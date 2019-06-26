Retirement Advisor: How America Doesn't Save (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
This podcast (5:37) suggests three takeaways from Vanguard’s new “How America Saves” report: That those 65 and older have saved just $58,000; that the gap between the wealthiest and everyone else is wide; and that, though only a few are raiding their retirement accounts, they’re doing so at advanced ages.
For an economic rationale beyond Vanguard’s numbers, read Roger Salus’s recent article on Seeking Alpha. Advisors take note: People are trying to maintain a standard of living that seemed normal to them growing up, but which is unavailable currently, given their incomes and expenses.