Retirement Advisor: How America Doesn't Save (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Vanguard manages $1.4 billion of the $7.5 billion in U.S. defined contribution plan assets, so surveying its 5 million plan participants yields a good snapshot of retirement readiness.

I would suggest three main takeaways from its new 121-page “How America Saves” report: Most importantly, that those 65 and older have saved just $58,000.

Second, the gap between the wealthiest and everyone else is wide; third, though only a few are raiding their retirement accounts, they’re doing so at advanced ages.

For an economic rationale beyond Vanguard’s numbers, read Roger Salus’s recent article on Seeking Alpha. Advisors take note: People are trying to maintain a standard of living that seemed normal to them growing up, but which is unavailable currently, given their incomes and expenses.

