Week 26 Breakout Forecast: The Friday Anomaly Gives Way To The Pre-FOMC Drift

Two best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week are Exxon Mobil and Nike. The last selections of Walmart and AmEx gained 2.84% and 0.73% respectively.

The Momentum Gauge indicators turned positive this week for the first time since April, and the Premium Portfolio will resume again Monday.

The streak continues now with 92 out of 110 trading weeks (83.64%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

Last week, HROW gained +20.03% and became the 30th breakout stock pick this year to gain over 10% in less than 5 days.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 26 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 108 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 92 out of 110 weeks (83.64%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All time total return is now +78.87%

Risk Range Graph Skews Highly Positive

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +201.32% (Best case)

Fixed Holding Period With No Reaction to News/Events: -3.86% (Worst case)

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). The best results are now coming from longer-term holding periods beyond one week. This is a statistically significant result now spanning more than 100 weeks of testing.

As I always tell traders, don't fixate on holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and hold as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have turned positive again and may continue to improve in the coming weeks barring any macroeconomic surprises from growing uncertainty in the Middle East, China trade talks, and the Federal reserve policy changes. Prior picks that are showing increased momentum conditions are: Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +22.27%, Qudian (QD) +41.03%, Veritone (VERI) +32.21%, YETI Holdings (YETI) +22.29%, eHealth Inc. (EHTH) +36.73%, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) +16.48%, Baozun (BZUN) +18.80%, Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) +29.56%, Epizyme (EPZM) +10.32%, Conformis (CFMS) +54.14%, Chimerix (CMRX) +12.62%, uniQure (QURE) +37.03%, Opera Limited (OPRA) +17.17%, NovaGold Resources (NG) +29.53%, SSR Mining (SSRM) +14.92%, and Harrow Health (HROW) +20.03%

Market Conditions into Week 26

Starting in week 18, the Momentum Gauge chart had the first negative cross in 31 weeks with negative momentum line above the positive momentum line. Since the May 1st negative cross, the S&P 500 declined -6.58% through the month of May. This past week, the Momentum Gauge crossed back positive and held the positive cross through to the end of the week. This is a positive signal and marks the reactivation of the Premium Portfolio active trading selections for subscribers. The portfolio of 20 actively traded stocks is currently up 21.98% YTD through the start of May when the portfolio locked in gains following the negative cross on the Momentum Gauge signal shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

A number of significant macroeconomic events are pressuring the market and any of these events involving Iran, China, North Korea, or changes in Fed policy could dramatically change market conditions. Currently, momentum gauge sentiment and money flow indicators have turned positive once again.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Stock Market Friday anomaly YTD 2019

The unusual strength of Friday gains through 2019 is beginning to give way to the more "normal" anomaly of the Pre-FOMC announcement drift. As late as the early part of June, Fridays accounted for nearly 70% of all the gains in the S&P 500.

The pre-FOMC announcement drift is well documented and defined in financial studies in the following terms:

We document large average excess returns on U.S. equities in anticipation of monetary policy decisions made at scheduled meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the past few decades. These pre-FOMC returns have increased over time and account for sizable fractions of total annual realized stock returns. -- NY Federal Reserve Bank, 2013

As it turns out, this shift from large Friday gains back toward the more expected Tuesday gains corresponds closely with the documented condition of low yield curve and high implied market volatility. These are two conditions that increasingly reflect today's market. We may see Tuesdays return as the strongest performing day of the week.

Pre-FOMC returns are higher in periods when the slope of the Treasury yield curve is low, implied equity market volatility is high, and when past pre-FOMC returns have been high. We discuss challenges explaining these returns with standard asset pricing theory. (Lucca, D. O. & Moench, E. The Pre-FOMC Announcement Drift. September 2011 Number 512Revised August 2013. JEL classification: G10, G12, G15)

The Week 26 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 26 stocks consist of one technology stock and three healthcare sector stocks:

Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR) - Technology/Communication Equipment Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) - Healthcare/Biotechnology

Turtle Beach Corp.

Price Target: 14.00

(Source: FinViz)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It provides various gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices under the Turtle Beach brand.

HEAR has substantial insider trading purchases through June, including large CFO insider buying identified on the CFO Insider trading anomaly tracking study.

Zymeworks Inc.

Price Target: 26.00

(Source: FinViz)

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 26

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

The top two stocks for next week based on the same published breakout parameters are also previous selections:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

XOM is in strong positive breakout conditions with high correlation to recent oil price gains. The technical indicators show high net inflows and increasingly positive sentiment for a retest of 83/share resistance level. Further breakout to 85/share has a high probability based on low average true range and very high positive overall sentiment.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

Nike returns again as a prior Dow breakout selection. The bullish inverse Head/Shoulder pattern along with strong positive technicals including high net inflows show high probability for a retest of 90/share resistance level. Under these highly positive conditions and increasing sentiment indicators, a breakout to a new 52-week high is possible in the short term.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.