The Fed And Commodities - Reversal Of Fortune

Commodities prices move higher and lower for a myriad of reasons. Supply and demand fundamentals are the microeconomic rationale for price appreciation and depreciation. Each raw material market has idiosyncratic factors when it comes to production and consumption.

The weather and natural disasters can also cause prices to move.

However, the asset class trends higher or lower together at times on the back of macroeconomic factors. The United States is the world's leading economy, and the dollar is the reserve currency of choice for most central banks. The dollar is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw material prices. From a macroeconomic perspective, the dollar tends to have an inverse relationship with commodities prices. When the dollar moves higher, raw material prices tend to move to the downside, and vice versa. Since US interest rates also impact the level of the dollar, the level of yields affects the prices of commodities from a macro-perspective. Last week, the US Fed sent the commodities market a message, and at least one commodity reacted almost immediately as the price of gold broke out to the upside. Gold is both a commodity and a financial asset and can be a leader in the world of raw materials. If the price of the yellow metal is going to continue to reach new heights, the Velocity Shares 3X Long gold ETN product (UGLD) can turbocharge its performance on a percentage basis.

Chairman Powell capitulates

President Trump appointed Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as Chairperson of the US Federal Reserve. However, the hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018 soured the President when it comes to his choice. Tax and regulatory reforms provided the fiscal policy stimulus that launched the US economy, but four rate hikes for a total of a one-percent increase in the Fed Funds rate in 2018 put the brakes on economic growth. At the same time, the program of balance sheet normalization put upward pressure on interest rates further on along the yield curve. There have been more than a few occasions when the President has criticized the central bank, and last year, he called their actions "crazy."

At the same time, aside from weighing on economic growth, the President questioned the patriotism of the Fed as the higher rates make it more challenging to renegotiate trade protocols with nations around the world. The rising rates caused the dollar to rise against other world currencies as the yield became highly attractive compared to the euro, the yen, and the Chinese yuan. A stronger dollar on the back of higher rates causes US exports to become less competitive in global markets, which weighs on the earnings of US multinational companies and impacts the balance of trade. As recently as June 24, the President continued to criticize the central bank. In some of his latest tweets on Monday, he said:

The President continues to push the Fed even after last week's meeting where the FOMC appears to have capitulated to the demands from the Oval Office as they told markets that rates would fall by as much as 50 basis points by the end of 2019. President Trump's latest frustration comes as they only provided guidance and did not cut the Fed Funds rate at their June meeting. As he goes into the trade summit with President Xi of China later this week, he would much rather have had a rate cut in his pocket as a negotiating tool. The members of the FOMC did not want to cut rates before the G20 meeting this week. A surprise trade agreement between the US and China would change the global economic landscape and eliminate at least of the "crosscurrents" they cited as a reason to lower the Fed Funds rate as early as at their July meeting.

While the Fed Funds rate remains at the 2.25-2.50% until at least July, the pivot from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy caused some markets to take notice. In the aftermath of the meeting and guidance, the value of the dollar index dropped.

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract illustrates, the greenback index moved from a high at 97.265 on the day before the June Fed meeting to its latest low at 95.365 on June 25, a decline of 1.95% over five trading sessions, four of which posted consecutive losses.

Gold roars

The dovish guidance by the Fed created a potent bullish cocktail for the price of gold. A weaker dollar and the prospects for lower interest rates lit a bullish golden fuse under the price of the precious metal which broke through upside resistance and rose to the highest price since 2013.

As the monthly chart shows, the price of gold rose to a high at $1433.30 per ounce on the continuous futures contract on June 25 as it broke out of the $331.30 trading range that had been in place since December 2015. After moving above $1428 per ounce, the next level of technical resistance on the monthly chart is at the 2012 peak at $1794.80 per ounce as gold has the potential for a parabolic move on a technical basis. The weakening dollar and prospects for lower interest rates are not standing in front of gold's potential to move appreciably higher over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Support for industrial commodities - look at the lumber market

Gold is both a commodity and a financial asset, but it is one of the leaders of the commodities asset class. The current price action in the yellow metals could be flashing a golden signal for other raw material prices in the aftermath of the most recent Fed meeting. However, some of the industrial commodities are taking a wait-and-see approach because of the trade summit between Presidents Trump and Xi later this week. Meanwhile, the prices of copper and crude oil, both leaders in the commodities asset class, have moved higher in the aftermath of the Fed meeting.

Copper moved below $2.65 to over $2.74 per pound on a combination of the Fed guidance and growing optimism that the leaders of the US and China will agree to restart negotiations for a trade agreement

Meanwhile, the price of crude oil, the energy commodity that powers the world, rose from the lows $50s on the active month August NYMEX futures contract to the high $50s in the aftermath of the Fed meeting. While a weaker dollar and lower rates are bullish for crude oil, the rising tensions between the US and Iran are also supportive of the price of crude oil.

In perhaps the most interest rate sensitive industrial commodity market, the price action has been explosive.

The price of lumber futures did not wait for the Fed meeting as other markets, the more dovish statements of committee members over the past month lifted the price of wood futures from a low at $286.10 to a high at over $400 per 1,000 board feet in less than one month. Lumber traded to a high at $413.60 on June 19, the day of the Fed meeting, a rise of over 44.5% and was trading at just under the $400 level on Tuesday, June 25. Lower interest rates are rocket fuel for the lumber market as they increase the demand for new home construction.

Oil picks up for two reasons

When most people think about the commodities asset class, gold and crude oil tend to come to mind. Crude oil rose to a high at $66.60 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in late April and then proceeded to decline to a low at $50.60 during the first week of June. The lion's share of losses in the energy commodity came when trade negotiations between the US and China broke down in May. President Trump became frustrated with the lack of progress of talks and Chinese backtracking on issues. On May 10, the President slapped new tariffs on China, and the Chinese retaliated on May 13, causing fear of a global recession to ripple through markets. As the escalation of the trade dispute weighs more heavily on the Chinese economy, the potential for falling energy demand caused the price of crude oil to fall to the lows.

As of June 24, the price of nearby futures closed at the $57.90 level, which is around the midpoint of the move from the late April high to the early June low. Crude oil moved higher because of the recent Fed guidance, and on optimism that Presidents Trump and Xi will agree that protectionism is hurting both nations. When it comes to China, there is economic motivation to compromise on some of the issues that will clear the path for a trade agreement. President Trump needs a victory as he has kicked off his reelection campaign. Even if he moves the needle slightly on trade with China, he can claim that he fulfilled a critical campaign pledge from 2016. The price of crude oil is sitting in the middle of its recent trading range as the two leaders prepare to meet, and a positive outcome from the summit could light a bullish fuse under the energy commodity.

Inflation below 2% - no, it is staring us in the face

Aside from the "crosscurrents" in the global economy mentioned by the Fed in their statement explaining the pivot towards an accommodative monetary policy stance, they cited that inflation remains below their 2% target rate. However, accounting and data interpretation is an art rather than a science, and anyone who shops for food, pays healthcare or educational expenses know that prices are going nowhere but higher.

Moreover, the price action in gold is screaming that the value of the dollar and all fiat currencies are moving lower and the next leg of a devaluation of paper legal tender has arrived. Gold broke out to the upside in US dollar terms

In euros, gold is trading at its highest price since 2013.

Gold at 151,966 yen per ounce is only 0.32% away from its all-time peak at 152,457 per ounce.

In Australian dollar terms, gold is already at a new all-time peak. The same is true for the price of the precious metal in many other currencies. Gold is screaming that the value of the legal tender issued by nations all over the world is declining in value. Given the technical move in US dollar terms, a parabolic move to the upside in the gold market is not out of the question.

If gold is only in the early days of a rally that will take the dollar-based price much higher, the Velocity Shares 3X Long gold ETN product could turbocharge an exposure to the yellow metal. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.

UGLD has net assets of $111.55 million and trades an average of 74,814 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.35%. The price of August COMEX gold futures moved from $1274.60 on May 21 to a high at $1442.90 on June 25, a rise of 13.2%.

Over the same period, UGLD moved from $88.70 to $127.02 per share or 43.2%. The triple leverage of the UGLD product comes at a price, which is time decay. If gold does not continue to appreciate, the price of the ETN will quickly deteriorate. UGLD and other triple-leveraged products often undergo reverse splits that destroy their value. However, if gold is about to undergo a parabolic rise, the split could go the other way, this time. UGLD is a dangerous instrument, but a reward is always a function of risk in markets.

Gold is telling us that the Fed pivot is bullish for commodities prices, and bearish for the value of fiat currencies. If the yellow metal continues to rise, the Fed and other central banks around the globe will be looking down at a 2% inflation rate, perhaps way down.

