Any time a stock or ETF is trading at a cheap extreme, we take notice. One such stock which has had a hard time of late is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD). The stock now trading at just over $8.20 a share is down over 34% year to date. Just when many thought the bottom was in for this stock, the Justice Department filed to block the proposed acquisition of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD).

Quad/Graphics intends to defend the acquisition vigorously. Quad believes that its line of business is not what it once was when it comes to the different types of competition. Digital advertising, for example, has really come to the fore in recent times, which has changed the paradigm. The Department of Justice thought that the new proposed entity would mean a monopoly would exist for the likes of magazine and book offline printing services in the US.

Being chartists, we obviously believe that the disappointing decision from the Department of Justice has already been embedded into the share price. In fact, we believe that all possible fundamental or political decisions that could potentially affect the trajectory of the share price have already been embedded into the price chart.

In fact, if we look at the long-term chart at present, we can see that we have a possible head and shoulders reversal pattern in play. We have had increased buying volume since the head, which is indicative of a head and shoulders reversal pattern. Just look at how high the neckline is above where the share price is trading at present. In fact, price would have to close above this resistance level before we could confirm the reversal pattern has run its course. This should give investors an idea of how much potential upside we have in Quad/Graphics at present.

The decline in the share price has spiked the dividend yield to well over 14%. The average in the services industry is closer to 2%. When dealing with high dividend stocks, we like to look at the key dividend metrics to see if they remain strong or whether a spanner may be in the works.

Although net profit numbers have been under pressure of late, the company still has managed to eke out enough cash flow to pay for that handsome dividend. Over the past four quarters, Quad/Graphics generated $82 million in free cash flow, of which $65 million was paid out in dividends. These numbers result in a dividend payout ratio of 79%. Although the dividend remains covered by cash, the ratio has not been higher for 5+ years. Therefore, it is definitely a trend to keep a close watch on in case we see further deterioration.

On the growth side, there has been no growth to speak of in the dividend for 5+ years now as the annual payout has remained steady at $1.20 per share. Growth is important as it protects the purchasing power of the investor. Furthermore, robust growth usually is a sign that management believes strong growth is in the pipeline.

In the company's latest quarter, $403 million of equity was reported on the balance sheet. SEC filings also reported just over $2.2 billion of combined debts. The trends here are not favorable as shareholder equity has been falling, but company debts have been rising. Increasing interest bearing debt, along with lower earnings, has reduced the interest coverage ratio to 0.63 over the past four quarters (lowest it has been in 10+ years)

Although earnings projections have been declining for 2019, they have remained steady for 2020 ($1.80 a share expected). Earnings growth many times can right the ship especially with respect to the trend of those dividend metrics. This stock looks really cheap with company sales now surmounting the present market cap by a factor of 10. Let's see if we can get a swing here in the near term.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QUAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.