Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of June 2019

Cobalt market news - India to acquire reserves of strategic minerals to power the country's move into EVs.

Welcome to the June 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices lower, and solid progress from the cobalt miners despite the poor sentiment and cobalt prices. RNC Minerals had a blockbuster month.

Cobalt price news

As of June 20, the cobalt spot price was US$12.70/lb, down from US15.76/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$26,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 859 tonnes, a slight fall in June. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Fast Markets MB.

It appears prices are bouncing along the bottom.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD US$12.70/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

A March article from Global Finance Mag that I came across in June reported:

Milewski believes the real cause of the recent glut is “not big mine openings, which were built into models, but the tremendous amount of artisanal cobalt being produced in the Congo.” This informal mining sector in the DRC is large, difficult to track, prone to mining accidents and often uses child labor. But while its cut-price cobalt may have depressed spot prices, Milewski says that “the impact of this is short term and doesn’t change the long-term fundamentals.” He (Montgomery) sees more than adequate supply to the middle of the next decade. But from then on, with electric-vehicle sales picking up sharply, he calculates that “meeting growing demand for cobalt will require new production equivalent to another ERG project coming on stream every year.” How is that demand is going to be met? “Further supplies could come from upgrading methods, to extract more cobalt from the ore or from mine tailings,” observes Ceder. Also, most automakers would like to be less reliant on Congolese supply, and there are new cobalt mining projects in Idaho and Ontario—although with annual output of around 1,000 tonnes these are relatively insignificant. Montgomery suggests that Indonesia, where several new nickel-cobalt projects are going ahead, could be “a sizeable alternative source for battery metals.” More recycling of metals from damaged or discarded batteries could help fill the gap. According to recycling expert Hans Eric Melin, founder and director of the London-based Circular Energy Storage consultancy, around 14,000 tonnes of cobalt is already recycled each year and volumes will only grow.

On June 5 Research And Markets released:

Global and China Cobalt Industry Report 2019-2023.....In the upstream, Congo (Kinshasa) accounts for nearly half of the global cobalt ore reserves and production; in the midstream, China contributes nearly half to global production capacity and production volume of cobalt salts, cobalt and cobalt powder; in the downstream, cobalt is applied in batteries, high-temperature alloys, cemented carbides, magnetic materials, etc. In 2018, the global production volume of cobalt was about 145,000 tons, increasing by nearly 20% YOY. The production volume of cobalt in Congo (Kinshasa) was about 106,000 tons, increasing by over 40% YOY. Cobalt production expanded rapidly in Congo (Kinshasa) mainly because Glencore's KCC project produced 11,000 tons of cobalt in 2018 after it resumed production and other major cobalt mines increased production in varying degrees. But as the cobalt produced by the KCC project in 2018 and 2019 contains excessive uranium, it cannot be put on the spot market at present. In 2018, the global production volume of refined cobalt reached 126,000 tons, increasing by about 9% YOY.

On June 23 The Financial Times reported:

Plummeting cobalt price takes toll on Democratic Republic of Congo. Small-scale miners in the DRC have begun to reduce their activities, or have started to mine for copper instead, according to Darton Commodities. They estimate cobalt supply from small-scale miners has fallen 70 per cent from a year ago, to well under 5,000 tonnes.

Cobalt market news

On May 30 The Financial Times reported:

India to acquire reserves of strategic minerals to power the country's move into EVs. India's move to acquire reserves of strategic minerals like lithium and cobalt to power the country's move into electric vehicles is all set to become a reality with three state-owned metal and mining companies due to ink a joint venture agreement early next month. HCL chairman Santosh Sharma said adding “we are part of a government initiative to build up strategic reserves of these minerals.” The first acquisition is likely to be finalized within the next six months. Official teams have already visited mines in countries like Peru, Bolivia and Chile, which are rich in such strategic minerals. The Union mines ministry has already directed the three state-owned companies to aggressively look for reserves of lithium and cobalt, which are used to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones and laptops, in addition to other precious minerals like tungsten, nickel and rare earths.

On June 17 BNN Bloomberg reported:

Tesla and NIO fires in China spur electric-car safety checkups. China is ordering carmakers to conduct checks on electric vehicles after cars made by Tesla Inc. and NIO Inc. caught on fire, spurring anxiety over the safety of battery-powered automobiles. Automakers need to submit their findings by the end of October......NIO -- a Nasdaq-listed electric car startup from Beijing with aspirations to rival Tesla -- said Friday one of its ES8 SUVs caught fire, the third time in about two months the model has been involved in an incident. Tesla said it was investigating after video of one of its cars bursting into flames in Shanghai spread on Chinese social media in April. Weeks later, there were reports of a Tesla Model S combusting in Hong Kong.....In 2018, China recorded at least 40 fire-related incidents involving new-energy vehicles, a fleet that includes pure battery electric, hybrid plug-in and fuel-cell vehicles, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. The watchdog has called for scrutiny of NEV quality and recalled more than 130,000 cars last year.

On June 19 Reuters reported:

United States aims to reshape the critical minerals world: Andy Home. The United States has laid out its strategy to rebuild collapsed domestic supply chains for metals and minerals deemed “critical” to its defence and manufacturing sectors. “A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals”, released earlier this month by the Department of Commerce, includes 61 recommendations, ranging from revamping mine permitting rules to stimulating recycling activities to forging alliances with “friendly” suppliers such as Canada and Australia.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On June 7, Glencore announced:

Disclosure on tailings storage facilities. Today, Glencore launched a microsite that provides detailed information on our tailings storage facilities [TSFs]. On the launch of the microsite, Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive officer, said, “Safety is a core value at Glencore...."

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

No news for the month.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On June 7, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group and Credit Bank of Moscow enter into inaugural agreement. Eurasian Resources Group (“ERG” or “the Group”), a leading diversified natural resources group, today announced that it has signed an indicative cooperation agreement with Credit Bank of Moscow (“CBM”) at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF]. This is the first-ever partnership between the two companies.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On May 29, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore and Glencore develop partnership for sustainable cobalt supply in battery materials. Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore commented: “Our partnership with Glencore and the acquisition of the Kokkola refinery which has just been announced demonstrate our ability to execute our growth strategy for cathode materials with consistency. The agreement also reconfirms our strong commitment to promote a sustainable battery materials value chain globally. I am convinced that our battery cell and automotive customers will value our commitment to support their growth.”

On June 19, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore completes a €390 million private debt placement. Umicore has successfully completed a €390 million US Private Placement notes issue. The offering was significantly oversubscribed and attracted strong interest both from institutional investors who participated in Umicore’s initial 2017 placement as well as from new investors......The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund Umicore’s strategic growth initiatives in the areas of clean mobility and recycling. The issue will complement the two existing long-term private debt placements of a total amount of €690 million, the two currently largely undrawn Syndicated Bank Credit Facilities of a total amount of €795 million and substantial additional shorter term funding instruments.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No significant news for the month.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On June 13, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt announces ratification of payment plan by Cuban partners. Sherritt International Corporation today announced that its Cuban partners have formally ratified an overdue receivables agreement (the “Agreement”) for repayment of amounts owed to Sherritt from Energas S.A. (“Energas”) of US$150 million, and have made the first monthly payment of US$2.6 million to Sherritt in Canada in accordance with the terms of this Agreement. The overdue amounts from Energas relate to Sherritt’s power business in Cuba, and include a loan provided by Sherritt to fund the expansion of power production facilities at Boca de Jaruco.

On June 21, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt publishes its 2018 sustainability report."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On June 10, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel approved the final dividend for the FY 2018. The AGM approved the final dividend for the financial year 2018 in the amount of RUB 792.52 per ordinary share (approximately USD 12.25 at the RUB/USD exchange rate....The shareholders approved the dividend record date.....on June 21, 2019. Taking into account the interim dividend paid for six months of 2018 (for a total amount of approximately USD 1.8bn) the total dividend distribution for the full year 2018 amounts to USD 3.7bn.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On May 30 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals announces positive results of Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project updated Feasibility Study. The post-tax NPV8% was C$1.226b, IRR of 15.4%, initial CapEx US$1b, total CapEx US$2.2b. Net C1 cash cost of US$3.22/lb Nickel over a 30 year project life. Based on a nickel price of $7.75/lb (from average forecasts for group of two third-party nickel industry analysts).

On June 5 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals discovers new high-grade gold occurrence below the Father's Day Vein discovery. New Discovery contains 987 ounces of coarse visible gold; supports geological model predicting coarse gold beneath Father's Day Vein.

On June 11, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals completes acquisition of Higginsville operations. RNC Minerals is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of the Higginsville Gold Operation ("HGO") from Westgold Resources Limited ("Westgold"). RNC has paid Westgold A$25 million in cash and issued a total of 56.9 million shares in satisfaction of the HGO purchase price (see RNC news releases dated March 26 and May 13, 2019). The cash portion of the HGO purchase price was funded by a new senior secured C$35 million debt facility entered into by RNC. This facility will also fund working capital requirements of the combined business. Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented: "Today's announcement is another major step forward for RNC. The combination of the Higginsville Mill and our Beta Hunt Mine will transform RNC's gold operations in Western Australia into a multi-mine operation anchored by the 1.3 Mtpa HGO Mill, the high grade and bulk resource potential at Beta Hunt (which was once again confirmed last week), and a large land position in the Kalgoorlie gold region. RNC is now focused on the rapid integration of Beta Hunt and HGO, which creates tremendous value for RNC shareholders."

On June 17, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals added to MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index. Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented "Inclusion in the MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index is another major milestone for RNC."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Resource update for Beta Hunt.

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)/ Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [GR:IHS]

No news for the month. Investors can read about the merger with Jervois Mining here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated FS, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On June 6, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals provides Nico Project Technical Report update. The updated Technical Report is assessing the economics of four different development scenarios for the Company's 100% owned NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project ("NICO Project"), including a vertically integrated project with a refinery in southern Canada as originally contemplated as well as lower capital cost options that involve selling gold and concentrates from the mine site in the Northwest Territories. The study will be based on current capital and operating costs and currency exchange rates at a 30% expanded throughput rate of 6,000 tonnes of ore processed in the mill per day and longer-term commodity prices reflecting metal market dynamics.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2019 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On June 4, Clean TeQ announced:

Clean TeQ commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery Materials Complex. Clean TeQ to consider divesting an interest of up to 50% in the Sunrise Battery Materials Complex, in combination with long-termofftake.

On June 19, Clean TeQ announced:

Clean TeQ successfully completes demonstration project for brine hardness removal in China. Willem Vriesendorp, General Manager of Clean TeQ’s Water Division, commented, “The results from this project convincingly demonstrate our ability to remove hardness from brines at low cost, allowing substantial improvement in the efficiency of existing or new membrane systems. Clean TeQ has commenced discussions with Jiutai over potential commercial scale application of the CIF® technology at Jutai’s planned new water treatment facilities. The market for this application is very large, as hundreds of factories throughout China have implemented complex membrane systems over the past decade, and many are facing challenges with fouling or are looking to improve the operations of these systems.”

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On June 13, Australian Mines announced: "Sconi to generate $5 billion in free cashflow over 30-year mine life." Highlights include:

"Expanded Mineral Resource at Sconi to support longer mine life of 30+years.

Highlights from updated Ore Reserve. 69% increase in Total Ore Reserve tonnes to 57.30 million tonnes. 17% increase in Proved Ore Reserve tonnes to 8.08 million tonnes. 82% increase in Probable Ore Reserve tonnes to 49.22 million tonnes.

Highlights from revised financials. Additional mine life increases Total Revenue by 44% to $13.3billion. Total free cash flow increases 93% to $5.0 billion. NPV8 (pre-tax) increases by 12% to $1.47 billion. IRR (pre-tax) revised down slightly to 20%. NPV8(post-tax) increases by 17% to $0.81 billion. IRR (post-tax) maintained at 15%."

On June 17, Australian Mines announced: "Drilling indicates resource expansion potential at Flemington cobalt project." Highlights include:

"High grade cobalt and scandium intersections returned from Flemington resource extension drilling.

Intersections included: 12 metres at 1,732ppm (0.17%) cobalt from 10 metres deep. 10 metres at 1,600ppm (0.16%) cobalt from 4 metres deep. 5 metres at 1,383ppm (0.13%) cobalt from 13 metres deep. 4 metres at 1,283ppm (0.12%) cobalt from 7 metres deep.

Early indications suggest the mineralized horizon continues to extend beyond the existing Flemington Mineral Resource.

horizon continues to extend beyond the existing Flemington Mineral Resource. Further assays from recently completed resource expansion drilling anticipated to become available throughout the coming month."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On June 4, Ardea Resources announced: "Extensive gold anomalism at the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project." Highlights include:

"In excess of 15 kilometres of strong gold anomalism are present in the laterites of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project [GNCP].

New drilling results include: ABFA0245: 6m at 2.0g/t Au from surface. ABFA0188: 24m at 0.8g/t Au from 12m."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my recent update Ardea article here, and recent CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding.

Q3 2019 - Resource-reserve upgrade.

2022/23 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

On May 31 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

COB-Mitsubishi sulphur agreement. COB is aiming to be a long-term supplier of elemental sulphur (>15 years @ 300,000 t/yr).

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal here, and my update article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June/July 2019 - A possible resolution to the BPL feud. Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding).

2019 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

~End 2020 - BFS to be released. Project approvals completed.

2023 - Possible producer.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On May 30 Aeon Metals announced: "Excellent Walford Creek metallurgy results." Highlights include:

"Indicative cobalt recoveries to pyrite concentrate (pre float and cobalt/pyrite concentrate) of approx. 75%.

Work continues to finalise all metallurgical testwork and process flowsheet design for the Walford Creek PFS."

On June 13 Aeon Metals announced: "Mineralised PY3 defined in drilling West of Amy." Highlights include:

"Copper, zinc and lead sulphides intercepted in RC drilling approx. 2km west of the Amy Resource boundary.

Mineralised PY3 now identified over a total distance of approx. 11km at Walford Creek.

RC and diamond drill assays pending."

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On May 28, First Cobalt announced: "Ausenco study doubles production potential of First Cobalt refinery." Highlights include:

"Ausenco defined the production capacity, capital costs and operating costs associated with recommissioning the Refinery in Ontario, Canada using third party cobalt hydroxide as the primary feed material to produce a battery grade cobalt sulfate.

Study outlines potential to double production to over 5,000 tpa of cobalt by increasing the initial capital investment from $30 million to $37.5 million and expanding the flow sheet circuit to optimize the existing building footprint.

Discussions continue with Glencore and other third parties on definitive commercial terms for feed supply and financing to restart the First Cobalt Refinery within 18 to 24 months."

On June 13, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt to attend the TD securities Battery Metals roundtable."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On May 29, Havilah Resources announced their "Quarterly report".

On June 18, Havilah Resources announced: "Positive Kalkaroo PFS supports large scale copper Project." Highlights include:

"Positive PFS project economics supports a large-scale open pit copper-gold mine at Kalkaroo in north-eastern South Australia, near Broken Hill.

Estimated pre-tax NPV7.5% of $564 million and IRR of 26% at USD$2.89/lb copper, USD$1,200/oz gold, AUD$:USD$0.75.

Average annual production of 30,000 tonnes of copper and 72,000 ounces of gold anticipated over a 13 year production period (recovered metal).

Highly sensitive to commodity prices with a 10% increase in metal prices resulting in a 48% increase in the pre-tax NPV7.5% to $835 million.

Estimated C1 cost of USD$1.67/lb (copper).

Estimated pre-production CapEx of $332 million.

100.1 million tonne Ore Reserve (Proven - 90.2 million tonnes, Probable - 9.9 million tonnes) that contains 474,000 tonnes of copper and 1.41 million ounces of gold.

Project significantly de-risked with grant of Mineral Leases and ownership of the surrounding pastoral property.

Favourable logistics and low sovereign risk in mining friendly South Australia.

Ongoing studies being undertaken by Havilah aim to investigate some of the potential upside scenarios identified by the PFS.

Excellent exploration upside to boost resources at Kalkaroo with deposit being open down-dip and along strike."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential." You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On May 29, Castillo Copper announced: "Approval granted to recommence exploration at Cangai." Highlights include:

"The NSW Resources Regulator [NSWRR] advised CCZ that exploration activities may resume at Cangai Copper Mine [CCM].

This is a positive development and highly complementary with the Board’s strategic intent to develop CCZ into a mid-tier copper group focused on CCM, its Mt Oxide project and emerging opportunities in known copper regions in Africa.

The Board has recently held a number of positive discussions regarding its revised strategic intent – focusing on CCM, Mt Oxide and new African copper opportunities – with prospective investors in Sydney, Hong Kong and London.

CCZ will request a resumption of trading of its shares once an enforceable undertaking agreement with the NSWRR is finalised.

The Company will keep shareholders apprised of further developments once they materialise."

On June 17, Castillo Copper announced: "Castillo Copper to seek dual listing on the London Stock Exchange."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On June 7, Cassini Resources announced: "Completion of the Yarawindah Brook acquisition." Highlights include:

"Cassini completes acquisition of 80% of Yarawindah Brook Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project.

Executed Joint Venture agreement."

On June 18, Cassini Resources announced: "Outstanding drill results at One Tree Hill Prospect." Highlights include:

High-grade results include:

"9m @ 2.56%Cu, 0.37% Ni, 0.06% Co & 1.32g/t PGE from 344m within a broader disseminated zone of 40m @ 1.16% Cu from 343m (Zone B).

6.2m @ 3.61% Cu, 0.11% Ni, 0.03% Co & 0.51g/t PGE from 435.8m within 22m @ 1.80% Cu from 435m [Zone C].

0.75m @ 1.71% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.10% Co & 2.67g/t PGE from 133m within 44.7m @ 0.35% Cu from 116.3m [Zone A]. This is the first significant zone of nickel-rich massive sulphides at this prospect."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

On May 30, Nzuri Copper announced:

First court hearing. Nzuri Copper Limited refers to its recent announcements regarding the proposal from Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd,to acquire by way of a court approved scheme of arrangement (Scheme) all of the issued shares of Nzuri.....The independent expert has concluded that the Scheme is fair and reasonable to Nzuri shareholders and therefore in the best interests of Nzuri shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in western Australia.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

No news for the month.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

No news for the month.

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

On June 18, Cobalt27 Capital Corp. announced: "Pala investments to acquire Cobalt 27 for C$501 Million; Creation of Nickel 28." Highlights include:

"Acquisition to be completed at a 66% premium to current share price.

Offer of C$5.75 per share, comprised of C$3.57 in cash plus C$2.18 in shares of the newly established Nickel 28.

Nickel 28 will provide shareholders with continued direct exposure to nickel and cobalt."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCPK:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

June was another tough month for the cobalt sector as cobalt prices fell lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Cobalt spot prices lower in June.

Cobalt27's Anthony Milewski believes "the real cause of the recent glut is.... the tremendous amount of artisanal cobalt being produced in the Congo."

Darton Commodoties - cobalt supply from small-scale miners has fallen 70 per cent from a year ago, to well under 5,000 tonnes.

India to acquire reserves of strategic minerals to power the country's move into EVs.

USA - "A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals."

Tesla and NIO fires in China spur electric-car safety checkups. More cobalt needed?

Umicore and Glencore develop partnership for sustainable cobalt supply in battery materials. Umicore completes a €390 million private debt placement.

RNC Minerals Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project updated Feasibility Study results - Post-tax NPV8% C$1.226b, IRR of 15.4%, initial CapEx US$1b, total CapEx US$2.2b. RNC discovers new high-grade gold occurrence below the Father's Day Vein discovery.

Clean TeQ commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery Materials Complex.

Australian Mines - Expanded Mineral Resource at Sconi to support longer mine life of 30+years.

Ardea Resources - Extensive gold anomalism at the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project.

Havilah Resources - Positive Kalkaroo PFS supports large scale copper Project. Pre-tax NPV7.5% of $564 million and IRR of 26% at USD$2.89/lb copper, USD$1,200/oz gold. CapEx of $332m. C1 cost of USD$1.67/lb (copper).

Castillo Copper - Approval granted to recommence exploration at Cangai.

Cassini Resources completes acquisition of 80% of Yarawindah Brook Project.

Pala investments to acquire Cobalt 27 for C$501 Million; Creation of Nickel 28.

