An Update On The Brazilian Real - Why It's Likely To Send The Prices Of 2 Soft Commodities Higher

Brazil is the most populous nation in South America and the sixth in the world, and it is almost tied for fifth place with Pakistan with 210 million people. Brazil also has the largest economy in South America. Geography and climate bless Brazil with abundant natural resources and fertile soil that produces a myriad of the agricultural products that feed the world. In many ways, Brazil is a supermarket to the world when it comes to the raw materials necessary to sustain life, shelter people, and power their lives.

While Brazil has always had enormous potential as an economic powerhouse, decades of abuses by government officials and in the private sector have prevented it from rising to a leading world nation. A sign of the impact of corruption on Brazil's economy has been the deterioration of its currency, the real. The Brazilian foreign exchange instrument was at just over $0.65 against the dollar in 2011, and by 2018 it had declined to under the $0.24 level. On Tuesday, June 25 the currency relationship between the US dollar and Brazilian real was at just under $0.26, not far above the recent low, but there are signs that the real is set for a recovery. A rising Brazilian currency could have substantial ramifications for the prices of the many commodities the country produces and exports to the world. At the same time, the US dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the pricing benchmark for most commodities. Since many of the costs for producing the raw materials are in Brazilian real, a rise in the value of the currency would cause output costs to rise, pushing dollar-based prices higher.

Brazil is the world's leader in the production and exports of sugar and Arabica coffee beans. The prices of the two soft commodities can be highly sensitive to price moves in the Brazilian currency. Therefore, what we pay for sugar and coffee can be a function of the strength or weakness in the real. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) replicate the price action in the sugar and coffee futures markets, but they also tend to move along with the Brazilian real.

The Fed gives the Brazilian currency a boost

Last week, the Fed told markets that the odds now favor reductions in the Fed Funds rate by the end of 2019. The short-term rate stands at the 2.25-2.50% level. The move by the US central bank represents a significant pivot from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy. A falling US interest rate is likely to take some upside pressure off the value of the dollar as interest rate differentials tend to play a primary role in dictating the path of least resistance for the value of a currency against other world foreign exchange instruments.

When it comes to the Brazilian real's relationship against the dollar, the macro shift by the US Fed could provide some support for the value of the Brazilian currency.

The Bolsonaro administration holds the key

In late 2018, Brazil elected a far-right wing candidate as President of the nation. On the campaign trail, President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to clean up corruption in the government with a business-friendly administration that would stimulate the economy. Taking a page from US President Trump's playbook, President Bolsonaro appealed to nationalistic spirits in the country when he asked his fellow Brazilians if they want their future determines in Beijing. The Chinese have made significant investments in commodity-rich Brazil over the past years to secure raw materials flows and expand their sphere of influence around the globe.

Cleaning up corruption in Brazil is no small task as it had become sewn into the fabric of the nation. However, the bar had moved so low that any policies that improve the economy will be a victory for President Bolsonaro's administration. The value of the real could be an important barometer of success given its decline since 2011.

As the chart of the Brazilian real versus US dollar currency relationship highlights, at $0.25990 on June 25, the Brazilian currency is only $0.2365 off of the September 2018 low while it was $0.39105 under the 2011 high. The peak came during the year that most commodity prices hit highs. Given Brazil's vast raw material production, a bull market in the commodity asset class increases corporate revenue and government tax flows, which likely led to the high in the Brazilian real. The recent guidance by the Fed that US rates will decline is likely to weigh on the value of the dollar. Since the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, a weaker dollar is bullish, and lower US rates decreases the cost of carrying raw material inventories, which is also supportive of prices. The potential for a rise in commodity prices could lift the value of the Brazilian real. Moreover, any government policies that clean up corruption and spur economic growth could cause investment capital to flood back into the country further lifting the value of the Brazilian real, which would push some commodities prices higher.

Sugar could rally with the real

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. At the same time, Brazil refines sugarcane into ethanol that powers many of the nation's automobiles. Brazil and the US are the largest producers of the biofuel, but most production in the South American country goes to domestic demand. The price of ethanol recently rose from a low at $1.198 per gallon last November to a high at $1.645, an increase of over 37%.

While rising ethanol prices are supportive of the price of sugar, an increase in the value of the Brazilian currency may have even more significant impact on the price of the sweet commodity. In 2011, when the real hit its high, the price of sugar moved to a peak at 36.08 cents per pound. At the close of business last Friday, nearby sugar futures were trading at 12.39 cents per pound, 65.7% below the 2011 high. At the same time, the real versus the dollar moved from $0.65095 to $0.25990 or 60% lower. In Brazilian real terms, sugar was trading at only 5.7% below the price at its peak in 2011 last Friday. A rise in the value of the Brazilian currency could make the price of sugar a lot sweeter for those with long positions over the coming months. A continuation of strength in the price of ethanol provides only more rationale for a surge in the price of sugar at some point.

Coffee could percolate on the upside

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans. In 2011, the price of nearby coffee futures peaked at $3.0625 per pound. At $1.0465 on June 21, they declined by 65.8%. Coffee in Brazilian real terms has only declined by 5.8% since the 2011 highs.

For both the coffee and sugar futures markets, a recovery in the value of the Brazilian currency could foster meteoric price rises over the coming months.

The Brazilian economy has tremendous potential if President Bolsonaro begins to fulfill promises made on the campaign trail. Moreover, both coffee and sugar are agricultural commodities, and each year is always a new adventure when it comes to production. The weather and crop diseases always have the potential to create shortages. At the same time, global demand is a function of demographics. With the world's population growing by around 20 million each quarter, that means that there are approximately 640 million more people on the earth which has an ever-increasing effect on the demand side of the fundamental equations for all commodities including sugar and coffee. Considering that the global population has increased by more than triple the total current population of Brazil, the world depends on massive supplies of commodities like sugar and coffee. If the production cost rises because of a strengthening Brazilian real, or supplies decline, the price action has the potential to become explosive on the upside. Therefore, at around $1 per pound for coffee and the 12.50 cents per pound level for sugar, risk-reward favors the upside in both markets.

CANE and JO can act as proxies for the Brazilian real/U.S. dollar relationship

The most direct route for long trading positions or investment in the sugar or coffee futures markets, which I believe are proxies for the Brazilian real, is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the CANE and JO ETF and ETN products provide an alternative.

The fund summary for the CANE ETF states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange ('NYMEX'), or on foreign exchanges.

CANE's most recent top holdings include:

CANE has net assets of $9.49 million and trades an average of 33,151 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 1%. While the ETF product is small, it does a good job replicating the price action in the sugar futures market because it holds a blend of three ICE or NYMEX futures contracts.

The fund summary for the JO ETN states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $95.22 million, trades an average of 92,206 contracts each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. Nearby ICE coffee futures recently recovered from 96.25 cents per pound on June 19 to a high at $1.0745 on June 25, a rise of 11.6% before correcting lower.

Over the same period, JO moved from $33.01 to $36.77 per share or 11.4%.

As a commodities trader, when I think of Brazil, coffee and sugar immediately come to mind. I am bullish for the political and economic prospects of South America's leading nation, so I expect coffee and sugar prices in dollar terms to rise as I see the soft commodities as proxies for Brazil.

